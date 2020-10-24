THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Time to watch the magic pumpkin, kids!

But Carl wouldn’t be a film critic if he didn’t swing for the fences by pointing out the film’s odd obsession with television and with camera footage, and by drawing what he perceived to be a distasteful parallel between the film’s plot of a mass murder of children with then-current Tylenol poisonings. You got me on that one, folks.

He closes out by pondering if the film will just slowly disappear from thought after the season, and that it “deserves to.” Well, there we must part ways. Yes “Halloween III” is just a random grab bag of sci-fi horror miscellany propped up by the cool stainless steel of the kitchen sink holding it all together, but as I’ve implied, the movie never really disappeared from sight or from my life.

As our archives proved, it was in heavy rotation on HBO within the year, and around the time I was in fifth grade, I saw it for the first time on WRSP-TV, back in those last days before they became a Fox affiliate. I loved every weird second, and couldn’t wait to get to school the next morning to see if anyone else saw it and could explain the film’s immortal non-ending.