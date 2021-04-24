THE THROWBACK MACHINE: The town that donuts built!

From the hushed whispers going around the table at your local coffee clutch to the news pages of the JG-TC, finally it can be told…Mattoon might finally be getting a Dunkin' Donuts, finally restarting a long tradition of such things in town.
I say “restarting” because I’m reasonably sure we haven’t had a donut shop in a long time. The fact that I’m not entirely sure is a testament to just how quickly such places have opened and then promptly closed over the years, and also to how you don’t always know what’s going on, even on the streets of your smallest towns.
I asked my father if he could remember any donut shops worth hunting for in the archives. Surprisingly, he only said, “Well, there’s Bly’s’ right? It’s still there, isn’t it? And didn’t there used to be one on Lake Land?” The fact that his memories on such a topic were so fuzzy surprised me quite a bit, because this is a dude who has total recall over all things Throwbacky including but not limited to his love of Yuban Coffee and the time the Burger Chef burnt down across the street from the old fire station.
But I’ve got to admit, I didn’t know if Bly’s Donut Shop was still open either, which just goes to show how little I get around. But still, a business with a good sign is a sign of good business because doesn’t everyone still remember Bly’s awesome green “Drink Sprite” sign forever planted on 19th Street?
As I researched the history of Bly’s, I will say what become readily apparent is that I was perhaps way in over my head with this particular topic. Like, “I need a research assistant” levels of over my head. It seems like every single search through the archives led me through enough bitty little odds and ends tucked away on business pages, classifieds ads and notices to make me suspect that there’s something about the intensity of trying to open and operate a business in a small town that just might drive people crazy.
But yeah, as I’m sure many of you know, the “Bly” in question was Ruth Bly, who started up the shop, with the help of a loan from her father, when she was 19 for crying out loud. She baked up and served doughnuts for over 60 years before eventually, it appears, she simply turned the place into more of a small town coffee shop for her beloved “poor things,” an affectionate name she bestowed upon some of her more well-worn regulars.
According to an item from the June 8, 2004, Journal Gazette, there she was, still serving, accompanied by a photo worth framing of the inside of the place, which looks exactly like what you’d imagine in your small town dreams: an old guy wearing a beat-up cap, festooned with pins of unknown origin, sitting at a long counter with a coffee cup being filled and a copy of that day’s newspaper.
But what about that mystery shop on Lake Land? Well, it turns out my old man might have been on the right track, as I present to you, from the Feb. 14, 1994, Journal Gazette, this business page write-up and photo touting the opening of the Dixie Cream Donut Shop, formerly on, you got it, Lake Land Boulevard, at an address that I remember being a restaurant. I could confirm…if I ever went down Lake Land Boulevard for any reason.
Trying to figure out how long exactly Dixie Cream held court on that side of town only led me to discover a lot of small items in the “notices” section placed by one former member of their staff informing the reading public that their particular baked items could no longer be found there, and after that the archival timeline went silent on the entire matter.
Although I did discover, after more research, that there were other “Dixie Creams” in town including one at 612 N. 19th, at a location that was once “Wanda’s Pie Shop,” that was apparently replacing another location on 208 S. 17th, and then yet another Dixie Cream at 1913 Broadway, which would put it right down the street from what would eventually be the one, the only, Mister Donut, as big a name as any in the game of fried dough.
For Mister Donut was the donut shop of my youth. That white, boxy building on Broadway and 21st was where all kids of the ‘80s sat at apricot-colored counters eating a cream horn and trying to design rules to a homemade board game in a Mead notebook, while your old man, who was probably younger at the time than I am now, downed inhuman amounts of highly-sugared coffee with his buddies from “The Shop,” whatever that was.
According to my research, our Mister Donut was founded in 1978 by Don and Marilyn Cook, then changed owners in 1991 and then again in 1996 before the Mister Donut branding retreated to Japan, the only country where the franchise still operates, and the place became some kind of short lived breakfast dive in 1997 until it too was gone. Folks found coffee elsewhere.
But soon, hopefully, we won’t have to go that far to get our donut fix, although given what used to be at the proposed Dunkin’ location, I’m going to have to try real hard to not accidently order a Cheesy Gordita Crunch there.
And for you former customers of Bly’s, Dixie Cream and Mister Donut, I’m sorry about the drive you’ll have to take to the east side. It’ll be good for you, though; you really should get out more.
My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives
"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.