THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Time to watch the magic pumpkin, kids!

I love making lists, but let’s be honest. It’s way more fun to think of what your 100th favorite “something” is than your first, because it’s the things that sneak into your consciousness just under the wire that are the most fun.
Which is why I’ve always said that my 100th favorite horror movie of all time will always be “Halloween III: Season of the Witch,” a true oddity long considered a misfire by just about every authority, including our very own Carl Lebovitz, featured here, in his review from the Nov. 4, 1982, Journal and published on the film’s last day in town.
The first “Halloween” wasn’t the first “slasher” film, but it was the one that properly codified the genre into a very easy to copy template. In the film, psycho killer Michael Myers escapes an asylum and makes his way back to his (fictional) hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, a town probably meant to be somewhere in northwest Illinois as the asylum he escaped from was in Warren County. It’s where he dons a mask and proceeds to go on a killing spree until only plucky high school babysitter, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, remains standing.
But when it came time for the third film in the series, original Halloween director John Carpenter, returning as producer, got the film’s financiers to do what he originally intended, which was have the “Halloween” franchise essentially “shed its skin” every film or two so that it never got boring.
And talk about “not boring.” No masked killers here. Instead we’ve got an evil toymaker, Stonehenge, android henchmen full of clockwork gears and orange goo, a paunchy doctor protagonist with a sweet mustache, a creepy small town in the shadow of a creepier factory where everyone’s under surveillance, a doe-eyed female lead who convinces the doc to follow some clues that lead to said town, and who gets to wear a brown negligee in a scene that I wouldn’t see in its unexpurgated form until I bought a used VHS copy, all leading to an evil plan to commit a mass murder of children from coast-to-coast on Halloween night using electronically enhanced Halloween masks interacting with a cursed TV-based early version of viral marketing.
Looks like Carl didn’t think much of “Halloween III.” That’s probably pretty easy to tell, since there’s really no positive way to use the term “witless” in a headline. He also correctly identified the town in the movie, Santa Mira, Calif., as a reference to the original “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” and (rightfully) praised the work of the late Dan O’Herlihy as the evil Silver Shamrock toy company CEO who gets one heck of a creepy monologue about the “true” nature of Halloween. Carl also describes lead actor Tom Atkins as a “brawny ordinary-guy hero” and Stacy Nelkin as being “pretty” but “bland and dull” as his “bedmate.” Well, you don’t say.
But Carl wouldn’t be a film critic if he didn’t swing for the fences by pointing out the film’s odd obsession with television and with camera footage, and by drawing what he perceived to be a distasteful parallel between the film’s plot of a mass murder of children with then-current Tylenol poisonings. You got me on that one, folks.
He closes out by pondering if the film will just slowly disappear from thought after the season, and that it “deserves to.” Well, there we must part ways. Yes “Halloween III” is just a random grab bag of sci-fi horror miscellany propped up by the cool stainless steel of the kitchen sink holding it all together, but as I’ve implied, the movie never really disappeared from sight or from my life.
As our archives proved, it was in heavy rotation on HBO within the year, and around the time I was in fifth grade, I saw it for the first time on WRSP-TV, back in those last days before they became a Fox affiliate. I loved every weird second, and couldn’t wait to get to school the next morning to see if anyone else saw it and could explain the film’s immortal non-ending.
But to most Fangoria readers of the era, it was trash, and its relative failure put the Halloween franchise in mothballs until 1988, when it was re-launched with sequels that brought back Michael Myers, who has remained the focus of the franchise ever since, leaving poor “Season of the Witch” to be forever remembered as “the one without Michael Myers.”
But wouldn’t you know it, since that time, “the one without Michael Myers” has slowly crawled its way to respectability, having been reclaimed by folks like me who remember it from our youth, and assisted by the fact that after 11 movies and counting it’s not hard to say that the last interesting one was the “one without Michael Myers,” and with the orange goo.
This Halloween’s going to be the first big holiday of the season under COVID, and shame that it’s one that’s going to screw over the young and the young at heart everywhere; what an unmitigated drag. But if you decide to keep the kids indoors this year, and maybe feel like it’s time they see their first proper horror movie, be warned, "Halloween III" continues to lurk around basic cable, probably because it’s cheap to get the rights.
So (in my best impression of the film’s omnipresent Silver Shamrock commercials)…get your kids ready for the big day! It’s almost here…it’s almost time! Get in front of the TV, kids! Sit real close to the screen and put on your masks! Watch the Magic Pumpkin! Waaaattchhh!
And if you see them suddenly grabbing their heads, well…you might want to stand back.
