THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Two drive-in movies to drive-out on

Let it never be said that I don’t suffer for writing my columns just as you may suffer from reading them, as week two of the First Annual Throwback Machine Summertime Movie Showcase finds me hitting a brick wall face first with this 1978 Skyway Drive-In double feature of a couple real low-rent, and real hard to sit through, chrome wheeled and fuel injected car pictures.
First up is “Hi-Riders,” which is actually less a “car-picture” than it is one of those “bikers invade our town and push the squares around” revenge movies. Although goodness knows it takes its sweet time getting there as a whole hour is taken up by the titular gang of rowdy, denim-clad street racers driving cars with the back ends lifted up and killing time with long, drawn out sequences of driving aimlessly down rural California roads and stopping only to get involved in upsetting bacchanals and even more upsetting love sequences.
And it’s all set to the sounds of bland knock-offs of Bob Seger, Bad Company and Bread. Although you do get to hear the classically weird “Rock On” by David Essex, and three songs are actually by Traffic’s Dave Mason, so shows what I know.
There’s practically no plot until at least an hour in, where after posting up at a small town’s local watering hole, a Hi-Rider and a cocky young townie in a satin jacket are both killed, in an impressive bit of fireball-filled stunt work, while racing for pink slips.
After that, the rest of the gang goes back to the same poorly lit bar where, as is explained to the mousey small town waitress who can’t help but be intrigued with their oh-so Zen mustachioed leader “T.J.”, it’s their tradition to “party their dead” by celebrating their victories on the road.
Such a shame they, and the movie, totally forgets that an underage blonde girl went up in that fireball too, thus adding a distasteful grace note to the entire scene.
What they don’t all know is that the dead townie’s father, in a twist later used in “Road House,” is actually a villainous millionaire “retiree” of unknown origin who picks up the phone and assembles a hit squad of truck driving, rifle wielding good old boys to get revenge.
Which they do in a harrowing scene of violence where the Hi-Riders are ambushed at a gas station and put to a circular firing squad, a scene that would have been even more effective if the director had shot it like it wasn’t an accident that he caught it on camera at all.
And with that we’re finally at the part where the movie should have started, with the only four likeable characters left, including “T.J.”, the aforementioned waitress who has inexplicably been exiled from the town on the orders of her boss, the prototype blonde ‘70s dude with the Firebird who joins up with the Hi-Riders in the first act, and his spunky girlfriend who knows way more about cars than he does and was played by a stuntwoman who is actually still working in the business today, all trying to escape the sticks and the hicks with no weapons and gas running low.
While the dudes try, and fail, to storm the bad guy’s compound, the gals thankfully realize they do have one weapon left: their car, which they drive right through the picture window and right over him in a slow-motion stunt they clearly only had the money to try once. Then credits start rolling before the debris even has a chance to hit the ground.
I’ve left hardly any room for the evening’s second feature, “Bad Georgia Road.” You should thank me, because it’s a truly repellent piece of southern-fried slop resembling one of those annoying “city folk meet country folk” sitcoms that were in re-runs when I was kid, where every character is screaming, sweating, chewing a weed, drinking out of a mason jar, poppin’ chaw or wearing clothes held together only by a collection of colorful stains.
Oh, and the resolution to the “will they or won't they” storyline between the snooty blonde fashion designer from New York City and the hulking misogynist moonshine runner concludes with them deciding they “will” in an abhorrent scene of assault impossible to endure because it’s clearly meant to be “cute.”
After that I tuned the last twenty minutes out entirely in favor of looking up the movie in my dog-eared copy of the “Psychotronic Movie Guide” just to see whom I should hold responsible, only to find a single paragraph about the movie that described it as “southern drive in fare” with a “solid exploitation cast.”
Which says it all. Movies like this were clearly never intended to be good. Just set up the cameras, throw in some cars, an explosion or two, some nudity, some fuzz tone guitar, and slap some "Dukes of Hazzard" font on the credits and let the rubes just hand their money over.
I had it easy. I could, and did, start and stop these movies whenever I wanted. I can only imagine what the audiences of the Skyway must have thought. Late ‘70s or not, we know what bad movies are, right?
Which is why I’m guessing that about a third of the way though “Bad Georgia Road,” the lonely concessions worker probably looked out over her counter of ketchup bottles and fry baskets to see a whole lot of empty car stalls and a line of red taillights slowly leading back into town to find something better to do.
I’d like to think that maybe the booker at the Skyway learned their lesson. Well shucks, wouldn’t you know it? Playing one week later was “The Great Smokey Roadblock” and “Dixie Dynamite.”
Oh, well. There’ll always be another weekend, right?
