Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to vices, there are people who partake out of habit, and there are the experts. For the latter among you, I bring you the Darby Pipe Shop, formerly located on Broadway Avenue in Mattoon.

My old man was nice enough to throw in “Don’t forget the Chili Bowl” as a suggestion when discussing my then-upcoming old-restaurant roundup from a couple weeks back, before following up that it was in the old Darby location. And from there we were off, because I’ve been angling to talk about The Darby for a while now but just didn’t feel like I had a proper “in.”

So that whole “Chili Bowl” thing? I had to really drill down on the proper address due to a clipping I’ve had in my Throwback folder for ages that listed The Darby Pipe Shop being at 1415 Broadway Ave., which was where I think the Cinema 3 used to be. Pipe smokers of the ‘40s still hanging in there, or their kids more likely, feel free to check in.

Sure enough, after plugging in the Broadway and 19th Street address that I remembered The Darby being at, there’s The Chili Bowl, mentioned once in a small item from the May 3, 1973, Journal where four people were arrested there, teens of course, for using “loud” and “profane” language. That must have been some chili.

Eventually, folks must have realized they didn’t need to cram themselves into a tiny restaurant to eat chili when they could relax and rock out with two straws in a milkshake at Gill’s Drive-Inn or at A&W, which is probably when the Darby Pipe Shop came scuttling up like a hermit crab looking for a new home.

At least that’s what I learned from a Jan. 9, 1984, Journal featuring The Darby’s new owner Larry Kniepkamp and previous owner Royal Alten behind the counter at the 19th Street location, which explains that he bought the business after, yes, Kerasotes came along and turned the old location into the very place where mom once took me to see “Go-Bots: Battle of the Rock Lords” at a mostly empty matinee screening.

“The Darby specializes in handmade pipes, pipe repair and handmade tobacco,” the article goes on to say. A fine tradition to carry on, I suppose, as older ads for The Darby display such slogans as “We train pipe smokers,” “Now is the time for fine pipes for Father’s Day,” and “a good Briar Pipe is an ideal gift,” which lead me to believe that the hobby of pipe smoking is something that requires a lot of handholding.

Speaking of “Briar Pipes,” that’s an industry concern that carried on apparently, since a 1984 ad for the “new” Darby was still talking about them, alongside other “fine quality pipes from London,” including such greats as “Dunhill-Sasieni-GBD-Charatan and Comoy.” That’s a sequence of names you best believe I just read out loud in the same deeply pretentious voice that the bearded guy with the sweater in the wood-paneled hi-fi room on those old Glenn Poor’s Audio-Video ads they’d play during the Sunday Morning Movie on WICD used to say, “Pioneer, Sherwood, Sansui, Technics, Kenwood, and Yamaha.”

Yes, I actually remember being in The Darby. No, I wasn’t ever a smoker. I’d admit it here if it was true just so my mom could box me upside my ears. But my old man smoked a pipe and an occasional sortie to The Darby was often on the list of Saturday errands, between coffee at D&W (formerly the A&W), coffee at Service Equipment, and perhaps a stop by Linkon Auto Parts on South Lake Land, who may have also had coffee.

I still remember how amazing it smelled in there. My dad’s in-house blend was always “CR-007,” although he’d sometimes throw in a tin of “Borkum Riff,” sold in a black and white canister with red trim, a giant crest and with a clipper ship on the side that remains one of the most aesthetically pleasing commercial designs I’ve ever seen, aside from the Tide logo.

Would you believe they still make Borkum Riff? Trying to suss out the availability of any of the previously mentioned pipe brands is a lot like trying track down who still owns the rights to Meister Bräu or Frusen Glädjé. But if you’d like to read more about such things, I’d recommend you consult the place I turned to: an online resource called “Pipedia.” I am not making that up.

Speaking of the internet, according to a business page particle from 2005, it’s the reason The Darby had to finally shut their doors, according to then-owner Dave Barrett. Well, that and apparently “new smokers not learning to exhale,” because “the art of smoking pipes is not inhaling.” See what I told you about experts?

The article went on to mention that Barrett was promising to his old customers that he was going to sell off all The Darby’s special blend recipes to a pipe place up in Champaign. I found the image of folks making that drive somewhat touching.

No, I don’t smoke, but I get it. Yes, I have driven 23 minutes and back just to get a Pizza Hut pan supreme and breadsticks from Tuscola, and have made special orders from Canada it takes months to fulfill for an energy drink I haven’t seen in even the most distant of our gas stations for years.

And just to bring it full circle, I’m sure my dad would go to the same lengths if I told him some restaurant around here had just acquired the recipe for Humboldt Elementary School chili. It’s a shame to let anything like that just go down the tubes. Or should I say, the pipes.