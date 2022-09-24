THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The Queen is (still) dead. Long live King Ralph!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Queen is dead. Haven’t you heard? Of course you have.

My personal favorite moment in the unending parade of pomp was when a typically dry British announcer said “Let’s take a moment to listen to the music” during one of the many arcane ceremonies, only for the featured bagpipe player to stop playing the instant she stopped talking, Following a moment of awkward silence, she was forced to announce “…and we’re back.” I thought it was funny.

According to the archives, we did, in fact, cover the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in the Journal on Feb. 7, 1952, although she had to share front page space with “Mattoon Opens Arms to Bill Tate,” a piece about the return of a well-known Mattoon native and U of I football player, which once again shows how football beats all other news. And give us loudmouth Americans some credit, when the NFL tried that “moment of silence” business for Queen Elizabeth before that night’s game, the folks in the stands handled it with more decorum than those Irish soccer hooligans did.

In my own personal history with all things Royal, the death of Princess Diana in 1997 looms large, mostly because it was Labor Day weekend and I was already up late anyway when the news broke, meaning I have the Royal Family to thank for my obsession with following breaking news coverage until the wee hours. Although my beverage of choice would have been Pepsi One as opposed to the coffee I was drinking by the carafe while bingeing on BBC coverage of the Queen’s death and trying to think of some way I could work the quote “When this war is over here in the colonies, the new aristocracy will be land owners," from the Mel Gibson movie “The Patriot” into this column.

So, other than all those Charles and Di shenanigans going on when I was a kid that all went into the “grown up stuff” scandal file along with Gary Hart and Jim Bakker, there was only other way that the Royal Family did cross my path.

And for that I bring you a little film starring a big star — John Goodman in the 1991 comedy “King Ralph,” a movie that, yes, I did see in the theater, with my parents. Actually, at the Karasotes Cinema 3, in room number one; that was the really narrow screening room on the west side of the building, where I also saw “Turner and Hooch.”

What a weird movie to take your kid to. I don’t recall haranguing my parents to drive me all the way into Mattoon from Cooks Mills the same way I probably did for “Robot Jox” or “Cyborg,” but it was peak Goodman-mania, and let us not forget he was a big enough name to topline a few movies like “The Babe,” the criminally underseen “Matinee” and “Arachnophobia”, a movie that my parents also tried to take me to see, but at the last second I chose “Problem Child,” playing across the street at the Time Theater, a decision I regret to this day.

Folks, I am not going to rewatch “King Ralph.” With October right around the corner, I’ve got scary movies to watch, so you’ll have to do your own homework this week. I’m pretty sure I remember the basics. Goodman starred as a schlubby American — lounge singer, maybe? He finds out, after a bizarre accident wipes out the entire Royal Family, that he’s somehow the next in line for the monarchy, which leads to an uproar. He eventually starts winning everyone over before deciding to give up on the arranged marriage with the weirdly alluring princess of Finland, with the really deep voice, for an exotic dancer with a heart of gold, and with the crown miraculously passing to the butler.

I’m sure you haven’t thought about "King Ralph" in years. Can’t blame you. But surely you remember the “wacky” ball sequence where His Majesty King Ralph the First decides to shake things up by rocking out on a harpsichord that sure sounds like a Yamaha DX-7 keyboard to that old chestnut “Good Golly Miss Molly,” because we were all still being force-fed those moldy old chestnuts from the 50s, and because what sense would it make for him to start belting out a number from Kid Creole and the Coconuts.

Speaking of tunes fit for royal ears, I wasn’t the only one who hopped online two weeks ago to get the current opinion of Sex Pistols lead singer Johnny Rotten, he who once sneered the line “She aint no human being” with such venom on their 1977 song “God Save the Queen” that it got banned by the BBC, only to discover him offering some post facto backpedaling that his comments back then where more about the “institution” than the Queen. I guess punks have to grow up sometimes. But still, to the singer who got the job because he was wearing an “I Hate Pink Floyd” T-shirt, I must point out that at least The Floyd’s Roger Waters is still just as much a crank as he ever was.

Maybe if Old Johnny saw footage of once and future King Charles III throwing that very unsettling sneering fit at an aide just because he couldn’t use those smooth swollen lobster hands of his to move some pens on his desk, he’d feel that same old fashioned rage at authority as I did when I saw it and give the fellow Pistols a call to record “God Save the King”

And he better make it quick. The King’s 73 years old. Oh well, at the very least, I’m looking forward to hearing the bagpipes again.