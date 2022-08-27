THE THROWBACK MACHINE: When reading the paper in order can get you into trouble

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With the ‘90s still on my mind, let’s take a trip into the cellar to pull a bottle of vintage Aug. 29, 1992, Journal off the racks and let the aroma of local odds and ends fill your senses.

On the front page, a centerpiece photo of Vernon Uphoff of rural Lerna standing in front of his 400- by 75-foot garden that he said “keeps him busy.” I remember the time my parents’ garden kept me busy. I’m the one who laid the stones for the walking path. All that time playing Tetris really paid off, I guess. I must admit I miss the days when every once in a while I’d open the mail here and find locally-taken pictures of some weirdly shaped gourd, tuber or cucurbit. We’re all proud of something, right?

There’s also Doug Lawhead’s photo of harness racing at the Cumberland County Fair, apparently delayed due to rain, forcing officials to present “three days of racing in one afternoon.” I’d like to think of myself as being interested in all sorts of things, but if you’re the type who could sit through that, more power to you. How many people are involved in harness racing in this area? Is there a circuit for it? Where do you practice? Why have I never seen one of those little chariots anywhere? You’d think you’d have to take them to the car wash eventually.

On the Nation page we’ve got hot button topics long passed by. When’s the last time you heard anyone talk about Somalia or Sarajevo? Oh…wait…,” Undercooked wieners recalled.” Now that’s news.

On the Local page, there’s a “Folk Arts Festival” at Morton Park in Charleston, featuring “Prairie Home Companion” regular Greg Brown, names I’m sure mean something to those of you Saturday morning radio listeners who didn’t realize their receiver has a knob. For those that don’t, “Prairie Home Companion” was your number one source for folksy tales of Mrs. McHardy’s apple pies cooling on the windowsill being continually swiped by some half-soused passer-by. Maybe I’m just more of a Click and Clack kind of guy.

Speaking of food, there’s plenty to be found in the always-interesting “notices” section, including Saturday specials of shrimp and veal parmesan or…um…liver and onions, at the still-missed Tomasos. Oh, and someone seeking anyone who witnessed a hit and run in the parking lot of Vette’s Teen Club … on the morning of BagelFest. Now there’s a story we’ll sadly probably never get to the bottom of.

And if Vette’s was a bit too rough and tumble an establishment for you, you might want to hit up Club Oasis on Broadway Avenue in Mattoon for “The Carl Dean Show,” performing “the sounds of Jerry Lee Lewis.” Folks, this boxed ad was about as big as a postage stamp and the included photo of Carl Dean only occupied about half of that, so all I could really see is what looked like a guy in a Miami Vice jacket standing with his hands on a piano.

Well, I’ll be if after ten seconds of research I didn’t find the full version of that photo online and I stand corrected … he’s got his leg up on it too. Apparently Carl was a rockabilly performer of some renown who gigged quite a bit in the Southern Illinois area with his band the “Madcats”. Someone with the old 45s still in their garage, please advise.

If movies are more your thing we’ve got “Single White Female” (still holds up); “Unforgiven” (still never seen it); “Honeymoon in Vegas” (same); “Rapid Fire” (um…with action movie b-lister Jeff Speakman?); and “Pet Sematary Two” (saw it, but don’t remember anything other than it’s the rare sequel that spells out the “Two”).

My horoscope for the day would have been “Don’t hide your light under a bushel should you meet someone appealing,” which I think is supposed to be a pun; the last panel of Garfield has Jon screaming “I’m watching television with a cat!”; Jacoby on Bridge transcribed a particularly difficult hand from the quadrennial World Team Olympiad in Salsomaggiore, Italy with the spoiler “West overruffed with the four”; and the caption for the Jumble cartoon was “What do you call a bunch of dopey cows?”

And then I discovered how writing one of these columns as I flip through the paper page by page can really turn around and bite you, because all the way on page nine there’s a full-page spread titled “Tornado! Five die, 60 injured on deadly Sunday in Lake Mattoon” with some pretty gnarly photos of local destruction that somehow look worse in 30-year-old black and white. Sigh. Good to know I got all that stuff about Garfield and rockabilly out of the way, right?

Where in the world was I when this happened? I remember only one big tornado going through Mattoon, but I was in high school, because my buddy Tim called me one Saturday morning to tell me I slept through it. But in 1992, I was still in Cooks Mills. Given how scared I was of tornados as a kid, you’d think I’d remember.

But upon closer inspection I just realized that the piece, written by then staff intern “J.A. Winders” was actually about the Lake Mattoon Tornado of Aug. 21, 1977. Talk about a misleading headline. Hey J.A, nice work, but leave the Throwback stuff to me.

So with that hitch out of the way, let’s just call all that the news that was, both 30 and 45 years ago, this week.

Well, except for Jeff Speakman. He was actually the star of “The Perfect Weapon.” I’d hate for some smart mouth to catch me on that years from now.