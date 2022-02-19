THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The last of the discount Valentine's Day candy

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

From the day-late and dollar-short department, your humble Throwback Machine operator admits that he’s had “Valentine’s Day” written down in his notebook of ideas for years but never pulled the trigger simply because of the sheer randomness of themed items he’s found in the archives.

For instance, there’s some pages of paid-for personal Valentine’s Day notices from the 1989 Journal Gazette, all featuring the usual wishes for eternal love cast to and fro; but a closer look reveals some interesting ones with some rather unusual context thrown in, many left signed only by presumably “cute” nicknames like “Sandpaper,” “Pie,” “Trailmobiler” and (geez) “Terd.” And many of these, upon closer inspection, tell stories in miniature so vivid they put the infamous six word “Baby Shoes” short story to shame, my favorite being, “I know you’ve been depressed, but I’d love to help you get over it.” Wow...talk about shooting your shot.

Next up is a stray Valentine notice from 1995 whereupon the gentlemen in local band “Black Reign” were called out, individually by name, as being “all very hot” by someone listed only as “Secret Admirer” that I’m guessing I clipped as part of the Throwback column where I tried to see what, if any, information I could find regarding the band’s sole billboard that once stood in that little valley just before you get to Charleston, but that didn’t actually make print.

It’s still one of my favorite columns I’ve ever written in that I couldn’t believe the trail of breadcrumbs I was able to locate regarding such a goofy local landmark that only I thought I remembered. Such a shame “Secret Admirer” didn’t spell the name of the band correctly.

Whoa, nelly. Do we have a big one up next, a series of clippings from around the late 1982 and early 1983 Journal Gazettes, all small boxed ads for (ahem) “Flame’s Escort Service,” with no address listed, only the words “Male and Female,” that they specialize in “exotic dancers for parties,” they accept major credit cards, and also “No Waiting,” which I suppose says something about their efficiency.

I remember I started coming across these ads while combing through past entertainment sections looking for future movies to review or to add to my collection of Ted’s Warehouse coupons and was instantly reminded of exactly why I started this column to begin with, to find weird little things exactly like this tucked into the corners of old newspapers.

I wasn’t the only one who noticed, as proven by a letter to the editor I also found, from Sept. 28, 1982, and signed by “Name Withheld” (a perfect name for the Valentine’s section as any) which called the Journal out for the placement of such an ad in the entertainment section, apparently once right next to an ad for the Ringling Brothers Circus, and, perhaps correctly, pointing out that folks out here who need exotic dancers, no waiting, would probably be able to find such information elsewhere than their local small town paper; like the bulletin board next to a squalid den of inequity like the bowling alley in the EIU Student Union.

What I continue to be perplexed by is that for an advertisement clearly paid for by someone, again, no address for this particular business is listed, and what’s more, the given phone number doesn’t appear to include an area code either; just the “1” for long distance and then a central office code of “367.” Folks, I came real close to calling that number, just to see who if anyone would pick up, but common sense got the better of me. Calling the old Aladdin’s Castle Arcade number in the hopes that there was still a lonely attendant guarding all those old games like the Knights Templar was one thing, but some mysteries I think I’ll just let lie.

And then finally, the showcase of the evening, something I’ve had clipped since almost the very beginning, this Time Theater ad for the 1974 romantic drama “Our Time,” directed by the guy who also directed the movie where Schwarzenegger tried to fight Satan on Earth with a grenade launcher, and featuring a movie poster of the two lead actors that looks for all the world like something you’d see in some of your finer educational pamphlets you’d find at your local public health department.

Set at an oppressive girls’ school in the fifties, the movie follows the romantic struggles of Abigail and Michael, in a closed-system world of stodgy folks who want to keep them apart. But because love means never having to force-feed yourself a musty romantic drama with a deadline rapidly approaching, I checked in on the movie every 15 minutes to find, in this order: a creepy looking dance where no one looked happy with the ones they were dancing with; Michael carefully tiptoeing up to a hotel room; an awkward foyer greeting at a Christmas party between Michael, Abigail, her weird friend “Muffy” and some nerd clearly brought along to keep her occupied; the four of them doing window shopping; poor Muffy involved in some unexpected plot developments I’ll tip-toe around; and then finally Abigail, about to graduate, sitting on her bed, hugging a stuffed animal and crying before getting up and walking out, moving her tassel to the left as she leaves. Geez, wasn’t anyone ever happy in the ‘70s?

OK, so maybe this column has the feel of that last second Valentine’s Day gift thrown together by that forgetful partner who rushed to the drug store to desperately scrape up enough pink baubles and cheap discount chocolates to chuck into a gift bag and throw at you just to show they didn’t totally forget the holiday. But hey, look at it this way: Not one caramel. You’re welcome.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives.

