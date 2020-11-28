THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Time enough for countin'...

Kenny Rogers passed away last March at the relatively young age of 81.
I come here not to talk about the man’s music, because the last time I did I offered a hot take to my friends that for all Kenny’s likeability, he was less a “respected” figure in country music than he was a crooner who just sang about “country stuff,” making him the living equivalent of a Cracker Barrel gift shop.
My friends spent the next fifteen minutes screaming at me like I had insulted a relative. Keep that in mind before you write to me doing the same.
So instead I offer a different kind of tribute; this week I sat down and watched his entire series of “Gambler” TV movies. That’s right, all five.
So let’s start with 1980’s “The Gambler,” which introduced Rogers as “Brady Hawkes,” a Han Solo-type Old West gambler with a checkered past. He’s on a rich man’s passenger train along with Bruce Boxleitner as “Billy Montana,” a young, dumb, and full of clubs gambler on the make, and the stunningly gorgeous Lee Purcell as the prim and proper lady who’s got a third act secret of her own.
They’re on their way to the big poker game in San Francisco but along the way there’s all sorts of adventures including a ghost town full of psychopaths, an abusive casino owner holding Brady’s ex-wife and young son in thrall, and a great game of five card stud versus the awesome Lance Legault, who gets to say the awesome line, “He deserves the utmost courtesy.”
“The Adventure Continues” followed in 1983. Hawkes’ son is kidnapped by The McCourt Gang as part of an overly-complex plot involving a bank robbery of over a million dollars. It’s insufferably padded out to three hours by endless footage of horses running around, backtracks, double-crosses, and comedy-relief bear attacks backed by music so silly that even Ray Stevens would have told them to tone it down.
It only improves halfway through when Kenny puts together an actual posse, including a bomb thrower, a lasso expert, and a knife master. Linda Evans guest stars, exuding all the wanton sensuality of Terry Bradshaw, but to her credit, she’s playing a bounty hunter not a saloon floozy. Biggest oversight? There’s only one poker scene.
1987’s “The Legend Continues” takes a trip into grim historical territory putting Hawkes and Montana between corrupt expansionist U.S. government goons and a clan of Native American “Ghost Dancers” willing to use violence to retaliate against being starved out of existence. Yeah…what verse of the song was any of this in?
I don’t know if anyone needed to see Kenny Rogers standing in the background at the moment Sitting Bull was assassinated, but well, the movie’s heart is in the right place, the budget has been goosed up, there’s plenty of great character actors roaming around like Colm Meaney singing the best version of “Carrickfergus” I’ve heard since Bryan Ferry, and Kenny rises to the acting challenge of having more to do than traipsing around dry creek beds. Still, it’s three hours, virtually no poker, and still no San Francisco.
“Luck of the Draw” from 1991 is the weirdest of the lot. It’s probably the only movie where you’re going to see Reba McEntire in black leather riddling dozens of bordertown soldados with bullets from a Gatling gun while “The Gambler” plays, and I’d be floored if Kenny didn’t keep a framed still from the scene where he gallops in slow motion through the smoke of a detonating landmine.
In an interesting twist, old characters from TV westerns long put out to pasture show up to help Hawkes (finally) get to San Francisco, from “The Rifleman,” “Maverick,” “Bat Masterson,” “Wyatt Earp,” “Cheyenne,” “The Westerner,” and even Caine from “Kung Fu.” And when Hawkes finally cuts cards at the big poker game in honor of “Mr. Paladin,” it hit me; he’s one of the greats as well. Still, I’m sore that I accidentally paid $1.98 to watch this, and a western in the nineties still looks like the nineties. I kept waiting to hear an announcer tell me that “Empty Nest” and “Sisters” was next.
Things should have stopped there, but in 1994 came “Playing for Keeps”, with Hawkes saddling back up in dusty black duds to track down his grown son, who left private school to fall in with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’s Wild Bunch, before a gang of Pinkertons finds them first and puts them all to the gallows.
It’s all getting a little rote by this point but that just might be me as I don’t think these were ever meant to be watched as one 14-hour movie. But, set during the chill of autumn, there’s a noticeable and effective touch of elegy around the edges here, of the Old West-era coming to a close and with scoundrels of all types having to face a reckoning for their past misdeeds. And hey, who’s to say that The Gambler wasn’t there in Bolivia handing what ammo he could spare to Butch and Sundance before they made their final stand?
And that’s that, at least until someone throws a bunch of money at Tim McGraw to grow a beard and inherit the character. Was Kenny Rogers a good actor? They don’t ask you to do five films of anything if you’re lousy at it, and he probably did a better job being a fictionalized version of a character inspired by a song than George Strait did doing the same thing in “Pure Country” (although that movie is more fun…and shorter).
And I’ll give Kenny this as well. Not once in any of these five movies did the dude ever pick up a guitar and sing a song. And you know the producers really pressured him to do so. That, friends, is integrity. Like the man said, know when to walk away.
