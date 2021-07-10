THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The comic that came from the classifieds!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Recently I was house-sitting for some friends, where a search for a box fan led me to pass a bookshelf in one of their kids’ rooms.

It’s there I saw, in a position of honor usually reserved for “Where the Sidewalk Ends,” the first self-titled collection of Bill Watterson’s “Calvin and Hobbes” newspaper strips.

That’s a book who’s very cover instantly took me back to that grade school field trip to the Parkland College Observatory where, during the obligatory stop in the gift store, while my classmates were scrounging up enough change for a bookmark or a paperweight, I discovered I somehow had the $6 needed for it; a collection that I would proceed to tote with me on virtually every trip anywhere.

So much so that I can still remember the two lines that would always make me laugh like a crazy kid while my dad power washed the grime off his Kenworth, both presented here without context because I believe they’re so funny they don’t need it: “Who wrote ‘Help, I’m a bug’ on my letter to grandma!” and “Geez, knock over one lousy display stand and you pay for it the rest of your life.”

Of course you know I was way into Calvin and Hobbes before anyone else. All starting with those long winters when my snowbird grandmother down in sunny Florida would save up months’ worth of Sunday funnies in a tightly taped roll so I could experience the finer types of newspaper comics we just didn’t get here like Tank McNamara, Hagar the Horrible, Prince Valiant, and yes, Calvin and Hobbes, the ongoing saga of a hyperactive, overly-imaginative only child and his best friend, a stuffed tiger named after a philosopher, something I would have understood much earlier if I hadn’t of been misreading his name as “Hobbies.”

It would take someone more knowledgeable on the history of newspaper comics to explain exactly why Calvin and Hobbes was so good. Personally, I can only say that like so many of the movies, TV shows and comic books I was obsessed with at that age, I could sense that the people writing them were secretly sneaking “smart stuff” into all the silliness.

Calvin and Hobbes’s long discussions while walking snowy hills with their sled were probably my first subconscious inklings of philosophic discourse. Meanwhile, one page later, there’s Calvin turning a cardboard box into a “Transmogrifier” or creating chaos at the table trying to stab his “mutant” oatmeal with a fork.

Plus, kids and their stuffed animals, you know? Over the Fourth, attempting to get a friend’s two-year-old into his car seat for the trip to see the fireworks, that little guy wasn’t going to be happy unless he had his “Crockie.” Of course I don’t think Calvin ever slapped a grownup across the face with Hobbes, but hey, that’s on me for taking so long with the buckles.

Turns out that Calvin and Hobbes didn’t make their debut in the Journal Gazette until the May 2, 1989, edition, where it was buried in the classified section; usually the repository for such luminaries as The Lockhorns, The Born Loser or the short lived 1989 Batman serials.

Always the creative rights iconoclast, Watterson retired the strip on a cold Sunday, December 31, 1995. Sadly, because we didn’t publish a Sunday edition, the last time Calvin appeared here was the final daily strip, leaving readers opening their paper Monday morning to find it replaced by good old “Cathy” having a breakdown about New Year’s fitness goals.

Then, out of nowhere, on November 16, 2005, the Journal, as part of a promotional campaign involving some content changes, held a contest for a bound collection of the entire comic strip and also ran a full page article featuring rare author’s commentary taken from the collection on the inspiration behind each character.

An archive search revealed the winners were Brad Hicks of Newton (whose name was submitted by his parents) and Beth Wiley of my old stomping ground of Cooks Mills. In the same announcement editor Bill Lair said some 700 people submitted entries to the column, something which I don’t see ever happening the day Beetle Bailey gets an honorable discharge.

This makes the fact that Calvin and Hobbes were never officially merchandised, other than a highly prized teacher resource called “Teaching with Calvin and Hobbes” currently going for only $5,000 on eBay, all the more important.

This means there’s no animated series, no video games, no generic-looking Funko figures, and, sadly I must admit, no plushy Hobbes. This leaves only those tacky unauthorized Calvin truck decals, which always displayed a fundamental misunderstanding of the character; Calvin wasn’t Dennis the Menace or Bart Simpson, for crying out loud. And honestly, what makes you ever think he’d ever care about your stupid truck, you dumb jocks.

Ahem. Clearly I took that personally. It’s hard not to. Because left only with the art, I realized that after all those years reading Calvin and Hobbes in the back seats of cars, and after re-reading them this week in my living room, under the watchful eye of a small blue Lambchop plush on a high shelf that I once “rescued” from an icy puddle in a parking lot and nursed back to health by washing her in the sink and putting her through the dryer on “low,” that the voice I’ve always heard in my head as Calvin goes screaming headfirst into a tree on his sled … is actually my own.

Like the kid once said, read one book and you pay for it the rest of your life.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

