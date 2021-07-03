THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The 'Legend' that never got to be a legend

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As a comic book kid, I can tell you that on those Saturday afternoons coming back from my weekly trip to the still missed Cosmic Blue Comics on Broadway, I never dreamed that as an adult I’d be sitting with the old man on a Father’s Day shooting the breeze about comic book movies.

He’s apparently a huge fan of them now, even though, by his own admission, he’s not much of a reader unless that book contains blueprints for an industrial metal lathe.

There was once a simpler time for comic book heroes and their movies of course, a time when producers of a certain age all desperately wanted to bring their off-brand heroes like The Phantom, The Shadow, Tarzan, John Carter of Mars, Flash Gordon, The Spirit and even Underdog all back to the big screen in the hopes of making a few bucks off their own nostalgia, thus forming what I call “The League Of Mostly Forgotten Old Timey Comic Strip Or Saturday Afternoon Serial Heroes,” otherwise known as ”T.L.O.M.F.O.T.C.S.O.S.A.S.H.”

Most of these movies fell square on their faces, but almost all of them at least managed to limp to cult status eventually. But here’s one that couldn’t even pull that off, “The Legend of the Lone Ranger,” — premiering in Mattoon on May 22, 1981 — an ill-fated resurrection of the classic radio show and T.V. character. A hero who I really only ever knew existed because he was referenced on Muppet Babies.

While I don’t know much about westerns, I do know my comic books, so perhaps the best way to look at this one is by going down the checklist of how well “Legend” holds up not as a western, but as a super-hero adventure.

All superheroes need an origin, and here’s the movie’s biggest mistake — it takes nearly an hour of its 95 minute run time to give us one. “John Reid” is an educated lawyer from the big city trying to set up a practice in a dusty Texas town who stupidly rides out with some rangers and ends up the sole survivor of a brutal ambush and massacre and is brought back from near death by his childhood friend Tonto and thereafter decides to accept his new identity as a dead man and thus rides again as the masked “Lone Ranger.”

Any superhero is only as good as their super-villain and here we’ve got Butch “The Butcher” Cavendish, played by Christopher Lloyd in disinterested fashion, a disgraced Union Field-Marshal with an entire private militia at his back who’s dastardly plan is to throw the country into chaos by kidnapping president Ulysses S. Grant off his personal train and forcing him to sign a proclamation certifying the existence of “New Texas” as a self-governing territory under his total control, a plot that at best reminded me of the “Copy Machine Repairman turned Post-Apocalyptic Overlord” plot from the underrated Kevin Costner bomb “The Postman,” and at worst reminds me of what I’ve seen in the news lately.

The Lone Ranger has no real powers, as you’d expect, but geez, it would be nice if his silver talisman at least did something mystical or if he at least learned Kung Fu form a Shaolin monk. He doesn’t even really get a “team” to help him along although there’s a weird hint there might during a promising opening stagecoach robbery sequence where he’s riding with an inventor of gadgets like the world’s first pair of wraparound sunglasses, a knife throwing traveler from China, and the film’s very nominal Lois Lane, the daughter of town’s pressman who’s all collarbone and tousled hair, and who I realized is the poor NORAD worker who takes Dabney Coleman’s gum right out of his mouth, and chews it, in “WarGames.”

After an agonizing hour and fifteen minute wait, where the gaps in the screenplay are filled in by a balladeer’s constant rhyming narration, we get to the final action scene that features Cavendish’s frontier fortress being blown up via Wile E. Coyote-levels of dynamite, while the literal Calvary rides in with guns blazing and everyone cartwheeling away from explosions like a Wild West stunt show.

Meanwhile our hero, in the film’s closest to exiting moment, chases Cavendish down, William Tell Overture blaring, in a horse chase that ends with a classic fist and knife fight in the dusty brush that for all its puffery looks like it cost about twenty bucks to film.

As for “Legend,” my guess is they really thought it was going to be a hit, so why not bother just spending it all on his boring origin? They’d tell the “real” first story in the sequel, which according to comic book structure probably would have been the “dark” second chapter. This just means the film’s failure spared us all from having to watch a sequel where he fights his evil doppelganger who rides a black horse and was made into a zombie by “Xonto.”

Meanwhile, no one even bothered to work up much of a legend about this particular “Legend,” other than the trivia that lead actor Klinton Pillsbury…err…sorry, “Spilsbury,” featured here in his debut role, was dubbed by another actor during post production and dropped out of Hollywood immediately after this tanked. Although, bless his heart, the actor who played Tonto still works today.

The movie got trounced on opening weekend by a forgotten comedy starring Richard Pryor and another with Carol Burnett and Alan Alda, and lost about $10 million in the process, thus dooming The Lone Ranger to the old timey bargain bin.

So, in classic unwanted comic book fashion, we should probably place this one in a cloudy old polypropylene bag, seal it with masking tape and place it gently into the back of a five-for-a-dollar discount long box. Like, all the “Hi-Ho Silver a-WAY” in the back.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

