THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The town that donuts built!

But what about that mystery shop on Lake Land? Well, it turns out my old man might have been on the right track, as I present to you, from the Feb. 14, 1994, Journal Gazette, this business page write-up and photo touting the opening of the Dixie Cream Donut Shop, formerly on, you got it, Lake Land Boulevard, at an address that I remember being a restaurant. I could confirm…if I ever went down Lake Land Boulevard for any reason.

Trying to figure out how long exactly Dixie Cream held court on that side of town only led me to discover a lot of small items in the “notices” section placed by one former member of their staff informing the reading public that their particular baked items could no longer be found there, and after that the archival timeline went silent on the entire matter.

Although I did discover, after more research, that there were other “Dixie Creams” in town including one at 612 N. 19th, at a location that was once “Wanda’s Pie Shop,” that was apparently replacing another location on 208 S. 17th, and then yet another Dixie Cream at 1913 Broadway, which would put it right down the street from what would eventually be the one, the only, Mister Donut, as big a name as any in the game of fried dough.