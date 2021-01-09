THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Ten years of Trekking to the movies

By 1994’s “Generations” I was at the age when going to movies with your parents wasn’t cool anymore, but tradition was tradition. We ate at Tomasso’s before the show, and I’m positive that was the last time I ever ate there. Sadly, we were treated to a movie that we all could tell wasn’t very good. I remember the big FX showcase destruction of the Enterprise-D via saucer section crash landing was ruined by the projectionist screwing up the framing.

Me being me, I tried so hard to defend the movie as we left before rightfully being admonished, “What can we say, Clint? We didn’t like it!” leaving me to feel then exactly like I have the last two weeks trying to convince people the new Wonder Woman movie is really good.

More Trek films followed, as we all know. But the ‘rents stayed home while I saw them all with friends, as is the way of things. Nearly 20 years later, an invite from them to see some animated film I had no interest in was met with a counter-offer from me to re-start the Trek tradition by seeing “Star Trek Beyond,” which was actually…a great time. I even kept the promotional Cool Cup.