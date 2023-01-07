THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The 2022 Throwback Year in Review!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Once January rolls around and I’ve got another 52-column volume of Throwbacks all ready to be leather bound and sent off to Booth Library for historical safekeeping, perhaps that’s the time for me to step back and say, “Hey, look what I did!”

And what did I write about as I re-entered last year’s post-holiday atmosphere? In case you don’t remember, last January’s topics were: David Bowie (more of a post-Christmas gift to myself than to you all), Mattoon Schools’ Computer Bus (oh, Oregon Trail!), and my thoughts on the passing of both Meat Loaf (the singer, not the actual loaf of meat) and Howard Hesseman, WKRP’s very own Doctor Johnny Fever.

I had way more to say about Meat Loaf than I’d ever thought possible, and I remember the moment that column’s last line came to me was like being hit with a lightning bolt. And as for Dr. Fever...well, I remember I wrote that one under the influence of a real fever, a case of the crud that stuck with me all the way until my, in retrospect, bafflingly silly Valentine’s Day column which let me finally tackle the mystery of the “Flame’s Escort Service” ads with the mystery “367” phone numbers I found in some 1982 Journal Gazettes, as well as the letter to the editor complaining about them.

A few of the other Throwbacks where I felt like I was really cooking with gas would be the one where I delved into the short-lived TV series “The Andros Targets” and the Susan Dey TV movie “Cage Without a Key” from some 1977 TV-listings; my journey with that Elvis Presley box set where I discovered a photo in an 1977 Journal of Army Disbursing Specialist L.M. Stiff of Mattoon signing a pay slip from the King himself back in 1958; a really goofy one where I thought it would be a good idea to transcribe an entire solitaire session of The Game of Life (my parents really liked that one); the Doctor Who column where I found an article in the Herald & Review of a reporter who attended a convention in 1983 (the Peter Davison years); and a look back at my family experiences with the Oakland Corn and Beans festival, a column that earned me my first complaint letter since the one about the passing of Clint Walker the actor, asking me what may have…um…let’s just say “ruined my Cheerios” that morning. I didn’t respond but if I had I would have written back, “Actually, I’m more of a Lucky Charms guy myself, but thanks for reading anyway!”

Speaking of letters I get from my readers, there were a few more of note, including a very sweet heads-up from Judi Heckel, she of the aforementioned Computer Bus, who told me a fun anecdote about the last time she saw it, long sold off and dilapidated, out in the wild; getting to gab with Ed Dowd and Carolyn Cloyd at the Chamber about my Elton John cassette; one from someone who was once a regular dancer on American Bandstand; a message relayed to me that a reader said I was “super smart”; Oh, and someone who emailed me on Christmas Eve with a subject line of “1974” and a two-word message: “Young Frankenstein.” I don’t know if that was intended to be a request for a future column or not. If so, I hate to break your heart but I’ve never found Mel Brooks that funny.

The annual Summer Movie Showcase in May was fun to revisit, although drive-in crud like “Joysticks,” “Eat My Dust” and (ugh) “Under Cover” were real tough to watch, although “Out of Bounds” was neat, mostly because of the New Wave tunes, and the poster for it is going to look real great on my wall, once I get a frame.

Of that rough home stretch between that and October, it was nice to hear from my parents that the "Field of Dreams" column was featured above the fold; I was happy to get the Max Headroom pirating incident into print; and I got to write the most extensive local coverage of Woodstock 94 that you’re ever going to get in in this paper; Oh…and I finally got to prove that “Coca-Cola Magi-Cans” weren’t just a figment of my imagination.

Obviously I always look forward to the Spooky Movie Showcase. But in the interest of full disclosure, I had a long-planned trip to Disney World scheduled for the end of that month, which is why you had one entry more about the movie poster than the movie itself and another one about two movies I couldn’t even locate. But I did manage to write two entire columns in one week, thus giving me a chance to finally get “Screams of a Winter Night” into the paper during the time I was actually in Florida trying not to puke while getting off Space Mountain.

I was still living on Tinker-Bell Time upon returning, which explains a line as daffy as “a constantly tooting oopsy-poopsie score that sounded a lot like someone stuffed a cassette recording of a Salvation Army oom-pah band into a Teddy Ruxpin before putting it on a calliope and kicking it down a large hill into a balloon factory” from the "Murder, She Wrote" column, or me almost having a nervous breakdown trying to watch all those "Harry Potter" movies in time for Christmas, a feat that really got me re-thinking my plan to do the same thing for the "Police Academy" movies, assuming they all played in Mattoon. But hey, it’s a new year, so who knows?

Oh, and sorry for the column about typewriters. What can I say? Seemed like a good idea at the time.

My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives Cosmic Blue Comics Mattoon Arcade Icenogle's Cooks Mills Mister Music Sound Source Guitar Throw Vette's FutureGen