THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The drive-in that could have been

Everything old is new again, on a long enough timeline. Except for the double-feature, a relic of the movie-going past that, except for at a few niche locations like the remaining drive-ins you might find dotting the dry, windswept countryside, remains lost.

I’ve only ever attended two official double-features. Anyone remember 2007’s “Grindhouse,” project? An attempt by two well-known directors to take a working holiday by shucking off the big budgets and whipping up two b-movie tributes (one a zombie flick, the other a car picture) and slamming them together under one ticket price, with actual film scratches, missing scenes, and fake trailers for non-existent horror movies during the intermission. I remember one guy got up and left at that point, cheerily laughing along with the trailers, and never came back.

The second was a minimally announced double-feature of “Men in Black II” and “Spider-Man” at the Mattoon Showplace 8 in the final stage of that hot, depressing summer of 2002, those last days when I’d suddenly find myself at the movies with bored friends just before they all wised up and found better things to do. I remember it was a long four hours. I think one of them managed to snag a stuffed bald eagle from the claw machine during the intermission.

You know something else that’s lost to time? This week’s Spooky Movie Spectacular presentation, a Skyway drive-in double-feature of “The House By The Lake” and “Strange Shadows in an Empty Room,” from the June 11, 1977, Journal Gazette, with “House” designated as being that year’s grand-prize winner at something called the “Stitges International Terror Film Festival.”

I’ve had this particular clipping in my possession for a long time, but have held off because both movies remain unavailable to me other than by going to the trouble of tracking down a DVD to buy. And folks, that’s an emergency lever I don’t pull except in extreme situations, an example of which you just might hear about next week.

Shame, because I remember liking “The House By the Lake” quite a bit when I rented it many years ago, on a VHS copy under its original title “Death Weekend,” as virtually every horror movie involving sadistic killers playing games with normal folks in the middle of nowhere had the word “House” added to its title in the wake of “Last House on the Left.”

So with this movie, I’ve got to go off memory. So here’s the entirety of what I wrote about “House By the Lake,” written probably sometime around the turn of the Will-ennium. Ahem, millennium. Sorry, nineties habit there:

“Taut copy of Last House on the Left features a model (Vaccaro) having a tryst with a namby-pamby letch at his lavish and isolated lakeside cabin. Their awkward weekend together is made even worse when four murderous punks arrive. With no way out, and no man to depend on, Vaccaro fights to save her life. Unlike most other entries in this subgenera, this doesn’t resort to cheap thrills, slowly cranking up the tension before the satisfying final reel where Vaccaro turns the tables. I’ll be darned if they didn’t try to ruin it at the very end with a bizarre freeze frame that suggests that Vaccaro has deeper feelings for one of her attackers. Not a lot to look at in a visual sense (thank the typically muddy video print from Vestron), but worth a rental. – Three Stars”

Yes, that’s how I used to write. At least when I knew the only person reading it was me. Ahh, if only I could go back and tell myself to take it easy on the curse words, which I have discreetly excised for print in a family newspaper. Also, “namby-pamby”? Wow.

That mention of “Vaccaro,” by the way, does refer to raspy-voiced actress Brenda Vaccaro, someone I thought I knew from commercials for Sine-Aid, a product which I don’t even think they make anymore. Turns out I was thinking of actress Michael Learned, she of Waltons fame and, bless her still-living heart, not one single horror movie.

Brenda Vaccaro was apparently in a series of supposedly groundbreaking ‘80s commercials for feminine hygiene products. You can find them online, where I would imagine they’re all more entertaining than the promised “Terror No. 2,” the also hard-to-find Italian film “Strange Shadows in an Empty Room,” which, turns out, isn’t really a horror movie at all, but more like one of those hard-edged, post “Dirty Harry” crime movies incorporating a serial killer. At least that’s what I think’s going on, going by the poster. An by that I mean the international poster, not the fake-out, “oh, just chuck it out to the cornfields” poster the distributors went with.

Apparently the Italian title translates to “A magnum special for Tony Saitta,” which puts it up there with other likeminded, badly-translated titles from the same sleazy European subgenre like “Don’t Torture a Duckling,” “Amsterdamned,” “Eyeball,” and “Torso,” the latter two, yes, did actually play in Coles County, described on their posters, respectively, as “The most terrifying vision of horror” and “Enter, if you dare, the bizarre world of the psycho-sexual mind.” In other words, the perfect double feature for nights you’re looking to close out with your date slapping you across the face and dumping a fountain Mr. Pibb on your head before she walks home. So refreshing.

Would you believe I’ve seen both those movies too? I’ll spare you whatever it was I wrote about them, although I can recall quite a bit about the nights I screened them both for friends on yet another one of those long-ago, hot, dull, late nights in Coles County where we were all trying to think of something to do before responsibility set in. I wonder if they remember too.