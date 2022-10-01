THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The pros and cons of hitchhiking

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We’ve got a lot of open space here in Central Illinois. Much of it is criss-crossed by miles of lonely little roads, most underlit, all held together by patches of black tar and all bracketed by shoulders of loose gravel.

Surely we’ve all been on one of those roads late at night. Who hasn’t made the wee-hours journey on 121 to or from Decatur, or on Route 45 to Arcola or whatever road it is you take to get Oakland.

Now just imagine you’re driving; it’s late. The radio’s on but you’re still yawning. It’s miles until the next gas station. And off in the middle distance you see, standing on the shoulder, a figure in the glum darkness, holding out their thumb.

Now you know it’s a bad idea to pick up a hitchhiker. I know it’s a bad idea. The voice in your head of your parents screaming at you that it’s a bad idea knows it’s a bad idea. Yet … what if, just this once, you said “why not?”

What could possibly go wrong?

And for proof of that I give you the lead-off feature of the Throwback Machine’s Eighth annual Spooky Movie Spectacular, the 1986 horror movie “The Hitcher,” which didn’t play here in Mattoon on its opening week. And why should it when we needed to make space for “The Delta Force” and the Kevin Bacon bicycle messenger movie “Quicksilver.”

“The Hitcher” didn’t make a lot of money, but it was in every video store in town, and, being an HBO production, most folks probably saw it that there, making good use of that clunky cable box with the bright red LED readout and the chunky keypad while eating pizza rolls late one night.

It’s a classic example of that weird sub-genre of “road horror,” where otherwise “normal” folks find themselves stuck in a nightmare of bizarre situations while travelling that goes all the way back to cheap noir flicks like “Detour” from 1945 and that I was introduced to via the Steven Spielberg TV movie classic “Duel” (long a fixture on WCIA late shows) and “Road Games,” with Stacy Keach as an expatriate trucker driving a rig through the Outback who comes to believe he’s on the trail of a serial killer.

Thankfully, I’ve already covered the basics of the plot. Traveling from Chicago to San Diego in a borrowed car, young Jim Halsey, while on a lone country road in Texas, decides to pick up a hitchhiker and finds out almost instantly he’s made a terrible mistake.

Miraculously he’s able to force him out of the car, and he speeds away into the night feeling like he’s just won the rest of his life back. Unfortunately, at this point, there’s still about 90 minutes of movie left, which means that’s plenty of time for the Hitcher to keep popping up; sometimes as a passenger in other cars going by, or by suddenly appearing in various abandoned roadside stops, always leaving behind more crashed cars, dead bodies, and even a little surprise in a hot plate of french fries.

And just what does the Hitcher want? Well, that’s where things get kind of weird, and is part of why the movie has always stood apart somewhat from the ‘80s horror pack. For our antagonist, who actually gives his name as “John Ryder,” doesn’t seem to want anything. In fact, he passes up numerous opportunities where he could easily kill our doofus of a hero just to toy with him more or wait off-stage while local-yokel law enforcement rolls in. And when asked directly to explain himself, he only says “I want you to stop me.”

Otherwise, the entity known as “John Ryder” has no history, no motives, and no reason to exist other than to be a strangely knowing menace, operating with a weird melancholy, almost as if he knows he’s in a horror movie, fated to exist only in the moments between when you hit PLAY and STOP.

Which is where one other part of this movie’s legacy must be examined, and that’s Roger Ebert’s infamous zero star review, a rating reserved for only the films he found the most-wretched like “Death Wish 2,” “I Spit on Your Grave” (both the original and the remake), “Caligula,” and “The Human Centipede.” Although it must be noted, in a fact somewhat obscured by time, “The Human Centipede” actually received a rating of “no stars,” a distinction that may hold no difference, unless you’ve seen “The Human Centipede.”

“This movie is diseased and corrupt,” he said about this week’s film. And that he “would have admired it more if it had found the courage to acknowledge the real relationship it was portraying…but no: It prefers to disguise itself as a violent thriller, and on that level it is reprehensible.” My stars!

I tease, but I sort of get it. I think he’s referring to some pretty easy-to-read subtext; although I don’t know how much more the movie could have “acknowledged” it more than, instead of the admittedly somewhat dispiriting final confrontation that feels less like a victory than just a moment of grim resignation, Halsey instead handed The Hitcher a Hallmark card inviting him to the prom.

The movie’s legacy survived that lone critical broadside though, and even held up after the eventual direct-to-video sequel and a remake that at least attempted a gender-flipped apology to the original film’s cruelty to its sole female character.

If anything, it’s a movie that’s ensured that every time I stop at a gas station late at night for Combos and a fountain root beer, and see other late night weirdos lurking around the Zingers, I think “Any one of them could have been a psychopath.” Even though that’s probably what they were all thinking about me.