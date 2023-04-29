Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I wasn’t there to experience it, but when the original "Star Trek" was canceled in 1969, after three seasons of middling ratings, it was immediately dumped into syndication, where an entire generation of ’70s kids got to experience getting home from school, turning on the TV, and just having Star Trek be “there.”

It sure was hard for those first-guard Trekkies to adjust to the first “new” Star Trek in 19 years. “Star Trek: The Next Generation” was a show that took place almost 100 years later and was set in a galaxy where we were buddies with the Klingons and the Enterprise looked like an ergonomic toilet.

Perhaps more troubling? The captain was no longer a two-fisted man-of-action who had a way with the Orion girls, but was a bald, Shakespearian-trained Englishman (playing a Frenchman) who sipped Earl Grey in his plush ready-room while man-of-action Commander Riker got to have all the fun, and get the girls.

If you'd like to know how hard some folks took it, let's check out “Trekkies Speak Out,” a full-page lifestyles feature from the Feb. 4, 1988, Herald & Review.

And who better to interview than Vandalia High School junior Dave Hall, who no doubt took a break from model starship building in the basement to share his thoughts. And as a former obsessive teenager himself, who filled many a notebook with hand-written lists, I’ll do him the honor of preserving his bullet points, with parentheticals added by yours truly:

“The New Enterprise looks too wimpy.”

“The Captain is too old; sure he may be wise, but he’s bald.” (For the record, Patrick Stewart was 48 years old at the time.)

“How in the world did the Klingon get on board the Enterprise?” (Thanks for reading the supplemental material, Dave.)

“There are no Vulcans.” (He’s overlooking “Doctor Selar,” seen in one episode and mentioned continually through the rest of the series.)

“The new special effects are too good.”

“Thank God we’ve still got the movies.”

But that’s the sass of teenage-fandom talking. What about the grown folk issuing many of the same grievances farther down the page?

“I dislike the bad casting, poor acting, and bad scripts,” said Dan Senters of Waynesville. “I dislike Picard’s lifeless character,” said George Justice Jr. of Stonington. “Where are the Romulans?” complained Bruce Lombardo of Latham (they’d show up at the end of season one, by the way). “There’s no need to have a bratty little kid (Wesley Crusher, son of the ever-foxy chief medical officer Beverly Crusher) try to play a major role in the show," said Jan Brady of Sullivan; “I especially hate a Klingon as a Federation officer,” said Brad Sims of Taylorville, a comment that sounds a skosh harsh to my ears, as does Candi Ditzler of Shelbyville’s poison-dart observation, “I really like all the new crew but the security girl (Tasha Yar) was too course,” an opinion that sounds dangerously like she was asking her to smile more.

Turns out there were also plenty of people who wrote in that it was an “intelligent and entertaining” spin-off, accepting Tasha’s toughness, Klingons as our space-ward brethren-in-arms, all Picard’s constant references to The Bard, and even annoying Wesley. All of them folks who, like me, in those early days of Netflix, probably decided to re-watch the entire series from stem to stern just to prove to themselves that they had, after all those years of constant out of order re-runs when TNG was just “there,” truly had seen all 178 episodes.

And in my case, other than one truly heinous episode called “The Vengeance Factor,” I had. And now I can also do the thing that all good list makers can do: reel off a handful of “forgotten” episodes just to prove how big of a know-it-all they are.

Episodes like “Up the Long Ladder,” where the Enterprise plays host to a lost colony of old-timey Irish settlers who recreate their village in a cargo bay, livestock, campfires and straw included, and get advice from Worf on how to get good whiskey from the replicators while Riker makes time with a farmer’s daughter who has midriff that goes up to her neck. Stay tuned for a daffy third act twist involving clones that turns this into straight-up nightmare horror fuel.

For a little romance there’s “The Price,” an all-the-way-there lusty bodice-ripper with political sci-fi bits for the guys as Deanna Troi finds herself in a love quadrangle between Riker, the suave diplomat with a secret, and access to a stable wormhole in space everyone’s fighting over. Someday I will be able to issue a dramatic broadside and walk out of the room like a boss the way Riker does when his rival for Deanna’s affections forgets his place over space drinks in Ten-Forward. Saucy!

And for the ultimate in episodes no one cares about, there’s “Thine Own Self,” where an amnesiac Data has to recall just enough to help a civilization of dum-dums from using their ill-informed scientific theories to reason that a box of highly radioactive metal should be used as jewelry. Oh, and Troi argues with Riker about the simulated “no win scenario” she needs to pass to become a bridge officer. Maybe if she smiled more, right?

The TNG crew recently got the epic curtain call they never got on the big screen, via a show you didn’t see because it’s on a streaming service you don’t subscribe to, or because you’re too busy watching all those square shows you started watching because you forgot you used to watch Star Trek.

So when the day comes that you turn on your wall-to-wall hologram to watch “Yellowstone: 2292,” before you write anything to the paper about how much you dislike seeing bipedal robot horses running the ranch, give it a chance.