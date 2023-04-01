Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to the music of Kiss, I guess you had to be there. And by “there,” I mean the ‘70s.

Don’t get me wrong; Kiss has never really gone away, despite the fact that they are still in the midst of yet another one of their endless “farewell” tours.

But no matter how much I try to do my rock and roll homework on them I’ll never be able to top the white hot passion of those who had the eight-tracks, bought the Marvel comic that had their actual blood mixed into the ink and even stayed up to watch “Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park” on the NBC TV-Movie of the Week.

Kiss is not a band I grew up with. I remember my dad had “Dressed to Kill” on 8-track, the one where they were so broke they had to supposedly borrow the business suits they wore on the cover. But I don’t recall him ever listening to it. Not having MTV during the ‘80s, I wasn’t exposed to the “we’re taking off the makeup” madness of the “Lick it Up” era, nor the band’s transition into hair metal elder-statesmen as, sadly, WSOY-FM deprived me of hearing trash like “Heaven’s on Fire.”

Speaking of homework, the first actual Kiss song I remember ever hearing was in the early ‘90s, when my well-meaning guitar teacher, instead of helping me learn how to play “Hold My Life” by The Replacements, thought I needed to learn “Love Gun” and let me borrow his cherished foil-embossed copy of “Double Platinum” to take home. I can’t say I was thrilled. Having a shiny two-disc Kiss greatest-hits collection tumble out of your Trapper Keeper as you sidled up to your buddies rolling up Battletech robots at the lunch table was an invitation to get goofed on.

Looking back, it’s silly that I’d think this would be the case. It’s easy to overlook now, when Kiss’s most ardent boosters are those burly dudes you work with in their late fifties with the Just-For-Men goatees and social media habits that scare you who keep trying to tell you how great a guitarist Vinnie Vincent is, but Kiss was actually a band tailor-made for nerds.

But hey, I was a nerd of the nineties. And slowly but surely, Kiss slowly started to seep their way on into my world whether I wanted them to or not. They had a cover of “God Gave Rock and Roll To You” on the Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey soundtrack; Weezer name-checked them on the Blue Album, one of those records that Columbia House was duty bound to emergency air-drop to you if you didn’t have it; and MTV was heavily promoting a Kiss tribute album with a great album cover and funny title I won’t repeat here, probably the only time you’re ever going to have Garth Brooks on the same album as ‘90s second-stringers like The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Toad the Wet Sprocket.

Garth played “Hard Luck Woman” relatively straight, clearly thrilled to be doing so. The Bosstones, essentially a heavy metal band with a horn section, turned “Detroit Rock City” into a big party; and left-of-the-dial mopers Toad transformed “Rock and Roll All Nite” into a slowed down, melancholic acoustic number full of Hammond B-3 that shambles out of the speakers like a college kid who stumbles out of some dingy after-hours party and right into the cold, hard bite of early Sunday morning. It shouldn’t work, but it does.

Speaking of MTV, they’re the real reason I finally did any serious time in the Kiss Army, thanks to their, yeah, I’m going to say it, “legendary” Unplugged set from 1996, which as urban legend goes, only happened as a favor to the show’s producer and that the network only agreed to if the band, not exactly at a career highpoint, invited Ace Frehley and Peter Criss back for a reunion 15 years in the making.

And I loved every second of it. When I bought the official CD release, from Mister Music, I discovered in the liner notes that “A World Without Heroes” had a co-credit from Lou-freaking-Reed, which led me to learn that the song was from a disavowed rock opera they did called “Music from The Elder,” which, yes, I bought that next week, and remains a guilty pleasure of mine. I got “Alive!,” the Kiss album you’re supposed to start with, for Christmas that year, loved the first three songs, but then ran smack into that dull audio wall of “Firehouse” and “Hotter Than Hell,” and well, I snapped out of it. I didn’t buy another Kiss record for another 10 years.

When I finally resumed, I started with the 1974 debut, and loved it despite the fact that it sounded like it was recorded on a toilet paper tube, and then probably was nonplussed by every single album I bought going forward, finally screeching to a halt around 1976’s “Rock and Roll Over,” finally having to admit to myself, “Wow, maybe these guys really aren’t that good after all,” because truth is, most Kiss songs have only one real hook in them and they just shout it at you over and over and over again. And thus my journey with Kiss ended, for good this time.

Lo and behold, I just checked the shelves of my Hi-Fi room and somehow I ended up with 1977’s “Love Gun”…still in the shrink wrap, even. According to a spreadsheet I spent the first six months of the pandemic making, it was one of the last albums I ever bought from a Walmart. And you know what? The title track is a pretty awesome song after all. Is that maturity?