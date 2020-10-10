THE THROWBACK MACHINE: To heck and back again

I can imagine folks unfurling the paper across their breakfast table and promptly choking on their shredded wheat when they see this Time Theater ad, from the Dec. 24, 1988, Journal Gazette, for the premiere showing of (ahem) “Hellbound: Hellraiser II”.
Can I even say that title in print? If the last sentence above read “Heckbound: Heckraiser II” than that means I couldn’t. But for now let’s just assume that something we printed in 1988, on Christmas Eve no less, still passes muster today.
This ugly “little” franchise documents the encounters of various dupes with the “Cenobites,” leather wearing enforcers-slash-rule keepers of an evil dimension that can only be accessed by fooling around with an antique mechanical “puzzle box.” I don’t have the slightest idea why anyone would want to do this; the movies constantly say that opening the box will grant you access to the farthest reaches of “pleasure and pain” but it almost always seems to be the latter. I’ve seen seven of these blasted movies and not once has anyone ever opened that box and been handed a voucher for a large McDonald’s fry.
The first “Hellraiser” is essentially a gory chamber piece focusing on a love-triangle involving a woman caught between her dull husband and his lusty, world-travelling brother who went tinkering with the box, paid dearly, and somehow managed to escape the Cenobites. Oh, and did I mention that he spends most of the movie with no skin?
In retrospect it’s a real junky little flick, directed on the cheap by Clive Barker, the writer of the short story upon which this was based, who couldn’t have helmed a movie more ineptly than if he forgot to turn the cameras on. But there’s no denying it’s really out there, and there are hints at greater things lurking in bits and pieces, such as a moment in the finale when Pinhead, the lead Cenobite, commands Kirsty, the film’s designated big hair and bigger-eyed teen heroine, to exit stage left before the really gory stuff starts, stating that “such sights are not for your eyes.”
In other words, Pinhead and the gang weren’t just slasher villains; they operated on a set of rules that were fair, and if you kept to yourself, you didn’t have anything coming to you. Of course in the very next scene she found herself chased down a hall by a slimy pig scorpion, but we all know those things don’t have rules.
The movie turned a whopping profit on its measly one million dollar budget so many sequels followed. Most fans, and what a hardy bunch they are, agree the first three are the “canonical” ones. The aforementioned “Hellbound” found most of the main characters returning, even the skinless ones, throwing in a Cenobite-obsessed mad doctor as the action takes us into their dimension, which looked like a matte painting of an M.C. Escher maze.
“Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth” was the first “Americanized” entry, and an attempt at turning Pinhead and the gang into more traditional horror villains as they entered our world in full force, or as full force as the budget would allow. There’s something just wrong about watching these leather-clad freakazoids marching down small town Main Street shooting zap rays at theater marquees and the gal who played Jadzia Dax on "Deep Space Nine."
But it was the fourth film, “Hellraiser: Bloodline” that really was an obsession for me. Why? It’s insane. Starting in the late 18th century, it stops over briefly in 1996 and then ends in the far future on a space station where the descendant of the guy who created the puzzle box in the first place prepares for the final showdown with a plan involving endlessly reflected light beams.
For months I pestered just about every contact I had at our video stores to sell me an extra rental tape for cheap. But because they weren’t “priced to own” yet, I had to wait six months like everyone else. No lie, one of the first things I ever looked up on the internet, up in the computer lab at Lake Land, was if there was ever going to be a director’s cut restoring the missing 30 minutes clipped by producers. There wasn’t. And there still isn’t. I just looked it up. Again.
And from there on it’s a sewer of direct to video titles consisting of “Inferno,” “Hellseeker,” “Deader,” “Hellworld,” and the lazily titled “Revelations” and “Judgment,” virtually all of them pre-existing bottom drawer horror scripts that had nothing to do with the franchise until producers hastily wrote in scenes where Pinhead shows up at the very end just to say “Oops, you sure screwed up,” followed by the horn you hear when you run out of Plinko discs.
At my first ever comic book convention I was rifling through a longbox when a friend asked if I was going to hit up the booth with the horror movie tee-shirts, upon which I responded that at my age I’d feel kind of stupid wearing one. I immediately heard a gasp behind me followed by a wounded cry of “Thanks, Clint” and I turned around to find myself face to face with a huge Pinhead plastered across the extra-large tee shirt that another friend of mine had just bought and was so very proud of.
I turned bright red and tried to stammer out an excuse before admitting, “C’mon, man. You get it, right?” Because yeah, that shirt was as close to Pinhead and this franchise as I could stand to be anymore. I wouldn’t blame you if, after reading this, you felt the same way. Such sights, you know?
