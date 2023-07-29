Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Was I too young to be watching “Beverly Hills 90210” back in 1992 when Fox dropped new second-season episodes of it into the re-run filled summer hoping to snag hormone-powered teens looking for something to watch?

Now that I’m older, I want to say yes, given that I actually wasn’t a teen yet.

You boring grownups were too busy winding down your worknights with “The Commish” or “Northern Exposure” to remember but 90210’s low-rated first season was anchored around an old-timey, almost wholesome, mission statement beyond the bikinis, surf shorts, hair gel and cheekbones. It following brother and sister Brandon and Brenda Walsh as they’re thrown into the attractive-person snake pit of Beverly Hills high school life after their father’s job uproots them from Minnesota.

And what a bunch of attractive people! 90120 gave unto the ‘90s teen-scape a pantheon of crushworthy people ready-made for poster hanging. There was Brandon, the insufferable “nice guy” who full-on lectures grown-ups on the cause of the week; Brenda, the raven-haired trouble-girl in training; Kelly, the porcelain-perfect blonde rich girl who was actually more down to earth than you’d think; Donna, the annoying idiot; Dylan, the poetry-quoting surfer bad boy with the sideburns; Steve, the jockish oaf who’s clearly always going to be able to slide on by; David, the freshman hip-hop loving dork; and Andrea, oh Andrea, with your nerdy glasses and try-hard straight-A attitude. I was wise enough even then to know you were thrown into the mix to give total dweebs like me an aspirational crush with training wheels, but I must admit, I overlooked you completely.

Because, if existence on this little planet in our corner of the universe comes down to important binary choices like “Coke or Pepsi,” “Nintendo or Sega,” and “DC or Marvel,” then every boy must eventually also decide between “Betty” or “Veronica.” And sorry Andrea, you weren’t either.

And that’s probably what kept pulling me into the show week after week, that eternal battle for my pre-teen soul between Brenda and Kelly. The winner back then would have been Brenda. Ask me now, I’d say Kelly…or maybe Brenda’s mom, who was roughly the age then that I am now. That’s a sign of maturity, right?

Speaking of Kelly, I’m sure everyone reading this knows that actress Jennie Garth, depending on what source you go by, is either from Urbana, Tuscola, or across the street from where you grew up. Doesn’t everyone around here my age have a Jennie Garth story? I sure do! And it goes like this: I’m friends with someone who once sat within speaking distance of her, and her mother, at a benefit dinner for cancer research, which, on a continuum of celebrity close calls beats the time I almost saw Glenn from “The Walking Dead” at the Mandalay Bay in Vegas (I was looking the other direction) and the time I swear I saw R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe at a Burger King just over the Florida state line in 1993.

If anyone at the Journal managed to get Jennie on the horn for an interview, I wasn’t able to find it in the archives, although I brought her up once, in a Throwback column about REO Speedwagon…where I misspelled her first name.

I did find a full-page interview Michael Welsh, described in his byline as being a “senior feature writer with Faces International Magazine, formerly of Mattoon” did with Ian (pronounced “eye-an”) Ziering who played “Steve.” Seems like a nice enough guy, one who showed no fear of ending up on the post teen-idol dustbin. Mission accomplished. Ziering went on to be the leading man in all five, count ‘em five, Sharknado movies, and can thus buy and sell both you and me five times over.

I remember, as Ziering mentioned in the interview, the first season of "90210" being a bit Afterschool Special-ish; lots of single-issue episodes touching on early ‘90s concerns like homelessness, drunk driving, shoplifting, racism, and...um…fair wages for workers? But by the second season, the show turned into the soapy mess it’s remembered as being today.

I remember one entire summer was built around Kelly not being able to choose between Brandon and Dylan, leading to a classic cutting-the-Gordian-Knot resolution; also of note was Donna dating a sulky songwriter with a penchant for physical abuse; Kelly getting burned in a house party fire; Brandon daring to risk his good-guy aspirations by dating bad-girl “Emily Valentine”; and Dylan inheriting a lot of money and going on a lost weekend bender before straightening out thanks to the doe-eyed and curly-haired charms of the Noxzema Fresh Face girl, who dies via a car bomb meant for him, which is around the time actor Luke Perry exited the show, as did I.

Given how popular the show was, I’m actually surprised just how many cast members they shed over time. Shannen Doherty was famously the first, for (probably unfair) off-set drama reasons, and the character of Brenda was replaced by Saved by the Bell’s Tiffani Amber Thiessen, with a righteous ‘90s bob, as the conniving but still-irresistible “Valerie Malone.” And she, along with Steve, Kelly, Donna, and David rode out the show out to its conclusion in 2000. Wait, she left the show in 1998? OK, I’m not researching any more.

I’ve got a feeling that for fans who hung in there, and trust me, I went to college with people who were ride or die with this show all the way to the end, turning on a re-run of "90210" now, the first thing you look for is to see if it’s a “Brenda” or “Valerie” episode, and proceed accordingly. I just took that test, and, sure enough, it was a “Valerie.”

Brenda or Valerie? Now that’s a real puzzler. Hmmm, maybe I’m still not mature enough to be watching this show.