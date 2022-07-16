THE THROWBACK MACHINE: We apologize for the interruption ...

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There you were, the night of November 22, 1987, hunkering down by the flickering light of your Curtis Mathis with a big bowl of cereal to watch that night’s airing of "Doctor Who" on Chicago PBS affiliate WTTW.

The episode, “Horror of Fang Rock,” a 1977 Tom Baker-era episode unseen by me as of this writing was cranking right along, until, during a scene with characters having a discussion in a lighthouse set so cheap that the real “horror” could have been the actors being avalanched by Styrofoam bricks if they bumped into a wall, the picture began to fuzz and then suddenly you found yourself staring at … wait, Max? Is that you?

Sure was. For someone in the Chicagoland area had managed to find a way to totally override WTTW’s over-the-air signal, only a few hours after they had done the same thing, briefly, during WGN’s nightly news. Now just imagine the night-shift engineers powerless to watch someone in a really creepy Max Headroom mask ranting incoherently about Chicago stuff like Chuck Swirsky and “World’s Greatest Newspaper nerds,” humming the Clutch Cargo theme, and saying he either “Stole CBS” or “can still see the x” depending on what transcription you believe for nearly 30 seconds in front of a cleverly constructed rotating piece of corrugated metal meant to recreate the “real” Max’s rotating background of neon lines.

Such things had happened before. Even as a kid I remember hearing about the “Captain Midnight” incident of 1986 where a disgruntled satellite engineer, also up in the Chicago area, usurped a late night HBO screening of “The Falcon and the Snowman” with color bars and a message protesting high fees for home satellite dish owners; and the even more crazy “Vrillon” incident of 1977 whereupon the audio of a Southern England TV broadcast was replaced by a statement from an alien representative of the “Ashtar Galactic Command.”

But “The Max Headroom Incident” was big enough news to, indeed, make it all the way down to us here in the Journal on Nov. 24, with Decatur doing the same with a slightly longer piece that included a terrifying screenshot of the pirate broadcast in question.

The Pantagraph didn’t mention it at all until December, in a blurb within Bill Flick’s column, “All the News You might have missed, Unfortunately” that helpfully addresses one of the incident’s, let’s just say, more PG-13 moments, so that I can bring it up just by quoting him as saying, “(the man in) The Max Headroom Mask, repeatedly uttered ‘ca-ca-ca-catch the wave’ while being spanked on the buttocks with a flyswatter by someone standing off camera.” Max actually only said “catch the wave” once, Bill, but you’re right about the flyswatter part. We’ll get back to that.

These days the Max Headroom Incident is “Weird Media” 101, so much so that finding yourself in a group of know-it-all dudes and not knowing about it is akin to, say … not knowing that “Hall and Oates” was only ever credited as “Daryl Hall and John Oates,” or speaking as if you know a thing about “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner” in front of a bunch of professors even though you’ve never really read it. I’m guilty of one of those.

Now that you’re up to speed, mostly, if you’d like to “read more about it” in the afterschool special sense, feel free to freak yourself out by looking up the footage. It’s all online, thanks to, as the above articles mentioned, the efforts of all those "Doctor Who" nerds of the ‘80s who were home taping episodes the same way that I used to make audiocassette recordings of early ‘90s hipster programs like “Get A Life” and “The Ben Stiller Show” to listen to on my Walkman during vacation trips, or how you’re gently clipping all my columns and running them through a laminator each week.

While doing that, you’re going to run into a lot of internet “experts” who all think they’re the first person to discover it. Skip all of them and check out The Oddity Archive, a favorite YouTube channel of mine, run by a former Illinoisan I believe; a wellspring for fascinating excursions into junky old tech like baking videotape in a food dehydrator to restore it or trying to get old Massey Ferguson advertising materials to play back on a reel to reel, all while half-hidden behind the top of a cardboard box.

It’s in episode 137 that he re-visits The Max Headroom video, from the correct perspective that it’s been talked about plenty enough already, and thus hones in on the last few important clues that remain: you can see some canisters and shelving in the background; there were probably three people involved (Max, the cameraman, and the girl holding the flyswatter, who was probably the one turning the background because it’s not spinning at the time of the concluding … um ... swatting); it was probably shot on higher-grade consumer equipment because the one edit in the piece, again, the swatting, was so clean; and an assumption that the video was probably transmitted in progress, before reasoning that the incident could have been carried out by persons in a building nearby, with homemade equipment and just enough power, as long as they had a clear line of sight to the transmitter.

“Max” and his fellow video pirates remain unknown. Weird, since these days everyone wants credit for any small bit of notoriety they achieve. Who knows, they may be reading this right now. In fact, if nothing I’m saying is making any sense, because every paragraph between the first one and last one has been a big picture of Max Headroom laughing at you, then it looks like he’s struck again, and sorry if he ruined your Throwback Machine scrapbook.