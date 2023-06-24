Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’m absolutely starving. Probably because I went to the movie theater for the first time since the pandemic to watch “The Flash” and my meal for the evening was just a giant bag of popcorn that leaked butter all over my shorts.

And since that movie dealt with the fracturing of various timelines, why not use the archival time machine at my disposal to go back and get a taste from some of the many local eateries that have since been enveloped into the maw of progress.

The first one that came to my mind is the “R.U. Hungry Café,” a restaurant I literally only remember three things about: it was on Broadway, in that block on the north side of the street just to the west of the train depot; there was lots of red gingham visible; and their sign consisted of red letters clipped into a sandwich board in the window.

Sadly, my search left me coming up with only a forkful of empty tines. The only concrete mention I could find was the obituary of the café’s owner, Rene Grisius, from the Sept. 4, 2001, Journal. He was 77, born in Werdengin, Luxemburg, was a World War II veteran, and was a member of the Eagles. The fraternal organization, not the band.

My guess is the search engine doesn’t know how to pare down inquiries involving single letters, because what I got was mostly instances of “R,” “U,” “Hungry” and “Café” all found together, like an entertainment page from 1987 that pinged back because it mentioned “R&B” singer Anita Baker has a way of, ahem, “wrapping a song around her body and eagerly caressing it like a hungry lover,” just above a book review of “Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café.”

So it looks like we’re going to have to go to my next choice, pilfered from a column idea I had about vintage signs I remember hanging up around town long after the businesses that went with them disappeared: “The BBQ Hut,” previously located on 620 Richmond according to a “City Scene” from the May 3, 1982, Journal, that, once again, was the only item I could find.

It was there I read about a 29-year-old arrested on a charge of criminal trespass “after being asked twice to leave” by the restaurant owner. It’s not much, but it does leave me with impression of the place being the kind of rough and tumble hive of scum and villainy that I always imagined Wrangler’s Roast Beef being. Oh well, maybe someone out there still has that nice BBQ Hut sign? I’d make you a good deal on it.

Speaking of classic Mattoon signage, that brings me to my third option, a little place called “Little Chef,” whose black and white sign I remember quite clearly because it hung on S. 17th Street, just two doors down from my beloved Cosmic Blue Comics, formerly known as the Book Exchange, what with its own amazingly vintage 7up sign hanging above it for the longest time.

I’m sure Little Chef was still in operation back in those early Book Exchange days, but not once did I ever think about going in there and grabbing some fries while I waited for someone at the comic shop to stick a key in the padlock so I could run in and get my current issues of of “Doom Patrol” or “Cerebus the Aardvark.”

But I’m willing to guess a great many of you probably were frequent customers, because goodness is there a lot of Little Chef material in the archives, and nearly all of it contains some combination of the words “new,” “owner,” “location,” and “fire.” Wow, did this restaurant go through some staffing and locational turnover. Also…now I really want a turnover.

I found a 1971 business article mentioning that Little Chef owner Dwain Knowles was going to move Little Chef to 109 S. 17th from its former location “across the street,” an article just confusedly written enough to make it unclear to me the exact previous address that was about to be demolished after a recent fire. Although, since there’s still a parking lot right there, I’ve got a guess.

Did Little Chef exist elsewhere in town before those two places? Maybe. But I can tell you with certainty that after wasting time researching those first two duds, I don’t have time to travel back to the dawn of existence to find that out.

But I can tell you that there were mentions of Little Chef kicking around the Journal as late as 1997, when it was renamed “Ray’s Little Chef” due to new ownership.

“I swore I’d never get into it (the restaurant business) again” said new owner Ray Galioto, a testament to the stresses of the small town restaurant biz, a statement which remained on my mind when I found a photo from 1971 of Little Chef manager Edna Penrod and employee of 12 years Janice Chronic both looking real happy to have their pictures taken as they’re holding spatulas behind the cramped counter.

According to the cutline, they had just both returned from vacations and were eager to resume serving food at that same “new” location, as mentioned previously, “across the street”. Although this time with the added detail that they were previously “next to the Byers Hotel,” a location which apparently once exploded due to a gas leak in 1941 and also, according to another photo I found from 1973, burned once again around 1971, which I guess finally solves that mystery about the whole moving thing.

It doesn’t really matter though; the passage of time eventually renders all such small town mysteries inert. Why? I just realized that today, neither location exists. But hey, at least we’ve still got the parking lots.