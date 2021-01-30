THE THROWBACK MACHINE: When you're a jet, you're a jet all the way

If the ‘70s was the era of the “car picture” and the ‘90s was the time of the “courtroom and/or serial killer” movie, then the ‘80s was dominated by our love of watching tanks, jeeps, helicopters and jet fighters doing their thing, the latter best featured in two competing films of 1986.
First there’s “Top Gun,” which arrived here a whopping month after it opened nationwide. Apparently the studios thought they had a big ol’ bomb on their hands, but surprisingly this loud, brawny, alpha-male epic of cocky fighter pilots competing in the Navy’s “Top Gun” dogfighting school caught fire enough, thanks to those pearly whites of Tom Cruise, lots of way-cool footage of F-14 Tomcats screaming through the sky, plenty of Kenny Loggins on the soundtrack, and the promise of just enough “curtains blowing in the night” romance to make you happy you brought your date along, to make it was a big box office hit that year and one of those movies that belongs in that, “wait…is this good?” level of ‘80s cinema alongside something like “Footloose.”
So was it “good”? Let’s turn to the great Carl Lebovitz for his July 1, 1986, review, where he compared it to “macho machine gun movies” of the summer like “Cobra” (a guilty pleasure of mine) and “Raw Deal” (one of the few peak “Arnold” movies I’ve never seen), and describes it as a “tired and clichéd” variation of “Officer and a Gentleman” about a “hot-shot superpilot” who “needs to be taken down a peg or two” and eventually is by “the love of a woman” and the “death of a friend.”
That’s a spoiler alert on the latter and on the former something he’s very dismissive of since he later declares Kelly McGillis’s role as a civilian aeronautical expert as one that “strains credulity” even though the character was based off a real person, someone who the whole movie would and should be about if it were made today. In this film, she sadly goes from being a compelling character to just another set of shoulderpads for Tom Cruise to paw at in the span of one silhouetted love scene set to “Take My Breath Away,” a song that won a freaking Oscar.
There should be no such fretting about “good” or “not good” when it comes to “Iron Eagle,” a movie that’s often considered a “Top Gun” rip-off even though it opened a full five months earlier.
“Iron Eagle” is built out of the same raw parts but it’s way more traditionally “80s” if you can imagine such a thing, as it follows Jason Gedrick, a sort of junior level Patrick Swayze, as an Air Force brat who gets the worst one-two punch ever, just before prom, when he finds out that he isn’t getting into the Air Force Academy and his pilot father has been shot down and taken prisoner in some made-up Middle Eastern country and is going to be put to death in a sham trial.
When he finds out the government isn’t going to do anything to rescue him, he turns to Col. “Chappy” Sinclair, played by Oscar winner Lou Gossett, Jr., and together they hatch a plan to mount a rescue and blow up a large chunk of desert real estate themselves with just two stolen, fully armed F-16 Falcons, an experimental napalm bomb called the “Hades,” and the music of The Spencer Davis Group and Queen.
Carl reviewed this one too, calling it “Son of Rambo” before padding his word count with a too-thorough recounting of the plot before bemoaning the cartoon villains (of course the evil general just has to hop into his own fighter like Darth Vader) and calling the whole thing “incredible,” but using the word as a pejorative. He at least praises Gossett for his performance before stamping a ridiculous one and a half star rating on it and saying “what’s next…Mrs. Rambo?” Good one.
Here’s where I’ve got to exercise my editorial authority, because “Iron Eagle,” clearly aiming to a younger demographic with its teen cast and video game training touches right out of “The Last Starfighter,” spoke to me in a way that “Top Gun” didn’t.
You devotees of deep ‘80s nostalgia will find a vast repository of everything you’re looking for in the first hour of this from the usual teen concerns of proms, graduations, burger stands and bullies daring you to compete in some death defying race, to the stray cast members from “Revenge of the Nerds,” “Kidd Video,” “Teen Wolf,” and even the “put him in a body bag” guy from “The Karate Kid.”
For crying out loud, at one point we’re introduced to a Goonies-type “club” of fellow base rats, all wearing satin jackets and who have a secret hangout on the base, who use their ability to freely walk through secure areas to help him get the intel he needs, all to the sounds of Twisted Sister. Oh, and did I mention the movie makes a plot point of how he can’t hit a target unless he cranks up the rock music on his Walkman, helpfully mounted on a leg holster?
I texted a friend of mine who is eager to get advance tickets to the upcoming “Top Gun” sequel that I thought “Iron Eagle” was the better film and he responded, “Of course” as if he knew I was exactly the type of guy to one up a “classic” with something more “obscure.”
Good thing he disagreed, otherwise I would have been forced to go even deeper and opine about the 1990 Nicholas Cage film “Fire Birds,” a movie that Carl skipped to review an EIU production of “Man of La Mancha,” describing it as a “knight to remember.” Ahh, but did it have Apache attack helicopters? I think not.
