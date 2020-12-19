THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The night I saved Christmas

Growing up, we had one drawer where we kept the “important” recordable VHS tapes.
One was our CBS airing of “Star Wars.” Another had my weekly cartoons shown at an hour when I’d still be sleeping, like “Rocky and Bullwinkle” and “Inhumanoids.” And lastly, a recording of the 1984 TV movie “The Night They Saved Christmas,” a flick that left such an impression on my father that every time he’d get a fresh tape to record that Friday’s "Perfect Strangers" and "Full House" for my mom on the night shift, he’d see that tape and say “we got to keep that one!” Friends, I don’t think we ever watched it.
During a Christmas where all our usual traditions have hit the dumper (no annual pizza pretzel from the Champaign Mall for me) and since folks freaking out over the yearly avalanche of cheap made-for-TV Christmas movies is a (ahem) “cottage” industry now, maybe it’s time to rekindle the fire.
And who needs to drive all the way to my parents’ house to get that tape when all 90 minutes of this movie is online for free. Wow, even a version recorded off New England TV sometime in the “aughts” with all the commercials still in it. Look, “Diagnosis Murder” season 3 now on DVD! Good to know.
Surprise! I was utterly charmed by this tale of an oilman at his wits end trying to prove to his greedy boss that there’s a massive oil deposit at the North Pole. His loving wife, played by Jaclyn Smith, thinks he’s burning himself out for a boss that doesn’t care, and longs to move him and the kids back to California. Oh, and did I mention that he’s informed by an elf that with all the drilling and blasting he’s coming real close to blowing up Santa Claus?
He thinks it’s a practical joke, so the elf takes his wife and his disbelieving kids on a ride aboard a “Reindeer Zephyr,” a turbocharged tilt-a whirl car that transports them at high speed to “North Pole City,” a vision of Santa’s famous workshop given some fun sci-fi touches, making it look a bit like the Rebel Base on Hoth mixed with Prairie Gardens and the Bayern Stube.
Santa is played here by Art Carney, one of those actors like Red Skelton or Soupy Sales who’s just a bit too before my time. I’ll give him this though, he takes the job seriously. I’ve got a feeling that for a lot of actors, getting to put on that beard and yell “Merry Christmas to all!” over your shoulder before speeding off into the night is an honor right up there with saying “I’m Batman.”
And speaking of Batman, this Santa uses science and technology to explain some of the “inconsistences” inherent in his whole once-a-year simultaneous worldwide gift delivery system, including molecular transporters for the houses with no chimneys, time-displacement devices to make it seem like he’s delivering everywhere at once, a psychic link to his thousands of Stanta-stand-ins, anti-gravity harnesses for the reindeer, and floating toy-storage satellites allowing for quick delivery reloads, something that got ripped off many years later for the scene where Iron Man needs instant replacement parts while fighting The Hulk.
Of course the “evil oil boss” just had to be named “Murdock,” and was played by the actor who spent years telling you that anything with the name “Smuckers” has to be good. Oh, and his theory to explain away the Santa stuff involves an unseen rival oil boss named “Gaylord” possibly drugging the whole family, thus making this one of the only Christmas movies where dad has to explain to the tots what “hallucinogenic” means. Oh, and they even let a kid get away with a mild profanity at the end.
It all comes together in an oddly written third act where folks end up back at North Pole City again for a perfunctory elf musical number, meanwhile everyone above ground yells at each other endlessly on walkies about “Site A” and “Site B” with it all coming down to a last second “stop the bomb” sequence that’s not exactly as tense as the “will the airplane take off” scene in “Argo,” but it’s close.
Sure I had a wisenheimer chuckle here and there. For instance Santa gifts the family with one of those new-fangled high-tech ‘80s robot toys that ran on an entire pack of D-cells and yet did nothing but get stuck on your dad’s slippers. But a movie like this should probably be judged on how warm and fuzzy it makes you feel. And even I must admit there was a moment when Santa has to convince Jaclyn Smith that he’s the real deal by sharing a forgotten memory of one of her own Christmases where I felt, at long last, pretty Christmas-y indeed.
It’s a feeling that would have kept right on going forever if my ears didn’t run smack into the closing song “If You Believe Enough in Someone,” a tune so treacly it makes anything from “The Last Unicorn” sound like Judas Priest. Seriously, with all due respect to the singer (supposedly an uncredited Marilyn McCoo) c’mon, it’s Christmas. Don’t phone it in like that.
A better choice would have been Greg Lake’s “I Believe in Father Christmas,” because like he sings at the end of that old chestnut (number 2 on the U.K. singles charts in 1974) “The Christmas we get we deserve.” And this year, don’t we all deserve a good one?
So let’s make it one, and also be thankful I had enough to talk about with this movie that I didn’t have to get into the 1984 NBC Christmas special starring Mr. T. and Emmanuel Lewis I also watched right after it. You’re welcome.
