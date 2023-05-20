Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The summer of 1989 belonged to Batman. Not just the character, but to the movie of the same name, one of those pop culture events that truly changed everything.

So it makes sense that in 1990 Disney would want their own Batman. But Disney didn’t have a Batman to make a movie about. So unless they wanted to reboot the Bob Crane classic “Superdad,” their last, best option was Dick Tracy.

And despite how hard The Mouse tried to make this the event movie of that year, virtually no one remembers it. In fact, the night that I rented this movie, Warren Beatty himself appeared in my living room to offer me a leftover collectable Dick Tracy cool cup from McDonald’s as a thank you, before he promptly took it back after realizing he was giving it to the wrong person. Come on, folks…the Academy Awards? It was just a few years ago? Never mind.

I know just as much about Dick Tracy now as I did back then. He’s a detective, he wears yellow, and he’s got a two-way wrist radio. And that’s that.

Turns out you don’t really need to know anything about Dick Tracy either because there’s nothing really to know. And that’s the problem. No, Dick Tracy is not a “comic book hero” the way we think of them today; he doesn’t have an origin or a tragic backstory and he has no weaknesses. But it would have been nice if they had come up with some reason you should be invested in the experience other than the fact that he’s a character your grandfather knew real well, someone spent a lot of money on it, and it all kind of looks like Batman if you squint real hard.

Beatty, who had only been in two movies during the ‘80s, “Reds” and “Ishtar,” the latter a movie that’s twice escaped being a feature of this column, clearly thought this was going to be his comeback role. And it kind of was. I mean, don’t we all remember our parents getting babysitters for us so they could go watch “Bugsy” or” Love Affair”? But just you look at those confused eyes of his peeking out from under that yellow hat. For crying out loud, "The Rocketeer," released by Disney the next year, had more charisma, and he had a golden bucket on his head the whole movie.

The only other thing you might remember was that Madonna was in it, going back to blonde to play femme fatale “Breathless Mahoney.” As always, she took a lot of lazy guff for her acting, which seems unfair, because her all-the-way there non-ironic torch song duet with Mandy Patinkin sung over a montage of Dick Tracy punching out the bad guys is the film’s sole resonant note.

It’s the only moment where you can see this bland character grow that necessary third dimension as he becomes aware that until he wins back “Tess Trueheart,” who split due to his commitment issues, he’s just going through the same pre-written motions he’s been programmed to do for 60 years. A smarter director would have caught that in the editing room and built an entire third-act re-write around it. Sorry, Warren. You really should have.

As you don’t need me to tell you, Dick Tracy did not end up being that year’s Batman. It wasn’t for lack of trying. It made a tidy profit for itself and it actually got some Academy Award nominations, mostly for wrapping a clutch of big time actors in prosthetics that looked great in 1990 but in today’s high-definition make everyone involved look like a Garbage Pail Kid.

But I get the sense that The Mouse already wanted out of the Dick Tracy business by the time it was in the dollar theaters, probably due to complicated rights issues and the fact that, unlike the property they just spent millions on marketing, it was cool to like Batman. That year, everyone was still rocking the Batman logo on everything. And that includes me, during a particular summer I wore a Batman painters’ cap everywhere. And not just any Batman hat, mind you, but one featuring the classic ‘70s, blue-grey-and gold Neal Adams design of the character, because even back then I just had to be “that guy” who wasn’t hopping on the bandwagon.

But if you could show me a kid who in 1990 was confident enough to strut around the playground wearing a Dick Tracy jacket, hat or plastic calculator watch and I’ll show you a kid who didn’t mind being clowned on by the monkey bars.

No one’s going to clown me for the one piece of the Dick Tracy merchandise gravy train I still own to this day: the official video game, available for play on the Nintendo Entertainment System. It was a game I bought because you actually had to do simulated detective work by driving across the city and tracking down “clues” on your little yellow notepad subscreen. Fun, right?

It’s a game I never made much progress on. And after popping it back into my Nintendo I remembered why. When I finally got a chance to interrogate “Steve the Tramp” at his flophouse, after being so shot up by hard-to-see rooftop snipers that I was already down to one last life “badge,” I was rewarded with a clue to the next location that I didn’t write down because I incorrectly assumed it would be logged to my aforementioned notepad.

Which means my choices going forward were to either hit reset and do that level all over again, or turn it clear off and find something more productive to do with my evening.

Well, looks like I found one more reason to move on from Dick Tracy.

Case closed.