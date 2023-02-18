Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, and like the clueless dude combing the cheap bin at the drug store I come to you bearing some last-second “see, I still remembered” gifts. Among them is a vintage Valentine’s Day-themed episode of “Hart to Hart,” long that staple of Saturday afternoon reruns, usually seen between “American Bandstand” and candlepin bowling on “Wide World of Sports.”

Why? Honestly, it’s literally the first show that came to mind. Maybe I just have memories of the sudsy opening theme with all the giant Chroma-Key hearts launching right at me as Robert Wagner and Stephanie Powers flashed loving glances while speeding down the highway in separate roadsters to the tune of what sounds like the Love Unlimited Orchestra on laughing gas.

The plot, if you want to call it that, has Mrs. Hart commissioning a high-end chocolatier to whip up several football-sized hollow chocolate hearts for their friends. What she doesn’t know is that he’s cooking up something else, a surprise all the way from Zurich, smuggled into the country via one of the hearts she just walked out the door with. Whoops!

So our cocoa powder obsessed villain, who looks a bit like if Orson Welles ate Wolfman Jack, promptly sends wave after wave of dry-look dudes, all with upsetting fringes of chest hair springing out from under an array of deep Vs, to get it back via ill-thought-out car chases in broad daylight (something Mrs. Hart and good old Max seem very nonplussed about) and a box of poison chocolates planted in their mansion that can kill with a bite.

Good thing Mr. and Mrs. Hart are on a diet, right? I’m not making that up, as the middle act involves numerous opportunities for them to reach into that box for a nougat of death, put it up to their lips, and get second thoughts before another joke about cottage cheese and rice cakes.

Throw in a misdirect from an Interpol agent wearing blue denim, and a close call where a kid on the playground tries to seal the deal with his valentine-to-be by giving her the poisoned chocolates, we discover the smuggled item was a small blue ceramic bird crucial to a cuckoo spy network communications plot involving cuckoo clocks that act as transponder relays for coded messages transmitted to a nearby Zenith.

It all comes down to a close-quarters fist fight where it’s clear Robert Wagner has a stunt guy stand in for anything in the script more athletic than unscrewing the cap off a Vitalis bottle, and the bad guy getting knocked onto a conveyer belt that runs straight through the chocolate drizzler. Don’t’ worry, they do it for laughs; you’re not going to see a grown man get scalded to death just before the news.

Even by cozy mystery standards, this particular episode is probably some of the most low stakes television since that episode of “Falcon Crest” where Lorenzo Lamas got the green apple quick step. Yes, I know that “Falcon Crest” took place on a vineyard, not an apple orchard, but hey, it’s the joke I thought of first and I couldn’t think of anything funny to say about “Knots Landing.”

But wait, wasn’t there another TV show from the era about a “will they or won’t they” duo who solved mysteries? Oh yeah, “Scarecrow and Mrs. King.” And while this CBS espionage show about a divorced mother of two who somehow gets involved as an unlicensed helper for the CIA alongside hunky “Lee Stetson”, played by Bruce Boxleitner, clearly living his best life, didn’t have an official Valentine’s Day episode, it did have an episode featuring a character called “Valentine.” And wouldn’t you know it, that’s the episode where they tip toe into “will they.” Sort of. We’ll come back to that.

Turns out a message from a spy at the Russian Embassy reveals that “Valentine” is a stage producer being manipulated by a Russian psy-ops mastermind into manipulating a down and out playwright into a revival performance of an absurdist masterwork all for the purpose of manipulating his lady squeeze, who’s actually a researcher at the Strategic Defense Initiative, into spilling vital secrets, which means the fate of Ronnie Ray-Gun’s beloved Star Wars Program lies in the fate of, you guessed it, a Maxell cassette tape.

Folks, I gotta be honest, “Scarecrow and Mrs. King” holds up. OK, it’s not exactly John Le Carre we’re talking about here, but the tradecraft on display passes muster, and reminds me of the week I became convinced the trashcan near where I live was being used as a dead drop. Actually, hold on, I’ve got to check it real quick.

But ‘cmon, I’m here for the romance; and sure enough, just before the closing credits, we get a perfunctory “hey, we need to talk,” scene between our titular characters, discreetly ducking into the agency’s film library and next to the coffee machine, that I’m positive that producers crammed in at the last second because they realized that, by the end of season 3, they were going to have to advance the ball on their relationship to give the show a future.

It sort of worked. “Scarecrow and Mrs. King” ran for one more season in 1986, a season that yes, did include a (secret) wedding episode, although c’mon, we’re talking about romance, not marriage, right?

I should probably wrap up here, lest I keep going and stumble on a very special, very sultry, episode of “Hunter” where Fred Dryer plays a Spanish guitar with his shirt off. And besides, I’m starting to get that 9 p.m., “can’t we watch ‘Stingray’ instead of ‘The Colbys’” feeling, where bedtime is imminent and I still have homework to finish.

Although, as of this sentence, I just did.