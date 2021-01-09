THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Ten years of Trekking to the movies

How am I just now getting around to writing about Star Trek? And where in the world should I start?
Star Trek’s so widely available now, in so many different formats, that perhaps we’ve forgotten the time when you could only get your fix at the theater.
Would you be surprised to know that I saw nearly the entire run of the original cast Star Trek films with my parents? Of course you’re not.
Let’s start with the odd one out, 1979’s “The Motion Picture.” I was too young to see this one in the theater, but I saw plenty of it when WRSP used to show all three hours of it. I knew enough about Star Trek at the time, thanks to my dad letting me stay up and watch the original show Sunday nights after the WCIA news, to know that something just didn’t feel very “treky” about this long, very head-trippy movie which involves the crew of the Enterprise standing around gawking at warp tunnels.
Still, they never made another one like this — the bald alien girl’s a total dish — and you can re-live it all on your dining room table with the Milton Bradley board game.
My parents took me to see “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” as a wee little guy and why not? It’s rated PG, despite some gross ear slugs burrowing into Chekov’s ear that my mom is still upset about. At that age I didn’t know that this budget-reduced re-reintroduction to the franchise came within a warp nacelle’s width of being a TV-Movie, but in time, I’d grow up into the nerd I am today where I continue to get choked up at Spock’s funeral and I still try to wedge “Sauce for the goose, Lieutenant Savik” into any social moment where I want to sound smart.
I remember I bought the DC Comics adaptation of “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” from Waldenbooks one Saturday afternoon and read it in “The Blazer” while my mom shopped. As for the movie, I remember a really cool Klingon knife, too much boring tropical jungle, weird killer worms, and the Enterprise being destroyed via the long threatened self-destruct sequence (“zero, zero, destruct, zero!”), an event that positively rattled me as a kid. I mean geez, they never had the guts to blow up the Millennium Falcon.
“Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” was the one with the whales. I remember my father belly laughing, rightfully so, through vast portions of this, especially the madcap escape from the hospital as McCoy tries to wheel Chekov away from our 20th century doctors on a gurney before they “butcher” him. And the moment when Kirk and Spock can’t figure out how to successfully answer the question about liking Italian food? Tell me Shatner and Nimoy didn’t have real comic timing.
By the time I saw “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” I was a pre-teen with sharper critical faculties than when I made audiocassette recordings of Muppet Babies, so I knew something was a little “off” about this Shatner-directed affair, even though we all laughed a lot at the camping scene and I admit enjoying any Trek plot that involves space pirates stealing the ship.
And speaking of the Enterprise, I remember my dad expressing disappointment we never got to see the New “Enterprise A,” still in shakedown mode, having it’s hero moment, unless you count piercing an energy barrier at the center of the galaxy just so Kirk can confront an all-powerful being with the immortal line “Excuse me, what does God need with a starship?” Classic Kirk.
By the time of ”Star Trek VI: the Undiscovered Country,” I was a full-blown adolescent. I’m certain my parents pulled me out class early so we could see an early premiere at the Cinema 3. What a wistful moment as we all knew this was the “last” hurrah for the original cast.
The overly political plot wasn’t my cup of tea at the time; I would have preferred a federation-wide battle against a fleet of those killer space ice cream cones from “The Doomsday Machine,” but I was still overcome with emotion enough to stay behind as my parents padded to the exits, well past Kirk’s final “Straight on ‘till morning” command, just so I could see the cast’s signatures play out across the screen.
By 1994’s “Generations” I was at the age when going to movies with your parents wasn’t cool anymore, but tradition was tradition. We ate at Tomasso’s before the show, and I’m positive that was the last time I ever ate there. Sadly, we were treated to a movie that we all could tell wasn’t very good. I remember the big FX showcase destruction of the Enterprise-D via saucer section crash landing was ruined by the projectionist screwing up the framing.
Me being me, I tried so hard to defend the movie as we left before rightfully being admonished, “What can we say, Clint? We didn’t like it!” leaving me to feel then exactly like I have the last two weeks trying to convince people the new Wonder Woman movie is really good.
More Trek films followed, as we all know. But the ‘rents stayed home while I saw them all with friends, as is the way of things. Nearly 20 years later, an invite from them to see some animated film I had no interest in was met with a counter-offer from me to re-start the Trek tradition by seeing “Star Trek Beyond,” which was actually…a great time. I even kept the promotional Cool Cup.
So who knows, maybe someday we’ll all get dragged along by the kids in our lives to sit through an entire decade’s worth of movies based off “Stranger Things,” if only the ‘80s continue to last that long. If only.
