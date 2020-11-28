THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Time enough for countin'...

Things should have stopped there, but in 1994 came “Playing for Keeps”, with Hawkes saddling back up in dusty black duds to track down his grown son, who left private school to fall in with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’s Wild Bunch, before a gang of Pinkertons finds them first and puts them all to the gallows.

It’s all getting a little rote by this point but that just might be me as I don’t think these were ever meant to be watched as one 14-hour movie. But, set during the chill of autumn, there’s a noticeable and effective touch of elegy around the edges here, of the Old West-era coming to a close and with scoundrels of all types having to face a reckoning for their past misdeeds. And hey, who’s to say that The Gambler wasn’t there in Bolivia handing what ammo he could spare to Butch and Sundance before they made their final stand?

And that’s that, at least until someone throws a bunch of money at Tim McGraw to grow a beard and inherit the character. Was Kenny Rogers a good actor? They don’t ask you to do five films of anything if you’re lousy at it, and he probably did a better job being a fictionalized version of a character inspired by a song than George Strait did doing the same thing in “Pure Country” (although that movie is more fun…and shorter).