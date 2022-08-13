THE THROWBACK MACHINE: There's a signpost up ahead...your next stop...

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We’ve all been there. A perfectly normal day goes screwy after a coin flip lands on its edge, giving you the power to read minds; or when the old watch in your junk drawer stops time when you try to set the date; or when you discover the little alien invaders terrorizing your cottage are actually from Earth.

When such things happen, what else can you do but hum “do-do-dooo-do, do-do-dooo-do” and look to see if there’s a guy nearby in a sharp suit holding a Chesterfield and talking out of a clenched jaw; for you just entered “The Twilight Zone,” still the number one place for learning your cosmic lessons the hard way.

The "Twilight Zone" holds the distinction of being the only television show I’m an expert on despite the fact I’ve only seen about three complete episodes. Because I experienced the show not by watching it, but by reading it, thanks to “The “Twilight Zone Companion” by Marc Scott Zicree, a 1989 episode guide that’s still on my reference shelf right next to a Lou Reed biography and “The Official Splatter Movie Guide”…Vol. 2.

Sure the stories were classic, but I’m mostly here for Rod Serling’s famous opening and closing narrations, like his description of an episode as taking place in “one of the darker corners of The Twilight Zone” even though the antagonist was just a cheap little fortune telling machine in a diner; because yeah, sometimes it’s those little moments of indecision that can make you feel trapped, especially since they can happen at any time.

My first real exposure to the show was actually “Twilight Zone: The Movie” a curiously forgotten film where four directors were called in to revamp a handful of classic episodes. A movie forever infamous for a tragic on-set accident where a lead actor and several child extras were killed during filming, and cinematically famous for the more “established” directors of “Trading Places” and “E.T.” getting their hats handed to them by the directors of “The Howling” and “The Road Warrior” in terms of quality. And to this date I still go “Ahh…Creedence” every time I hear “Midnight Special.”

I saw it on the CBS Movie Of The Week, loved it, and promptly urged it as a rental at all future sleepovers (along with “Critters”), which primed the pump for the “Twilight Zone” that I cherish most, the also-mostly forgotten ‘80s re-launch that ran for two seasons on CBS and one in syndication. The one that started with a nightmare-inducing opening theme provided by The Grateful Dead of all people.

If you feel like reading some episodes yourself, here goes:

A stressed housewife finds she can escape the rigors of everyday life by stopping time with a word, but finds that larger problems going on in the world remain quite deadly, in a story with a last shot that’s haunted me to this day.

A man is sentenced to one year of total social “invisibility” for the crime of being a jerk; leading him to learn what it’s like to really not be cared about, and eventually, lesson learned, that it’s OK to defy authority in the name of compassion.

An everyday couple is given a box with a red button and told if they push it, they’ll instantly receive a briefcase full of cash, but that someone who they don’t know will die as a result. As an aside, this same story was later turned into a feature film called “The Box” that was such a flop it tanked the director’s career and yet remains one of my favorite movies of all time.

A snobby food critic is repaid for his cruelty by getting trapped in his own never-ending food nightmare, one that made me confront the reality that there might be such a thing as too much Chinese food.

There’s more! A hoarder who’s about to get thrown out of his apartment claims the massive contraption in his apartment is what keeps the world from ending, which explains why he always needs more paperclips; and an everyday-guy finds a camera behind a mirror and discovers his entire life is a television show, which is why I still announce my way into Castle Clint like I’m David Letterman.

Even the duffer episodes have a certain charm, like the one where two idiots stumbling through a creepy warehouse laboratory at night push the “down” button on an elevator and meet a fate so poorly filmed due to a clearly not up-to-snuff monster puppet that producers totally had to overdub the actors yelling out just what it was that was eating them.

There was more "Twilight Zone," of course; two more short-lived reboots. In the meantime British import “Black Mirror” snuck into the gap by correctly understanding our current fears are tied up in the gross ways our lives are intersecting with our technology. Like say … having the option to choose a simulation of the ’80s instead of whatever the afterlife actually is; those Boston Dynamics Robot Dogs roaming wild through the countryside; or having your entire life ruined because you got a personal “one-star” rating when you didn’t say “hello” correctly when buying your coffee.

Don’t laugh. I’ve spent the last month involved in an email battle over a refund with someone who I’ve come to believe is the real “Mr. Coffee” come to life.

Submitted for your approval, Mr. Clint Walker, a man who went cheap on one too many coffee makers and finally paid the price; who lost the receipt, took a chance by calling the manufacturer, and for his trouble received an MSRP refund check for $49. Severance pay for a month spent drinking instant, to be cashed at the corner of oddness and obsolescence, at a bank found only … in The Throwback Machine.