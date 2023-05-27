Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Someone in Hollywood really wanted Richard Grieco to be a movie star. The fact that you don’t know who I’m talking about means this did not come to pass.

When I say “someone,” I’m pretty sure it was Darren Starr, the television producer who in 1991, flush with the success of teen-idol flagship “Beverly Hills 90210,” needed a big name for his teen-spy action movie script “If Looks Could Kill.” Perhaps needing to save a buck, he rifled through the discount rack of hot dude leftovers who hadn’t quite caught on and found a bargain in Grieco, last seen in the very short lived Fox TV series “Booker,” where he played a leather-jacketed, anti-authority…insurance fraud investigator? Wow, didn’t see that one coming.

It’s a movie that starts out exactly how you’d think it would: with a stuffy high school graduation ceremony, the valedictorian droning on behind a title card that would look great on a Trapper Keeper. And then enters Grieco, fashionably late, hair all a-floppin’ and with his Walkman blaring the movie’s very own theme song, ready to say goodbye to his bum high school years.

He’s about to be a bum a little longer than he thought, because after walking across the stage he opens his little diploma folder to discover he’s one French credit short of graduating. So, after the requisite “you never apply yourself” conversation from his exasperated but loving parents, he leans into his “punishment”: earning that last credit on an end-of-year trip to France with his fellow classmates.

The plot thickens. For those wacky hijinks you’ve been expecting finally get going thanks to a courtesy call in the airport from dear old mom reminding him to pick up a bottle of fancy perfume. What he doesn’t know is that a deep-cover CIA agent with his name is at that same airport at exactly the same time and is also expecting his own top secret call from his contact in France, who is also, you guessed it, code named “Mother.”

Long story short, our hero gets mistaken for a superspy and is swept into a goofy adventure involving an evil financial guy trying to create his own gold-based currency with his face on it, assisted by a whip-wielding assassin played by the actress who was the Shadout Mapes in Dune.

It was at this moment that a strange occurrence hit me: I was actually enjoying this movie. Why? If this had been any other like-minded piece of trash, the entire airport sequence would have ended with Grieco plopping himself down in first class and making a derpy face direct to camera. Here? Nope, we follow the entire chain of events that probably really would occur if the class clown found himself upgraded like that, including the poor French teacher trying to convince the stewardess there’s been a mistake, while his buddies in coach cheer him on. Oh, and did I mention that the assassin is also on the plane? And so is another CIA agent?

The whole movie’s like that. For crying out loud, that wayward French class keeps playing a part in the plot, eventually ending up suspended in a cage over a vat of molten gold, leading to Grieco, by this point in full action movie mode, tank top clad and hair in that classic wet-slick-pouf, uttering his best line, “they look like an order of fries!” OK, second best…after “Watch out, Ms. Grober. I’m going for extra credit!”

“If Looks Could Kill” was not a hit. You couldn’t even call it a mild success. Why? Well, although the ‘80s had their fair share of movies where dopey idiots mistakenly became players in the spy game, like “Gotcha” and…um…“Side Out,” perhaps, if it was about beach volleyball players involved in espionage, this was the ‘90s, and no one was really in the market for a James Bond parody at the time, even a good-hearted one. For proof, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze” was at the top of the box office that week in 1991.

And, sadly, for Grieco, that whole Johnny Depp TV-to-movies phenomenon was too hard to duplicate; just ask 90210 heartthrobs Jason Priestly and Luke Perry, whose respective films “Calendar Girl” and (ugh) “Terminal Bliss” bombed as well, although I’ve always suspected that Luke Perry rodeo movie might be worth a watch.

To learn more about Richard Grieco, check out his performance as Bugsy Siegel in “Mobsters” that same year, alongside Christian Slater and Costas Mandylor, another refugee from the handsome actor cheap bin. He also played an overly-amorous DNA-enhanced cat man on the prowl in the movie “Tomcat: Dangerous Desires,” the kind of late-night effort that usually starred Shannon Whirry and that demands proper colon placement, lest it be called “Tomcat Dangerous: Desires”.

Of course you guessed he dabbled in music, too. His single, “Waiting for the Sky to Fall,” seems to exist only so he could put out a surely self-financed music video featuring him playing with his hair and throwing dramatic punches in a warehouse while lip-synching to what sounds like Bryan Adams with a mouthful of Starburst.

He paints now. That’s something productive. I looked up some of his paintings and, well, they’re better than I could ever do.

So yeah, like I said, “If Looks Could Kill” did not make Richard Grieco a movie star. But for a brisk 85 minutes, he got to drive a red Lotus tricked out with spy weapons, put on a suit and play baccarat, save Europe from an evil plot that wouldn’t have made sense if they had made a “Leonard: Part 7,” get the girl, and graduate high school. And in my book, that’s close enough; even if no one remembered to buy that bottle of perfume.