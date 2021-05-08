THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Two drive-in movies to drive-out on

And with that we’re finally at the part where the movie should have started, with the only four likeable characters left, including “T.J.”, the aforementioned waitress who has inexplicably been exiled from the town on the orders of her boss, the prototype blonde ‘70s dude with the Firebird who joins up with the Hi-Riders in the first act, and his spunky girlfriend who knows way more about cars than he does and was played by a stuntwoman who is actually still working in the business today, all trying to escape the sticks and the hicks with no weapons and gas running low.

While the dudes try, and fail, to storm the bad guy’s compound, the gals thankfully realize they do have one weapon left: their car, which they drive right through the picture window and right over him in a slow-motion stunt they clearly only had the money to try once. Then credits start rolling before the debris even has a chance to hit the ground.

I’ve left hardly any room for the evening’s second feature, “Bad Georgia Road.” You should thank me, because it’s a truly repellent piece of southern-fried slop resembling one of those annoying “city folk meet country folk” sitcoms that were in re-runs when I was kid, where every character is screaming, sweating, chewing a weed, drinking out of a mason jar, poppin’ chaw or wearing clothes held together only by a collection of colorful stains.