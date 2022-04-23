THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Turns out, Life is a lot like life after all

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Located on the top shelf of the hall closet where you keep the winter coats, a bag of LaVyrle Spencer paperbacks and the mother lode of Pretty Punch accessories, are the mainstays of board gaming.

There you find the classics you somehow accumulated on your journey through life, either as gifts or that you inherited somehow, meant to break on out those rainy days when you want to keep the kids away from a screen.

You know the culprits: Monopoly, Clue, Sorry, Risk, and maybe even Stratego for you fancy folks. Ahh, but of course there is The Game of Life, mostly remembered for the spinner recessed into the board and the tiny plastic pegs you crammed into your little car every time the game forced you to get married or procreate.

According to a 2007 “USA’s Yesterdays” column by Hal Malehorn, an early version of The Game of Life, where players advanced along a checkerboard of random “successes” and “failures” before they reached “happy old age,” was the first game ever designed by Milton Bradley, a then-twentysomething lithographer from Springfield, Massachusetts, who needed something to do after an upstart Republican nominee by the name of Abraham Lincoln decided to grow a beard, thus making hundreds of clean-shaven lithographs of the man useless.

Any game-obsessed nerd of the ‘80s cherished even the very sight of a Milton Bradley game box, always uniform with the white stripe down the side, the red and blue “MB” and “gold key” logo, and those awesome “hype blurbs” that only hinted at the awesomeness within as you stood there holding the game like a lost puppy at the Kay Bee Toys or Children’s Palace.

When considering all the sad childhood attempts at making my own board games with whatever cardboard and buttons I could find, all based off of trademarked properties such as “The Road Warrior” (that one took up the whole dining room table), the short lived cartoon “C.O.P.S.” (it stood for “Central Organization of Police Specialists”) or the epic dungeon crawl based off of obscure DC Comics character “Cave Carson,” (the plans took up a whole Mead Notebook), not a one of them turned out any good, but you better believe I learned the Milton Bradley lesson of always promising more than I could possibly deliver.

“Each piece is programmed, yet you control every play,” “A challenging game of international rivalry,” and um…“Any way you score it…Pac-Man = Fun” promises such vintage Milton Bradley games on my very own “shelf of honor” like Input, Power Barons, and The Pac-Man Card Game, the latter of which takes all the fun of the video game and replaces it with math. If only “The ultimate struggle for the ultimate prize,” from “Shadowlord!” wasn’t by Parker Brothers, I could talk about that game instead.

The Game of Life, on the other hand, promises nothing less than “a game full of skill and chance for the entire family!” And since you don’t go to the trouble of taking an old game off the shelf if you aren’t going to play it, why don’t I make some room on the table for my own 1979 copy, lube up that spinner with a drop of mineral oil (as suggested on the green plastic base) and see if “Life” is anything like life, but not before, in the interest of full disclosure, fudging the spin on the game’s “career track” to make sure that I ended up as a “journalist”…you know, for realism’s sake.

And how did my “life” turn out? Well, right out of college I had $1,000 dollars’ worth of gambling debts, I won the lottery to the tune of $95,000 (split via a “Share the Wealth” card with a “dummy” opponent who took the faster “business degree” track), my aunt left me 50 cats, I found a famous painting behind a wall, got “sued by a business,” saw my stock drop, won a tennis tournament, went on a costly polar expedition, found a gold mine, bought a freaking helicopter, was forced to contribute $60,000 to an orphanage thanks to a space that you’re not allowed to ignore, lost my life insurance because I was “careless”, won the Nobel Prize (for what it didn’t say), and promptly lost $120,000 because I lost my life insurance.

Eventually I found myself at the game’s climactic “Day of Reckoning” space, phased out of modern day versions, an all-or-nothing game mechanic where you must decide to either press on to the game’s final “Millionaire” space or, if you don’t think you have enough cash to win, risk it all on one spin of the wheel to kill-shot the game instantly by being deemed the “Millionaire Tycoon” and thus make instant enemies out of everyone at the table…if you were actually playing against non-imaginary people.

Speaking of “them,” it was then I realized that my “doctor” opponent, who raked in 25,000 bucks every time they passed Pay Day, and who I swear kept finding the same paintings and winning the same prizes at every step, was sitting on a stack of hundred-grand bills, I placed my car on “3,” closed my eyes and spun the wheel.

And it came up “2”.

Upon which I was forced to declare instant bankruptcy and place my little car into an area of the game board with a cottage, cobblestone path, picket fence and weird cow animal where it said “retire to the country to become a philosopher.” My parents would be so proud.

Life mirrors life, I guess; writing this column kind of makes me a “philosopher,” right? And while the Nobel’s out of reach, maybe someday I’ll pull down that MacArthur “Genius” Grant simply for combing through old newspapers, and for being so funny.

After all, I’m nowhere near done spinning yet.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

