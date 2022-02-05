THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The Doctor will always be in

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

So a friend of mine was looking at her phone while I was no doubt prattling on about the Iron Chef re-run we were watching when she interrupted my rant on “Battle: Sea Cucumber” with the sad announcement that “Dr. Johnny Fever died.”

And very much like how we both reacted when she was looking at that same phone and delivered the news that Bob Saget had died, we both had this shared sort of “oh-no” moment.

Bob Saget made some sort of sense because we both grew up when “Full House” was the flagship show for ABC’s “TGIF” lineup, although perhaps more me than her, because the loser that I was, I would make it not only through “Perfect Strangers,” “Full House,” “Family Matters,” and “Step by Step,” I’d even keep right on rolling through that 8:30 p.m. revolving door slot for crud like “Just the Ten of Us,” “Hanging With Mr. Cooper,” or even (ahem) “Going Places” with that cute gal who was on an episode of "Star Trek" as Data’s android daughter.

But Dr. Johnny Fever, and "WKRP in Cincinnati," is a different story, for we would have been wee little ones when the show was big. In fact, my guess is that we probably only knew it from re-runs. But for whatever the reason, we knew enough to lock eyes, take in a deep breath and sing the entire theme song for WKRP, from memory, making it all the way to “maybe you me were never meant to be” before her eight-year-old daughter, playing Minecraft on the couch next to me, elbowed me in the ribs to stop singing, which only prompted me to then attempt to sing the show’s legendarily gibberish end theme, the last line of which I translated as “got a Big Gulp, with a full head of pig…now!” Give it a listen and tell me I’m not close.

I wrote about WKRP almost one year ago to the week; it was one of my more “successful” columns in that I found out afterwards from readers how much people loved the show. Still, writing about TV shows is kind of one of those “one and done” topics, because, well, what else is there to say? Although I must admit I still have to fight that impulse to do a full re-watch of "MASH" and then use this space to document the brain damage.

So perhaps I can say a few words about Howard Hesseman, who passed away last week at the age of 81. From what I’ve been able to tell from my research about the man, I don’t know how enamored he’d be that folks, upon hearing news of his passing, thought of Dr. Johnny Fever first.

What I can say is that, like when I wrote about WKRP last year, there wasn’t a whole lot in the archives on either the show or the once and future Johnny Fever. Although, I did finally hit paydirt in the form of a TV critic Tom Shales interview with Hesseman from a 1980 Pantagraph entitled (ahem) “Dr. Johnny Fever Balks at Star Status” from around the last days of WKRP just after the show was moved to the Friday night “elephant’s graveyard,” where Shales, never one of my favorite writers, takes the usual tack of ingratiating himself with a prickly interview subject by not asking about the role he’s most known for at the moment, but by bringing up the older, “edgier” stuff from the actor’s lean days instead. In this case it was Hesseman’s time in a San Francisco-based comedy troupe called The Committee.

Which, as you might expect from a true malcontent, gives Hesseman more than enough chance to tee off on both the industry and the network where he found his big success, stating that “all the nonsense that goes with recognition out of a television series is just that...nonsense,” calls the on-site CBS censor for WKRP a “blockbrain,” and bemoans the fame that gets him accosted by fans as “symptomatic of a basic national illness.”

Although, give him this much credit, for when asked by Shales how he could appear on TV in “good conscience” after saying all that, he dryly replies, “I never said I was appearing on television ‘in good conscience’.” Touché.

Maybe that’s why we all liked Dr. Johnny Fever; we all kind of knew someone just like that, a coffee addicted misanthrope lording over their little corner of the workplace who wasn’t a jerk but close, but who was also real funny and mouthed off to authority the way we always wished we had the guts to do.

Oh, and he had shaggy hair, a moustache, wore single-bar sunglasses, loved to listen to rock and roll on his record player, and was cool…just like all our dads were.

So as tribute to the man, I figured I’d find something else in his oeuvre besides his work as Dr. Johnny Fever, and with what time I had remaining to me I found, much to my surprise, the 1977 TV-horror movie “Tarantulas: The Deadly Cargo”, which stars Hesseman and the guy from “Halloween III: Season of the Witch” as cocky smugglers bringing in a DC-3 full of coffee beans infested with deadly tarantulas who get loose during the flight and eventually end up overrunning a small California town defended by Sheriff Lobo.

And he was pretty good in it, looking pretty snazzy in a beat-up bomber jacket and one of those cowboy hats with the sides folded all the way up; although there’s not much to go on beyond that, given that he doesn’t survive the plane crash fifteen minutes in, with his last words being “We don’t know, we’re just real low” and then “ahhhhhh!” but hey, at least it’s another example of “living on the air,” I guess.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

