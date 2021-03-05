THE THROWBACK MACHINE: What's life without a few risks?

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You want to talk Risk? How’s about getting up during a morning Zoom meeting with your co-workers to get a quick cup of freshly brewed coffee when, just as the first drop hits the bottom of your WKRP mug, you hear a voice from your computer speakers say, “Wow, how many ‘Risks’ does someone need?”

See, by leaving the webcam on while I got up, I was giving everyone I work with a nice big eyeful of some of the dorkier items on my bookshelf, namely the spot where I keep half of my accumulated collection of Risk board games. Yes, you heard me, half.

You folks all know “Risk” right? The classic Parker Brothers board game of world domination? The one you decided to start playing with the family one rainy afternoon and then put away after you realized you were caught in a never-ending loop of capturing, holding, failing to hold and then recapturing Europe? Or maybe it’s the game you had to take away from your kids because they got into a screaming match about someone’s use of the “Australia Strategy.” We’ll get back to that last one.