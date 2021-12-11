THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The Carpenters really could nail a Christmas party

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Week two of the Throwback Machine’s Holiday Spectacular continues with the pillow-soft sounds of 1978’s “The Carpenters: A Christmas Portrait,” yet another TV special intended to help promote an accompanying Christmas album, one that came surprisingly late in their career, even after the album where Karen sang “Calling Occupants Of Interplanetary Craft.”

It’s a Christmas album I somehow have memories of, even though Anne Murray’s “Christmas Wishes” (on cassette) was our personal family jam for the holidays. It certainly can’t be because I ever heard The Carpenters on the radio, for they were a phenomenon contained almost wholly within the ‘70s. In my youth, even the most “Have A Nice Day”-type ‘70s retro station my dad would listen to on our Saturday trips to D&W or Gills Drive-In was more apt to play Sugarloaf or Starbuck.

Compared to last week’s “Christmas to Remember” with Kenny and Dolly, “Christmas Portrait” at least has a coherent narrative to it; starting with Karen and Richard Carpenter carefully prepping Christmas party invitations for a bunch of celebrities I didn’t recognize, except for Kristy McNichol.

The party begins, naturally, with Karen, in a disquieting scene where none of the guests seem able to hear her, revealing that her Christmas “gift” is her cooking. She shoos a group of hairy guys in tan suits and medallions who I thought were Orleans but turns out is their backing band, away from the kitchen while singing a couple holiday mainstays so she can whip up a tasty dessert pizza. Oh, and for some reason Karen’s disembodied head appears on various appliances to sing backup. Also, who knew The Carpenters even had a band?

While the “Christmas Portrait” album itself is chock-a-block full of tried-and-true standards, the TV special takes time for some strange curveballs like the segment where Kristy McNichol and her lookalike teen-idol brother reveal their chosen gift to the party is “family,” as they sing a sibling grievance tune called “Brothers and Sisters” while trying to pack a tiny convertible with too many things for a ski trip. I actually laughed when, just before commercial, one of them comes skipping out of the house with a St. Bernard.

Karen gets a smooth little solo number on the front porch called “Merry Christmas Darling,” with a great sax solo to boot. For all you audiophiles out there, this is apparently a rerecording of a song from 1970, and I’ll say it’s the best thing in the whole special. Heck, I’d almost buy the accompanying record just for this song…if only “Carpenters” wouldn’t fit alphabetically in my collection next to “Carcass.”

Back in the living room, legendary dancer Gene Kelly gives everyone the gift of “the Irish”, leading to a jaunty “Christmas In Killarney” where I got real tense watching him wobbly-knee dance on that hard floor.

Richard Carpenter gets the next segment, with his gift being “music”. And given that my reaction to hearing Richard talk for the first time is a bit like how you’d react if that pile of firewood for sale outside your local gas station started croaking at you, that’s a good thing, as what follows is a whopping six-minute instrumental break of Richard unleashing his formidable piano skills for a medley of holiday standards backed by a massive orchestra; guess this was more than those hairy guys in the kitchen could handle.

Surprise! The doorbell rings and in walks Karen and Richard’s actual parents, along with, it must be said, a palpable chill in the air that I’m going to chalk up to the parents not being comfortable on camera and to their children clearly stuck in a perpetual loop of trying to prove how successful they are no matter how many records they sell. They can’t stay long, although it’s real cute how Karen introduces them to Gene Kelly the same way I, if ever in the same position, would introduce my parents to Mark Harmon.

Richard, who I didn’t think ever sang, gravely intones his way through a dour tune from “Babes in Toyland,” bemoaning how you can never go back to those childhood days when toys were important. You can see genuine hurt on his face throughout, almost as if he really does feel like life would have been simpler if success hadn’t come their way.

But while he’s getting all melancholy by the tree, singing to a jack in the box, we cut to The Mary Tyler Moore Show’s Brenda Ingle, along with Karen and Kristy, all dressed as tinsel-winged angels, on a shoebox stage and singing a real bizarre tune about the joys of being an angel in a children’s Christmas play. Its real weird and sort of demeaning both to the singers and the viewer, but it won me over, and watch real close to spot McNichol almost break an ankle on the edge of the stage.

Finally we leave the house as the various guests break the conceit of the show to walk us through some of the historical origins some of your favorite Christmas carols leading to fascinating renditions of ”Oh Come All Ye Faithful” in Latin, “Silent Night” in German, which sung by Ingle smiling like she swallowed a nitrous tank, is real hard to watch without laughing, the Spanish folk ballad “Fum, Fum, Fum,” and a Karen closing out things with a lovely “Ave Maria” that had my hand creeping ever closer to the “Buy Now” button in ITunes.

And with that, it’s time for Richard and Karen to wish us all the usual goodbyes; for while the party going on behind them will surely rage on until the break of nine, we’ve got to head home. After all, like the man says during the end credits, Starsky and Hutch is next.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

