THE THROWBACK MACHINE: Waiting for the great leap forward

Dean Stockwell, one of my favorite actors, died last week at the age of 85.

As much as I could use this as an opportunity to write about his roles in “To Live and Die in L.A.”, “Dune”, or “Banzai Runner” (one of my all-time favorite movie posters), we all know it’s about time I talked about the classic time travel TV series “Quantum Leap.”

How classic? So classic I’m certain I can recite for you the entirety of the show’s perfectly-written opening narration, from memory, (ahem):

“Theorizing that time travel was possible within his own lifetime, Dr. Samuel Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator...and vanished! He awoke in another time, facing a mirror image that was not his own. With the help of Al, a hologram from his own time that only Sam can see and hear, he leaps from life to life, each time trying to put right what once went wrong, and hoping that each leap…will be the leap home!”

Look it up folks, I’m willing to guess I was only maybe ten words off on that, at most. That’s the product of a childhood spent glued to the Emerson color TV in my bedroom each…well, whatever night NBC decided to bounce this show around to.

For just like getting peanut butter in your chocolate, Quantum Leap mixed the science fiction I so desperately needed into that time-old classic TV trope of the lone stranger wandering into a new dramatic situation to solve each week involving everyday people in over their head. Like “Highway To Heaven,” but cooler.

The structure of the show also meant that the more explicit “sci-fi” elements were always conveniently found at the beginning, with Sam appearing in a new time, in a new identity, via a shimmery flash of blue-white light, and then again at the end with a tease to the next episode, usually ending with Sam showing up in an unfamiliar, uncomfortable or dangerous situation and uttering his classic catch phrase, “Oh, boy…”

Which makes Stockwell’s role as cynical Vietnam veteran Admiral Al Calavicci, whose cigar-smoking cynicism ends up being a mask for some demons in his past, all the more important, appearing about ten minutes into each new “leap” through a holographic trapdoor and holding a forever-malfunctioning exposition device programmed with all those really cool success and failure “percentages” of all the things poor Sam was trying to do to help out these poor rubes who screwed up their lives so bad.

I must say that, like “Knight Rider” before it, "Quantum Leap" came from an era when sci-fi shows weren’t exactly tight when it came to the technics of their own individual mythologies.

For instance, I remember picking up a "Quantum Leap" novelization from the Waldenbooks where even the authors put in a preface explaining they, like me, always assumed it was Sam’s spirit entering people’s bodies, the easiest explanation for why no one sees Sam as himself.

But remember the opening narration? Yeah…he vanished. Which means that he’s physically replacing people in their times, sending those people back to his future where Al can pump them for information in the project’s “waiting room” where everyone sees them as Sam.

None of this matters much, other than I just wanted to bring it up because it’s been on my mind for 30 years.

The “problem a week” format meant that your episode-by-episode experience would vary, but the show was wise to keep things fresh over five years such as by having Sam leap into a laboratory chimp, a Civil War-era ancestor, and even his own brother (who died in Vietnam).

There was also a trilogy of interconnected southern gothic mystery episodes, an amusing episode where Sam leaps home but Al gets stuck in the past, a bizarre story arc involving Sam encountering a female “evil leaper” putting things “wrong” (equipped with her own sexy lady British version of Al); and even a bunch of late-series “celebrity” leaps, with an “Elvis at Sun Studios” episode that I quite liked, and a truly epic feature length yarn with Sam leaping into Lee Harvey Oswald and finding himself unable to prevent the unfolding of history, leading to one of Stockwell’s best moments in the series as he literally stands behind Sam in the book depository building as the rifle bolt is drawn back, followed by a stunning twist ending.

Even in the era before the internet, word spread quickly amongst nerds regarding the show’s final episode, a truly puzzling hour where Sam appears as himself at bar in the middle of nowhere on the day he was born where he begins to suspect that the enigmatic bartender may be the higher power “controlling” his leaps.

I can’t be the only one who still remembers how he felt when that episode ended, after Sam sacrifices a potential leap home to finally put something in Al’s life “right”, and we get a fade to black and a final title card announcing that “Sam Beckett never returned home” followed by a still shot of the two actors facing the audience, Stockwell in dress whites, a picture that I really should have framed on my wall.

We’ve all made “little” mistakes in our lives that we wonder if led to bigger mistakes later or that set our lives up in entirely different directions. What a comforting idea it is that it falls to one perpetually confused nice guy time traveler to save the world by putting all these little “mundane” lives back in order again.

Well, until someone in this age of streaming services finally rescues Sam from the timestream via the inevitable reboot, I can only hope that…wait…(shimmering blue light)…umm, Al, are you still there, buddy? I need to finish this kid’s column…about me! Oh boy!

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

