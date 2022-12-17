THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The oldest of the 'new' Christmas classics?

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s Christmas time. There’s no need to be afraid. After all, now’s the time that we let in light and banish shade.

If you’re reading this and wondering if I got beaned in the head by the roasting pan for the Walker family secret recipe party mix falling off the high shelf, be of good cheer. Those are lyrics from “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” the 1984 charity single from “Band Aid,” the supergroup featuring virtually every floppy haired New Romantic the U.K. could offer up at the time, and Phil Collins.

If it’s been said that money isn’t created or destroyed, it just moves around, then you could say the same thing about most Christmas songs; the classics been around since time immemorial, and they just get re-recorded over and over again into infinity.

But rare is that phenomenon of the “new” Christmas classic. Yes, every fresh-face with a microphone has slapped some jingle bells over a leftover track and chucked it out there, but other than Mariah Carey, it’s rare that anyone succeeds in actually getting one to become a canonical standard. And no, I’m not counting Kenny Loggins’s “Celebrate Me Home,” which for some reason folks have decided is about Christmas.

“Do They Know It’s Christmas?” isn’t exactly “new” anymore, and, as some of you Throwback obsessives might remember, I’ve also written about it before, in a larger column about “rock” Christmas songs in general that, by my own critical standards, turned out just OK. So maybe it’s time for me to put a fresh coat of paint on this one.

And I’ve got help this time via a making-of documentary I found which kicks off with “Band Aid” founder Bob Geldof, he of the Boomtown Rats, whose sole U.S. hit, “I Don’t like Mondays” still strikes a curiously affecting note, laying out his mission statement by saying “It strikes me as being a complete obscenity that the grain silos of the U.K and the Midwest aren’t emptied out” for the cause of Ethiopian famine relief. Doesn’t it give you a warm feeling to remember when musicians talked like that?

After some footage of participants laying down the closing refrain of “feed the world” over the backing track, with some folks horsing around in the background, others smiling politely, and some, like Sting, looking so over this whole “rock” thing, we get the story of how Band Aid came about; how one second the guy from Ultravox sees old Bob’s face peering at him from a shop window and the next thing you know he calls up the Heaven 17 who finds Spandau Ballet getting his coif redone with Boy George while Bananarama are buying hair-clippies. You know, that old yarn.

And look, nothing against any of them, but the VHS box for this documentary promises the “cream of the crop” so let’s just fast forward to Paul Young, in the vocal booth, practicing those classic opening lines. You know, Paul Young? The “Every Time You Go Away” guy? Trivia, Daryl Hall wrote that song. He of Daryl Hall and John Oates. Trivia within trivia? They were never actually called “Hall and Oates.”

There’s Wham’s George Michael, 21 years old and already a lean, mean hit-making machine with a Colgate Dental Cream smile. And why shouldn’t he be smiling when the album featuring every Wham song you’d ever care about had just come out, and their own “modern” Christmas classic “Last Christmas,” was also charting, kept out of the top spot…by this one.

And there’s Sting again, speaking through clenched teeth about the expected clashing of egos. And he should know, because just look, there’s the “meaningful” U.K. rock star of the moment, U2’s Bono, captured almost right after the release of “The Unforgettable Fire,” which means he would have been at a plus-10 on the insufferable meter.

He doesn’t seem to bat an eye at having to sing a lyric that contains the phrase “clanging chimes of doom,” either. Why should he, since he’s also about to bring this song on home with the classic line, “Well tonight, thank God it’s them, instead of you!” a line that’s either meaningful or meaningless depending on your mood this holiday season. Either way, it sure sounds weird when you hear him sing it without the music behind it.

Geldof closes out the video by saying it’s a pity such a project was a “one-off.” Well, it wasn’t a pity for long, for only months later he called the banners once again and staged Live Aid, a massive rock concert for famine relief that remains a Throwback for another day.

“Do They Know It’s Christmas?” was that concert’s show-stopping finale, and sure it was July and sure not everyone knew the words, but when you’ve got Bowie, Elton, Queen and The Who on stage, why not? And just try not to get the chills when over 70,000 people sing Bono’s line back at him.

It’s a line that got changed to something way weirder when Bono and Geldof reunited for the song’s anniversary remake in 2014, with the help of some of the ‘10s biggest names in pop, who, with the exception of Harry Styles, all seem like they’ve completely faded from existence. As opposed to all the original Baid-Aid-ers, who are still just as fresh today as they ever were, of course.

Don’t believe me? Read some of the comments underneath the YouTube video for the original song. They all still believe in the moment the song captured. Although, to the guy who opined that Boy George’s voice could “melt steel,” take it easy, champ.

I still believe too, of course. Because it’s Christmas time. Don’t you know that? At all?

My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives Cosmic Blue Comics Mattoon Arcade Icenogle's Cooks Mills Mister Music Sound Source Guitar Throw Vette's FutureGen