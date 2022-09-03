THE THROWBACK MACHINE: When fall rides in on a fresh donkey

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last Friday evening I decided to sleep off a post taco night coma and later woke to the sounds of Charleston High School football coming out of my trusty Emerson clock radio.

And as I listened to the local announcers try valiantly to talk over an irate parent screaming his head off near the press box, it hit me. Fall is almost here.

It’s the third such sign I’ve had lately. First, a friend of mine asked me if I remembered the song “What I Am” by Edie Brickell and the New Bohemians, a twee-little bit of neo-lite-jazz-pop that reached No. 7 on the charts in 1988, sung by a comely young lady with long hair chirping platitudes about “getting too deep” while coquettishly crouching around a warehouse.

“Oh…that’s so what I thought college would be like,” I texted back, which instantly led me to remember something else that made me dwell on the approaching chill of an early fall and the apprehension I once felt about what life held beyond high school — seeing the trailers for the 1988 romantic drama “Fresh Horses,” a movie clearly meant to usher the stars of "Pretty In Pink" into more adult roles, and was promptly left to be sun-bleached into oblivion on the dusty shelves of Broadway Video.

After resorting to the fifth free-streaming service available to me, I finally tracked it down and found myself right there in what I imagined when I first saw the trailers in my pre-teens — a lot of melodramatic early adult romantic Sturm und Drang amidst the chilly late fall in beautiful…um…Cincinnati?

Matt’s a sensitive college senior who’s seemingly got it all. He’s on a glide path to a lucrative career as an engineer, just gotten engaged to a well-to-do brunette belonging to a well-to-do family, and joyrides around in his father’s motorboat with his jerky friend “Tipton,” the kind of wise-apple-buddy that the ‘80s kept cloning from "Teen Wolf’s" “Styles,” who informs him that he knows a house out in the sticks that’s always a 24 hour party.

“Parties will never be the same for me,” Matt protests, being engaged and all, but he tags along with Tipton anyway, in the afternoon for some reason, and finds a creepy old country house that’s exactly like what you may remember from your off-campus haunts: stops signs on the walls, a drum kit set up in the living room, a guy who looks like a roadie for Marshall Tucker playing pool by himself while listening to “Blue Jean Blues” by ZZ top, and folding laundry in the kitchen, a beautifully mysterious redhead named “Jewel” who’s about to turn your whole perfect life on its upper middle class ear.

It’s here I must discuss Molly Ringwald for a moment. Justifiably regarded as one of the crush worthy teen movie cinematic totems nonpareil of the ‘80s, I must admit that I’m on the bleeding edge of being just a skosh too young for peak Molly-Mania. Still, growing up I was always aware of her, if only on a subconscious level, as this presence, just hovering in the background of my growing cultural awareness, almost as if I could just sense that, like Estella from Great Expectations, she represented that unattainable girl you’d throw yourself at over and over again only to be left standing there like a total doofus while Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark plays on the soundtrack.

And that’s pretty much the best way of describing “Fresh Horses,” a movie supposedly based off a play and that features its characters walking aimlessly around haggard backwoods paths and ramshackle structures slowly falling apart in the heart of postindustrial Midwest blight, so much so that at one point I convinced myself that what I was actually watching was the fantasy hallucinations of the last man on earth.

Barring that the movie is a Euclidean loop of melodramatic chess moves with spaces in between for characters who would all probably grow up to become world-destroying money monsters to reorient themselves at the White Castle so they can prepare you to do something else to help push that girl of your dreams even further away, even as she gives you another one of those baleful looks behind tousled red tresses that keeps you trying.

This stays true all the way to the film’s only real moment of suspense, a meeting with Jewel’s abusive husband, a refreshing moment where poor Matt discovers his over-confident mouth may have finally written a check his college boy backside won’t be able to cash; and the “OK then, no one gets to be happy” epilogue where we fast forward to that other final refuge from grown up life — you got it. Grad school.

“Oh, you know school. It never ends,” Matt says, after bumping into Jewel again at a winter festival. Yeah, kind of like this movie. But I was sticking with it all the way until that one little tear gets squeezed out of poor Matt, who can only stand and watch some other college boy help her with her ice skates before walking away into the credits and the piano jazz while trying to find some big lesson to learn other than he blew it.

Not exactly the kind of reflection I was looking for as my favorite season approaches. Too late now, unless I can somehow, like in John Carpenter’s “Prince of Darkness,” send a subliminal message back to my younger self that college won’t be anything like “Fresh Horses,” you will have three separate crushes on girls who all look like Edie Brickell, and if you’ve got a friend in college who ever talks about women the way “Tipton” does, get better friends. Because when you talk about women as if they’re horses, you end up coming off like a real…um…donkey.