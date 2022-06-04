THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The long road back to Yes

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Let me explain how I got to here.

A few weeks ago Greek electronic instrumentalist Vangelis passed away. Given the state of the world, I don’t blame you for not noticing. You know his “Chariots of Fire” theme, I’m sure. I remember constantly borrowing his “Opera Sauvage” album from a buddy in the desperate hope he’d forget I had it.

A spin through the archives revealed the last time “Vangelis” was mentioned here was in a 1984 article about his collaboration with the lead singer of progressive rock band Yes. And with that, friends, we’re finally “here.”

Yes were the vanguards of the “progressive rock” scene, back when its British practitioners decided hoary old rock and roll needed an infusion of classical music, giant keyboards banks, twenty minute songs, black-light album art, and insane song titles set off by roman numerals.

Yes had an actual radio hit to their name though, all eight boot-stompin’ minutes of “Roundabout,” a song which I’ve always wondered how exactly my dad came to hear it back then. Can’t really imagine someone blowing sound over at WLBH dropping a needle on it, for instance.

After that, they went through the usual phases: indulging in side-long suites, three-LP live albums, noisy heavy metal, jazz-fusion, and even some new wave, before disbanding, reforming and having an MTV era hit with “Owner of a Lonely Heart,” then squandering that momentum with factional infighting and descending into VH-1 territory with a goopy-cheezy eight-man “reunion” blowout before entering the ‘90s like a dumb mastodon easing on into a tar pit.

Which is exactly where I come in. Because I would bet good green money that there were only two dudes in all of Mattoon High School at the time who cared about the music of Yes, and that was me and my buddy Tim, he of the Vangelis CD I kept trying to swipe and bassist of the garage band I was invited to join…eventually.

But those of you who stopped keeping track of bands like Yes around the time your prized Ranchero went up on blocks in the backyard should know they did, indeed, change my life with 1994’s “Talk,” an album that some local fan was so disgusted by he cracked it out of the Columbia House cardboard, gave it one spin and deposited it directly into a used bin, which is where I found it.

Those who had their ears on may still remember the brief moment the album’s lead single “The Calling” barely made a toehold onto our local classic rock radio station, who would still shill legacy bands’ “new stuff” when needed; and “The Calling,” with its huge digital sound, pounding drums, swirling keyboards, and goofball choral harmonies about world-togetherness from “the Congo to Lenasia”, sounded like a Brundle-fly telepod hybrid of “Show Me The Way”-era Styx with Lou Gramm’s “Midnight Blue” and with a bit of Stryper and ‘90s Paul Simon thrown in for spiritual and worldbeat flavoring. And folks…it’s amazing.

Despite, perhaps apocryphal, tales of Letterman loving it, and the time a blonde girl in my drafting class saying she liked it, that’s as close as the single got to being a hit, and the band promptly descended back into intramural squabbling.

But oh how I remembered, cherishing my used bin copy of “Talk” like a nugget of found gold and continuing to put “The Calling” on virtually every mix of my favorite unknown songs that I’d make for friends, occasionally swapping it out for that same album’s pounding space-banana-crazy song “State of Play” which would have sounded great over the opening credits to “Titan A.E.” Sometimes I even still use cassettes since I still have blank tapes. Don’t laugh. I may very well send you one.

Tim and I lost our ever-loving minds when it was announced in ‘96 that the “classic” ‘70s lineup was reforming. They put out a dynamite live album to whet our appetites only to lay an egg of a studio album after that. Thus the fate of Yes in the ‘90s was sealed.

Me, Tim and a bunch of confused friends did all make the drive to see Yes live in Indianapolis in ‘98. Although I remember one buddy, who decided to still attend even though he was sick off his gourd, had to ask me “how long is this song” when he needed to get some fresh air. It was “The Revealing Science of God” so he had time. We all ended up getting sick days later but it was worth it to just to hear “Starship Trooper.”

Around 2000, following a dreary orchestral album, I realized I could no longer keep up with the live albums they were flooding the market with, but I’d check in with them from time to time, such as last week, when Vangelis led me to back to my CD shelf that’s practically dedicated to the band, me cranking up “The Calling” for old time’s sake, and then literally minutes later learning that Alan White, drummer with Yes for the last fifty years, had passed away. Again, our crummy world ensured you probably didn’t hear about it, but in-between Vangelis, “The Calling,” and Alan White, there was no way you weren’t going to hear about it from me. And now you have.

With his passing, that means Yes, still touring, now consists of one “classic” era member, ironically the guy who always looked like a scarecrow who needed iron pills. He’s more than welcome to continue carrying the torch, although I can’t help but think that if he just called the banners and got the surviving past members to let bygones be bygones he could easily restore the band to 80% of the classic lineup again…or should I say “LXXX Percent.”

