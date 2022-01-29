THE THROWBACK MACHINE: We all did anything for Meat Loaf

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Literally, the first news I heard last Friday morning was that Meat Loaf died. And literally, the second thing I thought after reading that news was, “I guess I know what I’m writing about next week.”

While no one ever designated me the official Rock 'n' Roll Obituary writer for the JG-TC, I must once again take up my lonely post and say a few words about this very peculiar, and yet strangely enduring, figure in popular music.

For Marvin Lee Aday, the once and future “Meat Loaf,” certainly never looked like a rock star, and he wasn’t much in the way of a songwriter either. But goodness did he once shift some units, and despite his lack of recent chart presence, he had a way of continually emerging into our cultural timeline causing us all to look up and go, “Wait…is that Meat Loaf?”

The era of peak-Meat occurred just a bit before I was born, but then again, most classic rock did — a phenomenon only getting worse with every new music fan that’s born, as anyone who’s had a kid in the backseat complain when you crank up the Counting Crows can tell you.

In fact, the first moment Meat Loaf ever entered my life wasn’t from his music, which was so totally not on pop radio in the ‘80s, but from a Marvel comics ad for Special Olympics, which featured an illustrated version of Meat Loaf so oddly drawn that the artists clearly had to cheat by showing us his signature emblazoned on the headstock of a guitar he was brandishing like a battle-axe.

Years later, before I knew better, I came across his entry in the oft-mentioned Rolling Stone Album Guide where he was referred to as a “hefty metal belter” and his music as “nutrition free audio-lunchmeat” that was as least of interest to punk scholars as proof that we “once had something to rebel against.” Ouch.

That critic, writing for a book published in 1991, probably had no idea that only a few years later, the dude who’s music had essentially been erased from public consciousness would not only have a comeback, but one that would put him square on the still-essential-to-teens world of MTV.

For those of you who stopped turning to music videos for your tunes right around the time you started blasting Mark Cohn or Jude Cole while working on that big project out on the garage, teens of the ‘90s were treated to many an afternoon coming back from practicing for their driving tests and catching up on the Top Ten Countdown with the sight of this “new” guy called Meat Loaf right up there on the screen in-between Nirvana and that Guns N’ Roses video where Axl swam with dolphins.

And while I never really warmed to “I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t do That)” it’s a song I always tolerated, I suppose, which for a fickle teen is as good as you can get. And deep down I had a certain admiration for this large old dude in frills roaming around his gothic castle while the power chords throbbed. He was 46 years old at the time.

It’s of little matter that by the end of the year you could find ten copies of that album in every pawnshop in town, because Meat Loaf will always have the success of 1977’s “Bat Out Of Hell” to his name; an album where someone got the idea of taking ol’ Meat, by then a veteran of the hard-working Ted Nugent farm system, and who had pounded the boards on Broadway and even onscreen in “Rocky Horror,” and pairing him with the songs of Jim Steinman, another one of the more quizzical figures in rock, a songwriter whose lifelong dream seems to have been to fuse ‘50s rock with ‘70s heavy metal, with a touch of art rock and Broadway thrown in, and in Meat, he found the perfect singer to give voice to his his sweaty, backseat epics.

At press time it’s an album that’s certified 14 times Diamond by the RIAA; Folks “Diamond” means over 10 million copies, which means you bought it, your friends bought it, and yes, even I bought it, as an impulse, back during those glorious few years we had a Sam Goody in the Cross County Mall.

Of course “Paradise By the Dashboard Light” is the one you still hear on the radio, and to this day it continues to stand as the ultimate endurance gauntlet for Karaoke nights, as half-soused folks trading off vocals try not to pass out somewhere around second base.

But it’s the title track that demands the utmost respect; arguably one of the greatest lead-off gambits in the history of rock, a song that dares to begin with a nearly two minute overture of screaming guitars pounding pianos and fake motorcycle growls, where it’s clear everyone involved said “You know, ‘Born to Run’ sure was great, but if only it had more overdubs...and was five minutes longer.”

Seriously, crank it up on those crappy smart phone speakers you’re left with since you sold your hi-fi and suddenly your boring afternoon in the shower enclosure tackling that soap scum problem will transform into a gloriously bloody battlefield out a Frank Frazetta painting, fit perfectly to be painted on a van somewhere.

If only I knew back then that all these years later I’d be writing about the man’s passing, based off only my experiences with the one record I spent about $13 on. But still, what a record, and I’ll admit, I just might track down 1981’s “Dead Ringer” based on album cover alone.

But tie myself into knots trying to work “…but I won’t do that” into the last paragraph of this column? No, I won’t do that.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

