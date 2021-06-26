THE THROWBACK MACHINE: When your reputation was on the table!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

So there we all were, flipping around basic cable in the 2000s, only to discover that channels which used to show nature documentaries were suddenly devoting a lot of programming to dudes with questionable goatees building tacky “monster” cycles, and yes, poker on television.

Thing is, poker on TV had been a going concern before, but it was usually sequestered away on ESPN 2, affectionately once known as “The Deuce,” which for most of the ’90s was the place to go to for the Lumberjack Olympics, Scrabble tournaments, competitive eating time trials, and the very best of international carom billiards.

Part of the reason America’s greatest card game, once referred to as the “holy game” by the late Leonard Cohen, was so boring to watch on TV back then was that it turns out that no one really enjoyed watching miserable looking dudes who all probably smelled like Stetson, stale Pall Malls and The Boot Barn staring at cards in tense silence around some dimly lit table in some misbegotten gaming hall in Reno.

But everything changed with the advent of a tiny camera in front of each player, which makes their first two hole cards visible to the viewers at home. Suddenly poker became surprisingly tense fare for television because you could scream at the television when some poor novice was about to fold a monster hand to a deuce-trey off suit.

I was able to find a couple items of local interest regarding the early 2000s poker craze, including a sports page article from July 4, 2009, about EIU systems programmer Kelly Crawford’s multiple trips to the World Series of Poker, cashing out a whopping $56,000 at his most recent trip.

It’s an article that’s even more fascinating as he explained his history with the game here in Coles County and how television helped bring the game back from the brink after years of late nights at the VFW faded due to loss of players, presumably because they died although this isn’t explicitly said, and the passage of laws preventing people from holding games that were “raked.” Oh, you gotta love these poker terms.

My first direct experience with poker came down to occasional games with buddies during my Lake Land years. It was strictly penny-ante stakes, with quarters usually the big money. Although the occasional dollar bill would end up in the pot sometimes, which would usually send people into a frenzy because losers had to match the pot and no one wanted to be responsible for putting more green in.

And because this was just prior to the popularization of the easy-to-play and very dramatic style of Texas Hold ‘Em, it was also strictly “dealer’s choice,” which I’m sure those of you who once played cards around a smoky Moose Lodge table in the ‘70s might remember only leads to a lot of screwy poker hands.

I remember we used to play a lot of some version of stud poker that used to really confuse me where the queen of spades was a big deal. And one of us loved calling some possibly regional, possibly invented, game called “Boo-Ray” that I also couldn’t understand most times, a game which further research revealed is actually called “Bourre,” which is of French origin and is a trick taking game which means that’s not really poker, is it? We should have thrown that guy out.

My personal favorites were “3-Card Guts” where you only get three cards, with no wilds. And something we called “2-2” where everyone gets two cards, twos are wild, and even if everyone else folds, you still have to beat the deck…who gets three cards. It’s amazing how angry that game made people.

Speaking of angry, I dwell on Crawford’s quote that doing well at poker in a tournament format has less to do with skill than it does just managing to be “not-unlucky” for as long as you can. Just like how I managed to not be the night where I, infamously, folded my own monster hand of four aces, something that got thrown in my face any time thereafter I got too big for my britches.

In my defense, the pot at the time had swelled up to forty bucks, the dealer decided that everything from eights to kings were wild and I had just lost the previous hand to someone at the table who had 12 aces so I was a little gun shy. Can you blame me?

Eventually, most of the poker group moved on, moved away, or a combination of both. That’s probably the reason why, only a few years later, I was so hopelessly addicted to watching people play cards on television all night, still hanging on to the past.

Just staring down the barrel of adulthood, remembering those nights where there were no troubles in sight; just a bunch of clueless dudes playing cards all night in a small kitchen with the A.C. on full blast, some doofus secretly changing his stacks of nickels into the pot, someone insisting on having Billy Joel on the CD player and legends being created on some real ill-advised folds.

Near the end of the article, wise words about poker and about life were uttered by Crawford who said, “Poker is the most humbling game you can ever play in your life, just like life is,” a quote which I think I understand. Like, if I remember my sentence diagramming correctly he’s saying “life” is the most humbling game you’ll play in your life?

He’s probably right. That’s something I should have kept in mind back in those long, long nights watching poker on television and thinking, “Man, those were the days.”

If only I had been reading the paper, right?

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

