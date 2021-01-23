THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The 'Doctor' is (still) in!

“Baby, if you’ve ever wondered, wondered whatever became of me.”
And so began the immortal theme for “WKRP in Cincinnati,” the TV-show that I was agog to discover only ran for four seasons starting in 1978.
My favorite shows at that time still involved Oscar the Grouch or that moose who dropped ping pong balls on your head. So how do I still know every note of the WKRP theme by heart? Why can I name 80% of the characters? Why did I have a WKRP record player? And why do I have a “WKRP-AM ‘Fever’ In The Morning” coffee mug on my desk right now?
First, a few words about that amazing record player. The WKRP Disc Jockey Control Center let me sit in the basement and live out my nascent fantasies of not only forcing people to listen to my music but also forcing them to listen to me talking about and over that music thanks to the built in “dynamic microphone” for when I wanted to practice “hitting the post” on “I Ran (So Far Away)” and with yellow foam windscreen to help prevent my “listeners” from having their ears blown out when I’d pop my “P”’s while introducing “Love Plus One.” And by “listeners” I mean the cats that were taking a nap in the heated window well.
There wasn’t a whole lot in our archives about WKRP other than a couple promo photos in the TV listings and a few articles about how the show was getting shuffled around to different time slots, something that apparently held the show back in terms of ratings. Understandable since it was on CBS, a stodgy network for rural fogeys that was once the place to go for sitcoms revolving around a stump, creek, or holler.
I did find an article from a 2008 Journal about WBQC-TV in Cincinnati that reclaimed the WKRP call letters due to their recognition factor. I tried to look up if that station was still in operation, something that was harder to do than you’d think since apparently the station went “fully automated” into one of those “all old TV rerun” stations a few years back and has no actual office to speak of, although I did track down their creepy looking transmitter on a grey, boring street in Cincinnati just off Interstate 71.
There are “local” radio stations in Mattoon that I’m convinced consist of only an office with a desk, a box for incoming mail and one of those drinking birds that hits a button to turn on the syndicated feed. Those of you who ever toiled in the world of local radio could probably tell me how true that is, along with just how closely WKRP captured the high stakes world of low watt radio… or if you ever met an ad director like Herb Tarlek, one of those classic loveable “Oh no, here he comes again” TV-creeps.
After watching a few old episodes for research I stumbled upon one that featured the staff getting ready to attend a big concert, with Dr. Fever sullen because the ever cute Bailey Quarters (100% my type) had a date to the gig already, the suave Venus Flytrap managing to snag a ride via limo, Herb and Les Nessman being square as usual, and station manager Arthur Carlson, more of a Big Band guy, had to be convinced to attend.
Imagine my surprise when, after the first commercial break, we cut back to the office, presumably later that night, everyone’s faces like slate, and Dr. Fever pacing madly saying, “It’s just not right that 11 kids had to die.”
Did I miss something? Then the wheels started to turn and I realized in shock that this was an episode about the tragedy where several people were trampled to death outside Riverfront Coliseum trying to get good early seats for a Who concert, one of rock’s more notorious moments. Friends, I was riveted. The scene was so good that the late Gordon Jump even clearly flubbed his lines and they kept rolling because they knew they’d lose something if they shot it all again.
What show on network TV would have, even could have, spoken to that? Mary Tyler Moore? You didn’t see Happy Days ever try a “very special episode” were Ralph Malph went on a malt bender after hearing about Buddy Holly dying. They didn’t, did they?
So yeah, that mug. I remember who gave it to me, but not why. I’m pretty sure it was because at some point I expressed that, in that time before Letterman came around, Johnny Fever was my first exposure to what “cool” was.
I can happily say that’s sort of what I’ve become; a dude who’s still overly obsessive about music, still overly annoyed at people who don’t “get it” but only because he’s still such a true believer in such things, heavily caffeinated, someone who says “baby” way too much when he’s trying to sound smart, and is way too short with people when he doesn’t mean to be. Heck if I’m also only about three follicles away from having the exact same hair.
I don’t know if Dr. Fever would ever be in a car and interrupt a friend’s positive ruminations on the music of ‘80s smooth soul singer Sade with the comment “Well, you know Sade is actually the name of the band” like I did last week, but I’m sure he would have thought about it. And like me, he would have meant well.
Do you remember that WKRP also had amazing end credits music? I’m betting you don’t. So look it up and prepare to hear the best music you’ll ever hear for anytime you’re wrapping something up, like I am with this column. And like the man sang, baby, think of me once in a while.
