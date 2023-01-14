THE THROWBACK MACHINE: 'Titanic' will go on...and on...

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Twenty-five years ago everyone was having a grand old time at the movies. They were seeing “Scream 2” and “Flubber” when James Cameron, the director responsible for every movie I wore out the VHS tapes of during Jolt Cola-fueled sleepovers, and “The Abyss” (I joke, but dads loved that one), returned from a long sabbatical with “Titanic,” his epic disaster-romance about the doomed passenger ship that everyone told him he was crazy to waste his time and money on.

But, as you all know, “Titanic” kept making money, hand over fist, week after week after week, reigning o’er the charts until four months later, when it was finally usurped from the top spot by…anyone? Yeah…the “Lost in Space” remake.

Folks around here love the Titanic. I ran this column idea by my parents a few months ago and they happily chatted at me same way I do when someone brings up Yacht Rock. Apparently they took a trip I didn’t even know about to some Titanic museum in Branson, that epicenter of maritime history, and even told me that someone who once worked on my grandmother’s farm was a passenger? Now how is that possible? If I just set off someone’s local-history alarm bells, hit me up.

Was the Journal Gazette there? Sure enough, April 17, 1912, right there on the front page, “Titanic’s Loss May Go to 2000 Mark”, with various facts and figures that take up most of the page, including a tasty little factoid about another iceberg collision in the Baltic Sea that same night. The passenger ship Occident lost its entire bow but managed to run itself aground before sinking, giving the souls onboard time to reach the lifeboats, an incident I can’t seem to find any proof of. Anyone who’s been to Branson lately, please confirm.

These days, still being that person who hates on this movie is up there with gagging if someone offers you a Pepsi or pitching a fit if someone mentions rap music on the eye-roll continuum. And if you’re a guy, and you’re honest with yourself, you know why. It’s because Cameron front-loaded the first part of the movie with the kind of stuff that dudes love; namely, Bill Paxton, mini-submarines, remote robots, and lots of engineering talk about how the wreck happened, so that when it’s time to start crying, you can pretend it’s because of the bulkheads.

But this is a movie, not a documentary. Which means after the science, you get the love. And here it is in the form of dewy, fresh-faced newcomers Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as the doomed lovers; although not to sound like a hipster video store goon, I had already seen them both in “Critters 3” and “Heavenly Creatures,” respectively.

Sure, it’s implied that their giggly late-night canoodling on the main deck is what causes the lookouts in the crow’s nest to lose sight of the iceberg right ahead. But no one seems to blame them for being the architects of their own demise. How could they, when you had such beautiful people on the screen? And will we ever figure out whose hand that was on the glass of the Renault Town Car?

De-Caps was a minty-fresh obsession for the ladies of the late Gen-X Doc Martens and floral floppy hat set, although most women I know admitted to me they weren’t really obsessed with Leo until he started busting skulls with a coatrack in “The Departed.” And, not to reinforce your stereotypes about dopey 19-year-old guys at the time, while Winslet was a dish and a half, consult the cast of “Scream 2” for the ladies who were the talk of my dopey dude cadre, and throw in Dina Meyer from “Starship Troopers.” And personally, when it came to “Titanic,” I had more of a thing going for that the redhead who played Winslet’s corseted, shrew of a mother. What can I say? In between “American Pie” and “Stacy’s Mom” on the radio, such things were in the air.

I just gave away that I did, in fact, see “Titanic” when it came out. The circumstances are a story that I’ve never told anyone, not even my closest friends, and I’m not going to tell you. But I will reveal that it’s a story that climaxes with me crying my ever-loving eyes out as the credits rolled. And to the couple who I remember acting like I was an impassible barrier while sitting in my seat having a breakdown, thanks for just standing there watching me do it.

Here’s a secret I will reveal. Did I stand in my own living room over the holidays still getting choked up at “Titanic” during its constant repeats on TV? You bet I did. I mean…c’mon…I had just realized that little Cora is in the crowd of assembled passengers during the final “dream or afterlife” staircase shot. Does that mean she didn’t make it to a lifeboat after all? Sniff…oh no…it’s happening again.

Cameron spent the years after “Titanic” making an epic about an earthman helping giant blue aliens defend their lush verdant planet from militaristic developers. Again, everyone thought he was nuts, and again, it made more money than anyone thought possible until "Star Wars" returned and Marvel movies reached full power with the Thanos saga. Now, here we are once more and a blasted sequel to that blue alien movie is crushing it, proof that we might all be the crazy ones.

Will I drag myself to the theater, for the first time since “The Rise of Skywalker,” to put on 3-D glasses and watch it? Probably. I’ll end up writing about it here, no doubt. I’ll try to keep the tears to a minimum. But no promises.

