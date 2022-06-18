THE THROWBACK MACHINE: There was magic, and something else, in the real thing!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With the first week of baking-hot temps upon us at last, why not try to beat the heat by reaching into the cooler and pulling back the tab on yet another “Summertime Soft Drink Madness” edition of Throwback Machine.

But it’s not the heat that brings me back to the topic, it’s the recent launch of Nitro Pepsi, another attempt at shaking up the cola market similar to “Pepsi Blue” (for you folks obsessed with all things “berry”) or Crystal Pepsi (for the folks convinced all their ails can be traced back to brown dye), that’s sold in tall boy cans, pictured as being served in a Pepsi-themed lava lamp, and is supposedly infused with nitrogen.

And what does that make it taste like? In a theme I’m going to come back to, let’s turn to the promotional copy provided by someone at corporate who got paid a lot of money to write, “The easy texture. The silky foam. The rising cascade. The unapologetically Pepsi taste.”

“Unapologetically”? Really? Now there we might disagree, because this week I managed to track down both flavors of “Nitro” and before I get into it further, I can say that on a continuum of soft drink failures, it ranks just above Splenda-enhanced 7 Up Plus and the did-I-just-drink-flood-water Orbitz disaster of 1997, but still comes in just below the long forgotten by many Coca-Cola “MagiCans” debacle of 1990.

“MagiCans” were the centerpiece of a nearly $100 million promotion that summer where random cans of Coke were rigged with an spring-loaded internal mechanism that would, upon popping the top and pushing the tab back, would cause money to actually pop out the mouth of the can.

For a sample of the gross corporate group think dementia that could lead to such a daffy idea, I direct you to a “Coca-Cola Magic Summer '90 Sales Rally Video” I found online, clearly meant to be shown at company getaways where they’d all spend a weekend congratulating themselves at the Marriott, where in just seven short minutes you’re treated to a performance by The New Kids On The Block, singing “There’s magic in the real thing” in front of screaming girls who I’ll bet are awfully embarrassed now; a solemn preamble from the then-president of Coca-Cola who puts an annoying amount of crisp emphasis on his “C’s” and whose big pep talk involves telling everyone to “focus energies and channel creativity to satisfy the desires of the consumers”; and then closing out with a very long sketch where a peppy Coca-Cola vendor is handcuffed to a pipe in a back room by old-timey gangsters representing Pepsi who wouldn’t’ have passed muster in an old Godfather’s Pizza ad.

Well, here’s a crime that Pepsi never committed; foisting a promotion upon the world that went as haywire as MagiCans. Turns out that putting machinery in an aluminum can that’s going to be jostled around constantly from its trip to the factory to the truck and to IGA isn’t a great idea, because word quickly got around about the “magic” of malfunctioning “MagiCans” that would fail to eject the cash upon opening, leading to folks getting a nice big gulp of the non-carbonated, chlorinated, liquid they filled the cans with to give them the proper weight. No worry though, according to an article about it in a 1990 Herald & Review, “though the water tastes bad, it’s harmless.” Having a great summer yet?

You just know that somehow or other, come the following summer, those folks in suits who spend all day thinking of dumb ideas like MagiCans would make it right. Well, according another article I found from 1991, the best they could come up with was a promotion where random multi-packs would include one of four three-inch compact discs of “pop” music (get it?), each one loaded with a whopping four songs and featuring such artists as Roseanne Cash, Prefab Sprout, Killer Dwarfs, and Peabo Bryson. No chance of a malfunction there, right?

Except for the fact that these “Mini-CD’s” had a label on the back clearly stating they’re not compatible with all CD players, and that you shouldn’t try playing them in your car at all. There goes putting it in the Discman you had hard-wired to the cassette player, I guess.

At long last this brings us back to Nitro Pepsi. While I can say that the product doesn’t involve anything spring-loaded, what it did feature was a can that I actually had to go online to figure out how to open and pour “correctly” so as not to let all the nitrogen out of the can too early.

The recommended way involves holding the can over your glass parallel to the table, cracking the top only a little bit and then letting all the foam drip down into the glass, and all over your counter, first; I’ll give it this, the six seconds worth of that promised “rising cascade” sure looked cool, and the foam at the top tasted great, but it would take say, someone who still misses “Diet Pepsi Jazz,” to explain to me how Pepsi didn’t just invent a way to get the public to pay two bucks for a flat soda.

The summer cola wars continue, of course; literally the day I wrote this I saw that Dr Pepper is rolling out “Dark Berry Blue,” leading me to ask only two questions: One, can we stop with the berry flavors, already; and two, if they can get Peabo Bryson to personally apologize to me for it.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

