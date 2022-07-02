THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The fabulous Fire Birds of The Fourth!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Fourth of July is upon us once more, that one special day where we celebrate our nation by trying to blow up small parts of it with colorful explosives.

Or, you can beat the heat, the crowds or the time spent in the burn unit, and get an adrenalin shot of patriotism straight to the eyeballs via “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long-delayed-by-COVID sequel that has defied all my predictions to the contrary to become not only the blockbuster hit movie that’s finally brought the theater experience “back,” reaffirmed that there’s somehow still things from the ‘80s we need revived, and has also apparently cemented Tom Cruise’s status as “the last movie star,” which must come as news to Kevin Bacon.

Anyone expecting a review of “Top Gun: Maverick” from me are going to be awfully disappointed. I still haven’t seen it. And what’s more, I have no plans to. For as I wrote over a year ago, when a friend of mine was already breathlessly making advance plans to attend, I have little to no sense of nostalgia for anything Top Gun-related, other than for the Nintendo game, given that I only just watched it for the first time last year, on an at-home double feature with “Iron Eagle,” a movie that, I still say, crushes “Top Gun” like a bug.

So join me and my contrarian impulses once more as I bring to you another burley, “cocky pilot meets military machine” movie, this one with an obscurity that’s not even, as of yet, undone by the growing cult around all-things Nicholas Cage: the forgotten 1990 “Top Gun" in helicopters movie “Fire Birds,” a flick that has only ever been talked about twice: by me, right now, and back in 1990, on a school bus, by my buddy Russ, who really loved this kind of stuff. Bless his heart, he probably still does.

“Fire Birds,” after getting you all psyched up with an opening quote from George H.W. Bush, always considered to be our most burley and masculine president, what with his aversion to broccoli and the never-to-be-forgotten upset tummy incident in Japan, presents you with the “usual,” which in this case stars Cage, still in the Elvis-aping phase of his career, as a hot-shot pilot taking part in a top secret air-to-air combat training program involving Apache helicopters, intended to help shore up our government’s efforts to take out cartel operations in South America, including, like the best video games out there, an actual “boss,” to defeat at the end of the flick, a mercenary pilot named “Stoller.”

All the classic tropes are present: Tommy Lee Jones, about a year before “The Fugitive” made him your dad’s favorite actor, is the stern flight instructor who wants to get back in a whirlybird because he’s afraid of being put out to pasture — at 40, for crying out loud. There’s also the bland, will-they-won’t-they-who-cares romance between Cage and former flame Sean Young, doing her best, that smolders with the white-hot passion of a cheap sparkler you doused in a bucket by the porch, except for one weird moment where Cage clearly improvises a full-on fit on a landing pad when he can’t find another way to express that he cares about her. We’ve all been there.

It’s all a big Mobius strip of mission briefings right out of a video game where you learn the best attack angle for a helicopter is above and from behind, something which you could learn from military journals as prestigious as “No Doy”; test flights where footage of the actors looking Michael Dukakis-stupid wearing their large helmets and quipping (or, ugh…flirting) are overdubbed on top of the requisite footage of stunt-pilot-flown Apaches aimlessly swooping around a canyon; and, in perhaps the only part of the movie that interested me, Cage’s attempts to overcome his problems with “eye dominance”, something that apparently vexes helicopter pilots but yet never caused me problems playing any number of the classic Nintendo games I own that feature helicopters, almost all named after animals, including “Airwolf,” “Cobra Command,” “Tiger-Heli,” “Twin Cobra,” and “Twin Eagle”. I also have “Jackal,” too, but that’s about a high-tech attack jeep. Let’s see Tom Cruise make a movie about that.

I’ll skip the “there’s no such things as the ‘year zero’” speech; just know 1990 is technically still the ‘80s and goodness knows we loved our helicopters back then, and “Fire Birds” could best be seen as less a patch on “Top Gun,” which I must admit, with its paper-thin obviousness, it isn’t, but instead as a lingering goodbye to those days of fetishizing super-powered helicopters. Sadly, we never go around to doing the same to boats. “Thunder in Paradise” doesn’t count.

Soundtrack fans should note it does feature two Phil Collins songs, including the punchy closing-credits deep cut “Find A Way to My Heart,” which probably cost the producers more than the helicopters. Take that, Kenny Loggins.

When “Maverick” became the movie everyone just had to see, I knew folks would not only start plumbing the well of late-80s “dad movies” to bring back, but that we’d also start combing through Cruise’s back pages as well, looking for yet another movie of his to make a sequel to. Right on schedule, I read an article this week claiming that the movie of his that really needs an update is “Days of Thunder,” his “Top Gun meets stock cars” flick that you probably still have the Hardee’s promotional cool cups for.

So until we’re all treated to “Days of Thunder: Trickle”, I’ll see if I can finally master the pit stop sequence in that movie’s video game, and hope that, come column time, I’ll discover that Nicolas Cage’s “Racing With The Moon” actually features him racing, you know, the moon.

Need for speed, indeed.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.