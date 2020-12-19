THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The night I saved Christmas

Sure I had a wisenheimer chuckle here and there. For instance Santa gifts the family with one of those new-fangled high-tech ‘80s robot toys that ran on an entire pack of D-cells and yet did nothing but get stuck on your dad’s slippers. But a movie like this should probably be judged on how warm and fuzzy it makes you feel. And even I must admit there was a moment when Santa has to convince Jaclyn Smith that he’s the real deal by sharing a forgotten memory of one of her own Christmases where I felt, at long last, pretty Christmas-y indeed.

It’s a feeling that would have kept right on going forever if my ears didn’t run smack into the closing song “If You Believe Enough in Someone,” a tune so treacly it makes anything from “The Last Unicorn” sound like Judas Priest. Seriously, with all due respect to the singer (supposedly an uncredited Marilyn McCoo) c’mon, it’s Christmas. Don’t phone it in like that.

A better choice would have been Greg Lake’s “I Believe in Father Christmas,” because like he sings at the end of that old chestnut (number 2 on the U.K. singles charts in 1974) “The Christmas we get we deserve.” And this year, don’t we all deserve a good one?