THE THROWBACK MACHINE: When you're a jet, you're a jet all the way

You devotees of deep ‘80s nostalgia will find a vast repository of everything you’re looking for in the first hour of this from the usual teen concerns of proms, graduations, burger stands and bullies daring you to compete in some death defying race, to the stray cast members from “Revenge of the Nerds,” “Kidd Video,” “Teen Wolf,” and even the “put him in a body bag” guy from “The Karate Kid.”

For crying out loud, at one point we’re introduced to a Goonies-type “club” of fellow base rats, all wearing satin jackets and who have a secret hangout on the base, who use their ability to freely walk through secure areas to help him get the intel he needs, all to the sounds of Twisted Sister. Oh, and did I mention the movie makes a plot point of how he can’t hit a target unless he cranks up the rock music on his Walkman, helpfully mounted on a leg holster?

I texted a friend of mine who is eager to get advance tickets to the upcoming “Top Gun” sequel that I thought “Iron Eagle” was the better film and he responded, “Of course” as if he knew I was exactly the type of guy to one up a “classic” with something more “obscure.”