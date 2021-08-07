THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The Color of Mario

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This year’s summer Olympics made me recall how weirdly delighted I was to see that Mario was essentially chosen as Tokyo’s cultural ambassador.

Now you probably haven’t cared much about Mario since your days shoving quarters into the Donkey Kong machine at the pool hall while Boz Scaggs played, but surely you remember the days of your kids constantly bugging you about the latest “Super Mario” cartridge.

1985’s Super Mario Bros. first entered my life during an afternoon hangout with a friend who had both a Nintendo and a small television in his bedroom, thus instantly elevating him to elite status in my book. And when I saw the game featured “secrets” to be discovered, that was that.

And you know what? I was never that good at the game. Yes, the truth must be said, I simply did not have the Zen-like nerve you need for these games where you have to jump from platform to platform while that blasted turtle throws spikey things at you from a smiley-faced cloud.

Super Mario Brothers 2 was a big deal for sure. I got it for my birthday the year I also got a pretty sweet air rifle, but the experience wasn’t quite the same; it didn’t feel like a Mario game, because it technically wasn’t, which is why getting a copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 was the pre-teen social benchmark of the era, non plus ultra. OK, there was “Terminator 2.”

The day I strutted into the electronics section of the old Walmart, past the Vince Gill promotional posters, and saw that yellow box for Mario 3 within reach for the first time, I was overcome with sheer panic, feeling like if I didn’t do something about it, I’d never see it again.

So, in a moment that seems more and more bananas as the years go by, I took it off the rack and marched it to the, wait for it, layaway counter, with the intention of paying it off in $5 installments out of my allowance. I can’t believe they even let me open the account.

A few months later, there I was at the sappy, but well-intentioned, eighth grade graduation ceremony where the teachers thought it would be a good idea for us to take flowers to our parents while James Taylor’s cover of “You’ve Got A Friend” played.

I, like the rest of us students, may have grumbled at how cheugy it all was all but the joke was on me, because the parental units were so touched by the gesture, or at least my ability to go along with it, that they immediately drove me to Walmart and handed me enough cash to settle up with the layaway folks. And thus I walked in a boy, and walked out…well, still a boy, I guess, but a boy who was now finally ready for the nineties.

But there comes a moment when a boy becomes a man, and I reckon I can’t officially do that until I accomplish what I actually haven’t. So Tuesday night, after dinner, I retreated to the rumpus room, loaded that very same Mario 3 cartridge into my original “toaster box” Nintendo, with the full intent to play it straight through, no warp zones, just to see how far I’d get.

Three hours later I was in uncharted territory, long past the water-based third world where I’d generally lose interest as a kid, levels I could still breeze through even now just on sheer muscle memory, and right smack in the middle of the insufferably difficult fifth “sky” world filled with the kind of pixel perfect jumps on scrolling platforms over bottomless pits that I’ve been avoiding for 30 years.

And you know what? I made it through. Alright, sure I had to “soft-cheat” by using some power-ups, but life’s too short. And after I finally, and I mean finally because it took me about ten of my 40-some extra lives I had built up, defeated “Roy Koopa” and his ground-quake of doom, I was a shaky, palm-sweaty mess, who looked at the clock and realized I needed to go to bed.

Now sure, I could have kept going into the wee hours, on a work night, but when I saw that level six appeared to combine the worst of the impossible-platforms with slippery ice, I realized I was grown up enough to know when to call it quits; although I hit that power button with some trepidation, because it took so much mental effort, and a bit of luck, to even make it that far, goodness knows when I’d ever make such an attempt again.

Turns out it’s going to be soon, because wouldn’t you know it, I woke up Wednesday, tons of work to do, and yet, all I could think about was taking one more run at it, mentally going over and over the memorized paths through the tricky levels that I had just experienced the night before, and even fishing my “Super Mario 3 Strategy Guide” out of my print archives for help. Just like old times.

Mario lives on, of course. These days his games are based more on the fun of the journey and not on trying to make you hate your own hands. But we old-timers know that if you can beat those classic games, you can accomplish anything, even if it only impresses a friend’s seven year old who hands you her Nintendo Switch every time she hits a hard “old-school” level.

So Friday night, look out your window. One of those flickering lights in town might be me, up too late and putting myself through way too much mental stress simply out of pride, because like Paul Newman said at the end of “Color of Money,” I’m back.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

