THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Three more days of peace, love, music and Pepsi

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Back in 1969 a lot of hairy, sweaty and smelly folks gathered together on a farm in upstate New York for Woodstock, three days of peace, love and music that defined the hippie generation.

Then they all grew up, got responsible and all had kids raised by MTV who eventually got just as hairy and just as smelly until eventually they, too, were drawn by the power of their own grunge-musk to assemble for “Woodstock ‘94,” which was like the original except with Pepsi logos everywhere; a concert which went down (almost) this exact week, 28 years ago. Yikes.

For more information we consult the “Woodstock ’94” album, an artifact that differs from its 1969 counterpart in that it wasn’t a soundtrack, unless you want to count the multi-day pay-per-view event that, it must be said, I didn’t beg my parents to pony up for mostly because I was happily content to listen to the audio even though the picture was still scrambled.

This means while you probably had the original Woodstock album in the same milk crate with Grand Funk and Three Dog Night sitting next to your collector Illini Coke bottles, the Pocket Fisherman and that old bottle of grenadine, copies of the “94” vintage, in that obnoxious double jewel case that would never fit in in your CD towers could be found clogging up the shelves of many a pawn shop in town.

Perhaps the best thing to do is divide the included performers into groups. First, you have the “Well, of course” popular bands of the era like the still-underrated Live (the most delightfully pretentious alternative band of the era); The Cranberries (so wild watching people crowdsurf to them); Blind Melon (because the ‘90s had hippies too); Collective Soul (“Shine” is still the definitive “hey old guy, tell me what grunge really was” song); Candlebox (the band to not play if a kid asks you that same question); Primus (ask your oldest son) and The Red Hot Chili Peppers (one of the first bands my parents heard me listening to and clearly thought, “Well...looks like we’ve lost the boy.”)

Special mention must also go to Green Day and Nine Inch Nails, pretty much the only two bands whose performances are still remembered today. The former getting into an actual mudfight with the entire crowd; the latter correctly realizing their post-Goth industrial doom and gloom was going to look real silly on a big tie-dyed stage, so they took a pre-show dip in the sea of brown muck and emerged on stage looking like creatures from underneath your fridge. It worked, because suddenly even Letterman was singing their praises. Goodness…Letterman would have been 47.

This takes us to the scruffy bands representing that “eclecticism” we were known for back then with Blues Traveler (annoying but they fit the spirit); Sheryl Crow (owning the nighttime stage like a boss); Violent Femmes (some of the only classic “college rock” in attendance); Melissa Etheridge (sorry, folks, never been a fan); and even a sampling of hip-hop with Salt N’ Pepa (inescapable in 1994) and Cyprus Hill (always booming out of the Mattoon High School auto shop); with hard rock provided by Aerosmith, in full ‘90s MTV primacy, and Metallica, still with the long hair, still wearing black, and somehow making “For Whom The Bell Tolls” sound cheery. Oh, and Jackyl was there too.

Perhaps the most charming moment of the event was when O.G. Woodstock attendee Joe Cocker busted out the first line of “Feeling Allright” and you can promptly hear a surprised shiver sweep through the crowd, almost as if they suddenly knew the old guard had arrived playing for keeps.

And that kind of cheerful positivity between the crowd and the assembled old school performers, who each appreciated not being pandered to by the other, carried through with The Neville Brothers’ goofy but heartfelt reggae take on “Come Together”; Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers, along with Slash and Journey’s Neal Schon, serving up some sweaty ‘70s-style Blooze-and-Boogie guitar cheese; Traffic, with the crowd seeming, um…understandably dazed; and Bob Dylan, correcting his mistake from not attending the original Woodstock, taking the nighttime stage for a rollicking full-bore electric take on “Highway 61 Revisited,” even cracking a bit of a smile as the slide guitar faded out.

And then, closing out the concert, we’ve got Peter Gabriel, who may seem like an odd choice when you look back. But the dude clearly understood the moment, and also clearly relished the chance to fill the vacuum an absent U2 or R.E.M. left behind. So he took a breath, urged the candle-holding crowd on the cusp of adult responsibilities that “this is your Woodstock, and these are your dreams” before sending them all off into the night for a long car ride out of the venue, and hopefully to a truck stop for a shower, with the biggest, most stridently righteous “message” song he had in his kitbag, “Biko,” who’s opening line “It was business as usual in police room 619” remains eerily prescient all these years later. Still…it would have been nice if they had found room somewhere on the album for Orleans. Hey…Wikipedia said they were there.

So that was Woodstock ‘94; our parents all ignored it. The hipsters from my own generation dismissed it as a corporate cash grab. Me, I still remain fascinated. 1994, you know? The best years of high school were just around the corner; my record collection was getting better and better. And so was I.

Kind of makes me want to break out my “loose fit” Levi jeans, part my hair down the middle and crack open a collector Woodstock 94 can of Pepsi. Although, as the guy from Blues Traveler said, “Stay away from the brown Pepsi. Stick with the Crystal.” Yeah…no one there laughed, either.