THE THROWBACK MACHINE: To heck and back again

I can imagine folks unfurling the paper across their breakfast table and promptly choking on their shredded wheat when they see this Time Theater ad, from the Dec. 24, 1988, Journal Gazette, for the premiere showing of (ahem) “Hellbound: Hellraiser II”.

Can I even say that title in print? If the last sentence above read “Heckbound: Heckraiser II” than that means I couldn’t. But for now let’s just assume that something we printed in 1988, on Christmas Eve no less, still passes muster today.

This ugly “little” franchise documents the encounters of various dupes with the “Cenobites,” leather wearing enforcers-slash-rule keepers of an evil dimension that can only be accessed by fooling around with an antique mechanical “puzzle box.” I don’t have the slightest idea why anyone would want to do this; the movies constantly say that opening the box will grant you access to the farthest reaches of “pleasure and pain” but it almost always seems to be the latter. I’ve seen seven of these blasted movies and not once has anyone ever opened that box and been handed a voucher for a large McDonald’s fry.