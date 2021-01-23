THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The 'Doctor' is (still) in!

So yeah, that mug. I remember who gave it to me, but not why. I’m pretty sure it was because at some point I expressed that, in that time before Letterman came around, Johnny Fever was my first exposure to what “cool” was.

I can happily say that’s sort of what I’ve become; a dude who’s still overly obsessive about music, still overly annoyed at people who don’t “get it” but only because he’s still such a true believer in such things, heavily caffeinated, someone who says “baby” way too much when he’s trying to sound smart, and is way too short with people when he doesn’t mean to be. Heck if I’m also only about three follicles away from having the exact same hair.

I don’t know if Dr. Fever would ever be in a car and interrupt a friend’s positive ruminations on the music of ‘80s smooth soul singer Sade with the comment “Well, you know Sade is actually the name of the band” like I did last week, but I’m sure he would have thought about it. And like me, he would have meant well.