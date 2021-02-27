THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Twin rock 'n' roll movie mania

Did you know the Journal Gazette covered the tragic 1959 plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper with a very short notice bearing the headline “3 Teen Idols Die”, an oddly muted way of describing folks who have since gone on to be memorized as rock 'n' roll royalty.
And because I don’t have the time to wait for their greatest hits collections to end up at my door on compact disc to do the proper track by track research, I must turn to the twin rock biopics “The Buddy Holly Story” and “La Bamba” to get up to speed on a subject you’d think I’d already know a lot about.
Both movies roughly follow the same formula: dudes with guitars and a handful of rock 'n' roll dreams that only start to come true when they realize that they’re going to have to make some noise. Holly experiences this when he coaxes his band, the soon-to-be Crickets, to liven up their usually staid roller rink live set with a bit of “bop,” which makes the grown-ups cover their ears but sends the girls screaming for the stage to be as close to those amps as possible.
Valens learns the hard way that playing backup guitar for a low-rent band led by a saxophone-playing crooner who sounds like he’s about to puke when he tries to get soulful is a real drag, so he takes over the band, scores a walk-on at a cowboy bar where the you-know-what kickers absolutely love his Buddy Holly covers, and books a performance at the American Legion organized by his supportive mother that goes exactly the way any good Rock show should, with a lot of dancing and only a little bit of a fist fight.
Besides the music, both movies do a great job of filling you in on what you may not know about both. For instance how hard Holly had to push back against a music industry so distrustful of Rock as a medium that producers kept trying to foist stodgy old gospel musicians on him as a band, and how disgusted they were about Holly's claims that only he knew how make himself sound like himself. Oh, and he was smart enough to let his lady give him the idea for an amazing love ballad.
Valens presents an even more intriguing story if only because at 17 years old, he didn’t leave behind a warehouse of unheard material and thus you may not know the story of his lightning bolt idea to supercharge an Mexican folk ballad with a little bit of loud guitar and whole lot of swing which resulted in the immortal title track. Give the movie credit, you don’t hear it until the 90 minute mark. Not bad for a kid who didn’t speak much Spanish. Oh, and he was smart enough to put his lady’s name in his best ballad.
Of course, both movies must end in the same place, on stage in Clear Lake, Iowa, on a long Midwest tour that neither wanted to be on, with the Big Bopper appearing in both films like DC Comics’ The Phantom Stranger as a “present in all timelines” figure who, I must say, comes off in both movies as strangely cool.
In his movie, Holly closes the show by going it solo, the Crickets had left him to move back to Texas, doing everything he can to get the stuffy bunch of seated musicians to kick the tempo up, and succeeding, before promising the audience that he’d be back next year; a promise he’d be unable to keep.
For Valens, the same sequence is repeated, although there’s more “Buddy” here than there was “Ritchie” in Buddy’s movie, as Holly is played in “La Bamba” as a compellingly slick hipster by singer-songwriter Marshall Crenshaw, a dude who has probably only ever been mentioned in this paper by me, just now.
After blowing the audience away with the title tune, we end by seeing Valens, sick as a dog from the cold weather, approaching that small prop plane on that lonely runway in the dark, where a fateful coin flip earns him a ticket to immortality.
Speaking of DC Comics, if they taught me there’s an infinite number of parallel universes, I watched that plane fly off before the end credits wondering why there couldn’t be a universe where that plane landed safe and sound at the next gig, where Holly found the Crickets were waiting for him, instruments in hand, where Valens found Donna standing at the terminal with a suitcase and her father’s blessing, and they both continued to tour into the present day. But it didn’t, and they aren’t.
This may surprise you to know, but rock 'n' roll is still a going concern, even long after the bands you listened to in high school stopped being a thing. Some of it sounds a lot like what you remember, much of it sounds way different.
A few weeks ago a tiny little gal with blonde hair you’ve never heard of named Phoebe Bridgers smashed her guitar on "Saturday Night Live" and the next day a million geezers on the internet lost their minds in anger, forgetting that Hendrix did it, The Who did it, Deep Purple did it, Nirvana did it, and for crying out loud, Garth Brooks did it.
And after watching both these flicks, realizing just how little has changed when it comes to freaking geezers out with a little volume, and just how well their songbook continues to hold up, it made me realize that you can call Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens a lot of things: innovators, trendsetters, classic, maybe even essential. But oldies? That’ll be the day.
