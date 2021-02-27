THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Twin rock 'n' roll movie mania

Of course, both movies must end in the same place, on stage in Clear Lake, Iowa, on a long Midwest tour that neither wanted to be on, with the Big Bopper appearing in both films like DC Comics’ The Phantom Stranger as a “present in all timelines” figure who, I must say, comes off in both movies as strangely cool.

In his movie, Holly closes the show by going it solo, the Crickets had left him to move back to Texas, doing everything he can to get the stuffy bunch of seated musicians to kick the tempo up, and succeeding, before promising the audience that he’d be back next year; a promise he’d be unable to keep.

For Valens, the same sequence is repeated, although there’s more “Buddy” here than there was “Ritchie” in Buddy’s movie, as Holly is played in “La Bamba” as a compellingly slick hipster by singer-songwriter Marshall Crenshaw, a dude who has probably only ever been mentioned in this paper by me, just now.

After blowing the audience away with the title tune, we end by seeing Valens, sick as a dog from the cold weather, approaching that small prop plane on that lonely runway in the dark, where a fateful coin flip earns him a ticket to immortality.