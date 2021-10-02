THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The Ball Is Back!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Another hot, boring, blinds-closed summer has ended, leaving you all subject to my whims as it’s time for the seventh annual Throwback Machine Spooky Movie Spectacular, a look back at some of the best and worst scary movies that played in Coles County.

And to begin, let me share a childhood memory from an advertisement for a particular Saturday night late movie featuring a young boy slicing the fingers off of a creepy hand he’s trapped in the loading bay door of a funeral home.

That’s why I bring you “Phantasm,” opening June 27, 1979, at the Will Rogers, the first movie in a franchise that never got to be the Coke or Pepsi of its genre but did pretty well for itself as the R.C. or Shasta.

“Phantasm” begins with young Mike, a floppy haired, denim-wearing kid who, suspecting mortuary maleficence, breaks into the funeral home where he discovers an incredibly tall man (henceforth known just as “The Tall Man”) robbing graves to transform the recent dead into cloaked troll creatures, along with mausoleum hallways patrolled by a flying chrome ball that can sprout razor forks, embed in your forehead, drill into your T-zone, and eject the resulting blood via spout.

Thankfully, after securing proof in the form of the Tall Man’s finger, oozing embalming fluid, and after showing it to his cool older brother Jody with the leather jacket and Dodge Hemi ‘Cuda, they enlist Jody’s buddy Reggie, driver of the local ice cream truck, to fight back before they all end up stuffed in plastic barrels and transported through a Kubrick-ian clean-room tuning-fork space portal into a nightmare dimension of red skies, roaring wind, and an endless line of cloaked minions extending across the cracked landscape and off into the horizon.

A relatively long 10 years later, forever in horror movie terms, the folks at Universal threw a whopping $3 millions at original director Don Coscarelli to bring Phantasm back to theaters just to show the young guns how it’s really done.

The resulting sequel also played the Will Rogers in 1988, for one week, on a double bill with Chevy Chase’s “Funny Farm.” After a nonsensical explanation of what happened after the first film’s trademark shock ending, this picks up with a now grown Mike and even more grown up Reggie stocking up on weapons (including the legendary four-barreled shotgun), hopping in the ‘Cuda and embarking on a surreal road trip through small rural towns decimated in the wake of Tall Man’s nighttime business practices.

Meanwhile, Mike has psychic visions of a blonde girl whose connection to him is never explained very well, and not to leave Reggie out, there’s a foxy brunette hitchhiker named “Alchemy” who also might not be real. Or she may be dead already. In a movie like this, who knows?

Folks, I’ve got to be honest with you. Even for someone who thought he liked these movies, trying to re-watch both this week was a real chore. I actually fell asleep a couple times.

Personally, as much as I love a good dreamscape-based horror movie where anything could happen, Phantasm’s entire narrative structure boils down to endless confusing variations on “who is that, where are we, what do we do, where do we go, who are you, is this a dream, yes it is, no it’s not, wait, what is that, (sphere hits you on the forehead), oops, I’m dead.”

I remain eternally fascinated with “Phantasm II” though, if only because it reminds me of that golden era when gory nonsense was all the rage and I wasn’t old enough to see any of it, except for when it would eventually make its own way to late night syndication, in edited form of course.

Plus, I’ll always have the film and that Hemi ‘Cuda to thank for inspiring a few of my better-written paragraphs that resulted in one of my first, and very few, short stories being published. I even got paid. Sure, it was Canadian money, but my bank still deposited the check anyway.

Despite my drowsiness, I finally started sitting up in my chair around Part II’s last act, with its much-needed, bloody, weird, and at times surreal assault on the Tall Man’s base of operations, which goes to show you were the bulk of those three million bucks went (the spheres have lasers and buzzsaws this time) even though our heroes are denied the win via yet another one of those cheap “It’s all a dream, right?” endings, where the bad guys just reappear, giving you the impression that this could all go on forever.

And it has. Sequels “Lord of the Dead” and “Oblivion” went straight to video in the ‘90s and just last year, the (supposed) grand finale, “Ravager” arrived on streaming platforms, while “Phantasm II,” owned by a major studio, you still have to pay-per-view. I’ve only seen the first fifteen minutes of “Ravager” so far, and wow, the guy who played Reggie hasn’t aged a day, giving all us guys with little hair up top but plenty left around the sides and back a bit of hope.

I recently found myself distracted by the annual “please buy these” rack of scary movies on DVD and found, on the very bottom, a thick plastic brick of all five Phantasm movies and actually found myself thinking, “well…it would be nice to finally have a digital version of Phantasm II” only to swear to myself that my days of such concerns are over. Until the Tall Man himself busted out of a mirror in housewares to intone, “No…it’s not!”

Turns out I’m not really getting groceries. I’m actually still half-asleep, still in my recliner, still trying to watch “Phantasm II” after three attempts. See? It never ends.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

