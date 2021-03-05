THE THROWBACK MACHINE: What's life without a few risks?

You want to talk Risk? How’s about getting up during a morning Zoom meeting with your co-workers to get a quick cup of freshly brewed coffee when, just as the first drop hits the bottom of your WKRP mug, you hear a voice from your computer speakers say, “Wow, how many ‘Risks’ does someone need?”
See, by leaving the webcam on while I got up, I was giving everyone I work with a nice big eyeful of some of the dorkier items on my bookshelf, namely the spot where I keep half of my accumulated collection of Risk board games. Yes, you heard me, half.
You folks all know “Risk” right? The classic Parker Brothers board game of world domination? The one you decided to start playing with the family one rainy afternoon and then put away after you realized you were caught in a never-ending loop of capturing, holding, failing to hold and then recapturing Europe? Or maybe it’s the game you had to take away from your kids because they got into a screaming match about someone’s use of the “Australia Strategy.” We’ll get back to that last one.
Folks, I can’t tell you how hard it was trying to find anything in the Journal’s archives about “Risk.” Anything with a keyword that basic is going to cause a lot of chaff to get thrown your way. And lest you think broadening the search options by throwing in “Parker Brothers” would make it any easier, that only resulted in me ending up at the front page of the June 1, 1954, Journal Gazette, which featured a photo of then 92-year-old “LeRoy Parker,” a mention of the “Brothers of the Brush” appearing at the observance of Toledo’s 100th year, and finally, an AP story about the drafting of a bill, post McCarthy hearings, to help the FBI crack down on employees deemed security… you got it …”Risks.”
So I surreptitiously peeked into the archives at the Herald & Review and found a 1983 ad from K’s Merchandise, the number one store your parents would take you to on trips to the big cities of Decatur or Champaign, where Risk is featured alongside three other games: “Rummikub,” a game that, like “Rook,” that was created solely to sneak around Draconian laws prohibiting playing cards; “Ideal’s Rebound,” a great tabletop version of shuffleboard I first played at a friend’s house one day until he got bored and introduced me to this new thing he just got called “Super Mario Brothers,” and finally “Leverage,” a game I don’t own but am currently pricing online.
Also featured elsewhere on the page is Milton Bradley’s legendary electronic adventure board game “Dark Tower,” a game well sought after by collectors due to its scarcity as the designers were dumb enough to make the central electronic “tower” thingy mechanical, thus ensuring there wouldn’t be a working one by the time the ‘80s were over. I got all excited when I just found out they’re reprinting the game, until I saw that the “tower” uses an app you have to download.
No app is necessary for the one, the only, game of Risk, unless you’re playing it on your smartphone. But why would you do that when you could take up an entire dining room table with a tri-fold board picturing a map of the world conveniently divided into six continental regions and each one of those divided even farther into territories, all for the purpose of occupying them with your little army pieces? The shape of which was determined by the version you had?
The shape of those pieces, by the way, differs depending on how old your version is. For folks of my age, we mostly had the version where your armies were represented by plastic roman numerals. The version before that had the same board but used plastic stars and Y-shaped thingies they’d later re-use for the “Dune” board game based off the movie you didn’t see. Before that? Wooden cubes. Start searching your closets now.
The version I had, the last to be sold in the long flat box, was purchased from the long gone Kay Bee Toy Store in the Carbondale Mall around 1999 and features the very same musket soldiers, horses and cannons the game still uses today, discounting the odd moment in the late ‘aughts when The Brothers Parker started using flat “arrows” for army pieces to make the board look like a military map and changed the rules to make the game shorter, as dumb as an idea as any as far as I’m concerned.
I’m sure you’d be thrilled to have a game-by-game walkthrough of all (ahem) 19 of my themed Risks and some of the off-brand variants including a weird one set in the American West called “The Cattlemen” where you’re not “fighting” over territory but “claiming” it. I’ll save that for the day when they let me have a podcast where I talk about the stuff on my shelves.
Instead, let me pass on some helpful advice. The next time you play Risk with a friend, and she demands on “turtling” all her troops in Australia, and you fail to crack the “New Guinea Wall” after countless rolls of deuces and aces send 90% of your soldiers back to their plastic tray, go ahead and give her credit for the win. Otherwise, like me, you’ll be forever bound to an after-game tension-easing contract where you must stop everything and admit out loud that you’re not a good “Risk” player if she ever says the word “Alabama.” And don’t think about ever saying it to me; it only works when she says it.
Meanwhile, why couldn’t my co-workers have looked just a little bit higher, where I have a vinyl copy of Steely Dan’s “Gaucho” proudly on display? I could have talked all day about that.
