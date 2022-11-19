THE THROWBACK MACHINE: What's good for the goose, is good for Thanksgiving

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Let’s all just stop the complaining about “Christmas Creep” and give in to the madness.

Folks, Christmastime now begins the very second Halloween ends. Sorry Thanksgiving fans.

Not that the food on Turkey Day isn’t amazing or the time with family isn’t wonderful, but other than the feeling you get when that serving spoon breaks through the fried onion crust of the green bean casserole, there’s no real “magic” to the holiday in the same way that Christmas commands. At least not in the way that spawns infinite TV movies starring b-list actors needing to pay some bills and fresh-faced unknowns happy to have a job but still with that glazed look in their eyes that just screams “Will I ever get to tell my parents I’ve been cast in a movie where I don’t have to dance around my big city apartment kitchen in Christmas jammies and pretend Santa has turned my eggnog into a love potion?”

And for that I bring you a 1986 Thanksgiving movie where absolutely none of that happens, “The Thanksgiving Promise,” a movie I found out about thanks to a Herald & Review entertainment page article called “Bridges Co-Star” from July 20, 1986, when the movie was still being produced under the title, “Chester, I Love You.”

The article makes a big deal about how this was apparently the first on-screen triple-threat summit of Bridges acting talent, with Beau in the starring role; Lloyd, of "Sea Hunt" for you seasoned folks and Seinfeld’s Izzy Mandelbaum for us wisenheimers of the 90s; and the first acting role for Beau’s son, then 12-year-old Jordan, who’s still acting today. Any "Rizzoli and Isles" fans out there?

Goodness, if Beau doesn’t even drop the possibility that younger brother Jeff might make an appearance.

“It all depends on what his schedule is going to be like. He said he’d like to wear a big nose,” Beau quipped optimistically. If you’d like to timestamp just where Jeff was at in 1986, he had just starred in “Jagged Edge,” long a candidate for the Spooky Movie Showcase, and almost at the same time “Promise” would hit TV screens, the sorta-thanksgiving-themed thriller “The Morning After,” which I wrote about in this space almost one year ago to the week.

“Promise,” an adaptation of a 1983 novel that appears to belong to that tradition of inspirational books about avians later made into movies like “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” and um … ”Howard the Duck,” was produced as an installment of ABC’s Sunday night “The Wonderful World of Disney” program, a show which, if you recall what most Disney productions were like between, say, “The Rescuers” and “Oliver and Company,” wasn’t exactly “wonderful.” In fact, I was just at Disney World a few weeks ago, bet you didn’t even notice, and I hoofed it all over every country featured in the sweltering hot artificial rainforest of Animal Kingdom and not once did I see any ride, attraction, food stand, or souvenir shop devoted to “The Thanksgiving Promise.”

Shame, because if I stood in line for upward of an hour to sit on a plastic space bike facing a wall and use VR goggles to pretend I was flying one of those weird dragon things from "Avatar," then I’m pretty sure I would have done the same to pretend I’m flying “Chester The Goose” if they had a ride for him tucked away in the corner behind that weird time-travel Dinosaur ride from 1998 with Phylicia Rashad doing the intro film.

Due to time constraints and intensive research I need to undertake for next week’s “I’m in over my head here” Throwback column, I had to experience “Promise” in very much the same way we will those eventual Thanksgiving leftovers, by picking at them over the course of the day. So here’s what “Promise” gives you, in helpful 15 minute segments:

Start: Lloyd Bridges drives a beat up truck down an old country road and finds a baby goose wounded from an encounter with some hunters.

:15 - Everyone gathers around the table for dinner. A little girl tells jokes. And look, there’s Jason Bateman as the bratty older son who teases his younger brother for caring for that goose out in the barn.

:30 - It’s the “Chester’s growing up into quite the little scamp” montage as he eats the local crabapple bitty’s prized flowers.

:45 - “Chester, you’re OK!” Oh, and those vet bills for goose rehab are really starting to add up.

One hour - Chester attends the rocking fall celebration dance and is goose-napped, leading to an honest-to-goose-ness car vs. tractor chase to get him back.

1:15 - Chester gets pushed off a cliff in an attempt to get him to fly away from trouble. And there’s Courtney Thorne Smith! You know, from the weird “student moves in with teacher” subplot from “Summer School”?

1:30 - Chester sees a flock overhead and decides to join them, while his human family looks skyward and waves good-bye. I start to cry; something that probably wouldn’t have happened if I had watched any of the available counter programming on the night this premiered, including Mel Tillis performing at "Austin City Limits"; Newport Jazz ’86; "Magnum P.I." guesting on "Murder She Wrote"; a tornado blowing through town in "Mama’s Family"; or “Nazi Hunter: The Beate Klarsfeld Story” starring Farrah Fawcett.

And for those of you wondering why I didn’t write about “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,” it’s because I didn’t want to. Although, you came this close to getting a column about John Hughes’s other thanksgiving opus, 1991’s “Dutch.” For you three readers out there crushed that I didn’t, what can I say? Give thanks for what you got.