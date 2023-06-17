Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When I decided I was going to write about “Dad Movies,” goodness knows I had plenty to choose from; everything from “Die Hard,” to “Beverly Hills Cop” and “National Treasure” all came up in a text thread I threw out to a friend asking for suggestions.

But if I’m going to talk about movies dads love, there was only one real choice. Which is why, for Father’s Day weekend, I bring to you, “The Hunt For The Red October,” which, yes, did play here in Mattoon at the long gone Kerasotes Cinema 3.

“Red October” belongs to a genre of film it feels like we don’t really have anymore: the hard-boiled political thriller, often based from a book. Which of course this was, taken from the pages of a Robert Ludlum bestseller. And goodness if even typing out the words “Robert Ludlum” doesn’t make me feel all warm inside for some reason.

Oh wait, it was Tom Clancy? OK, you can all stop writing that email you were about to send me. Why did I think it was Robert Ludlum? Did they make any movies based on his books? Oh yeah … the Bourne series. And “The Osterman Weekend,” which on a continuum of portentous movie titles ranks somewhere between “The Holcroft Covenant” and “The McMeacham Stratagem.” I made one of those up.

Normally trying to recap any given movie in a paragraph is my absolute least favorite thing to do as a writing exercise, but the plot of “Red October” is so clockwork-perfect that doing so here is going to be a treat, at least compared to having to explain “Speedtrap.”

See, the Red October is a state of the art nuclear submarine equipped with a “caterpillar drive” that makes it all but undetectable. And everyone’s hunting for it because the Russians have told us it’s supposedly power-mad captain, Marko Ramius, is going to use it to launch a nuclear attack on the States. And we’re hunting for it because fresh-faced CIA analyst Jack Ryan shoots his mouth off at a briefing and convinces the defense department that Ramius is actually attempting to defect and the Russians are trying to get us to stop him from handing over such a high-value piece of technology.

I find it a little odd that this movie was sold as such a blockbuster. I always kind of figured it was a film whose reputation built over time via the numerous reruns my dad was always happy to see. But apparently the book, older than I thought, had time to generate a big enough fanbase among those who needed a read for the long flight, and the public appetite was still high for more of the newly middle-aged version of Sean Connery, re-introduced to the world via “The Untouchables” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” Although let’s not forget “Highlander,” of course. As if someone ever could.

Also of note is the first real lead role for a lean, mean and ready for stardom Alec Baldwin, who gives the Jack Ryan character a refreshing “Oh, please don’t ask me to do this” quality not totally unlike Indiana Jones; and I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention what I think is my dad’s favorite part of the movie, the USS Dallas, the closest submarine to the Red October, even though they don’t quite know it yet. If only Ryan can get to them before they do something stupid. But how do you get a CIA desk guy onto a submarine in the midst of a military operation out in the middle of the Atlantic? Oh, please don’t ask him do to that!

There’s tasty parts from all the day players too, from James Earl Jones as the mentor who has an unexpected hero moment I often quote out of context any time I need to take something out of my wallet; and the great Sam Neill as Connery’s first officer, who makes the dream of driving cross country in a recreational vehicle, no papers required, sound like something to be proud of.

But again, I’m sure my dad’s favorite is Scott Glenn as the severe but open-minded captain of the Dallas, who stares like grim death at poor sonar operator “Jonesy” who has to convince him that the computer is wrong and those earthquake sounds out there are actually a Russian submarine in their midst. I swear every time he finally looks over those single-bar glasses and says, “Relax, Jonsey. You sold me,” I exhale.

And because I know my dad’s reading this and hopes to see it mentioned, I’ll quote another of his favorite lines, from that same character: “All right, Mr. Ryan, we just unzipped our fly.” See what a good dad movie can do to you?

One question remains: In the scene where everyone’s finally standing on the same bridge, are they all hearing the Russians speak English, or they all hearing Russian except for Ryan, who’s translating, and us at home, who the producers stopped making read subtitles by the end of the first act? I’ve literally gotten into arguments over this.

Dads and submarine movies; it’s a tale as old as time. There were others, of course. “Crimson Tide,” “U-571,” and, um…”K-19: The Widowmaker,” I guess. I should ask him if he saw the one with Tom Hanks that came out during the lockdown.

And before everyone starts sending me even more nasty emails that I neglected to write a similar “Mom’s Movie” column, something which I’m sure she noted as soon as she started reading this, I’ll blame that on Mother’s Day falling right in the middle of the Summer Movie Showcase.

Maybe this weekend I can also convince her that “Back to the Beach” actually is a “Mom Movie.” I mean…there was a mom in it, right?