Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I remember watching the final moments of the flaming trainwreck that was the Woodstock '99 music festival and knowing that someday it was going to be studied in great detail. And given that I’ve already talked about both previous Woodstocks, that someday is today.

I’m going to warn you, this is going to be music journalism on “hard mode,” so if you dipped out of popular tunes around the time Axl Rose began his long retreat, then I’ll see you next week. I’ll be talking about food.

For those of you left, it goes a little something like this: By 1999, grunge was long gone. What replaced it was something similar, with leftover bits of post-punk rock broken-home suburban nihilism dressed up in “spooky” Halloween-town imagery swiped from Alice in Chains and infused with the one thing its practitioners knew could still tee off their divorced parents: rap. By 2000, this would mostly be called “nu metal,” and it would be inescapable for about four years, until we got ahold of our senses.

But in 1999, organizers of the third and final Woodstock didn’t know what to call it; they just knew it was what they needed. Then came more unwise decisions: They decided to hold the concert on an Air Force base full of concrete and no shade in sight; folks were price-gouged for bottled water and when that ran out, attendees had to contend with free water sources contaminated by the overflowing bathrooms; and an untrained security “Peace Patrol,” who wouldn’t be able to stop someone from counterfeiting Book It coupons at Pizza Hut.

So by day two, the yob oafs in attendance were drunk, mad, and had a soundtrack to match the mood. And that’s how you get what happened when Saturday night headliners Limp Bizkit lit a match under the whole pile with a performance of (ahem) “Break Stuff,” prefaced by a long “have you ever just had one of those days” rant fit for the Royal Rumble and that I’m positive was practiced in front of a mirror backstage.

Watching footage of that now, a sea of 300,000 people become an undulating wave moving as one to the churning sludge of noise. It’s both terrifying and, I’ve got to say it, kind of seductive. Like riding a roller coaster you know you can’t handle, there’s a part of me that sees that giant mosh pit and wonders how long I could have survived in there.

From that point the tone and tenor of the event was set. Going forward the crowd was an unruly mess, and every female artist in attendance from Jewel to Alanis to Sheryl Crow had to content with a sea of frat boys screaming at them to take their tops off.

After the desultory closing performance by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, when the crowd realized that The Stones or Prince weren’t going to parachute in as a surprise, they decided to use the free candles that were distributed to memorialize Columbine to set fire to the vendor booths and the “Peace Wall,” and suddenly MTV News luminaries like Kurt Loder and Carson Daly were evacuated out like the fall of Saigon.

Proving me right about how much there is to study about Woodstock '99, there’s been two recent documentaries on the subject, for those needing advance coursework or a visual reminder of the era when every girl they had a crush on looked like Helen Hunt.

I did note that both have an unusual amount of moralistic Millennial tsk-tsk-ing, leading a late Gen-X’er such as myself to wonder if there’s ever going to be moment where we’re not going to be preached at about the things we listened to or watched. And there’s also a telling “Punk Meets the Godfather” moment where an old-school hippie staff member admonishes some of the attendees to “respect” the artwork they were tearing down, forgetting that many of them were almost literally dying of thirst.

For those interested in the music, there is an official soundtrack album — one they pulled a reverse Brundle-Fly on by splitting it into two themed discs, almost so you could pretend all that ugly stuff never happened.

The “red” album…well, it’s a snapshot of a particularly ugly phase in rock history, for sure. For homework, check out Godsmack’s “Get Away” for a glimpse of the once-endemic, “I’m a dude and mad and don’t know why” emotional setting of all these bands. And I must admit the guy from Creed tackling the Doors’ “Roadhouse Blues” with the help of Robbie Krieger is amusing in a weird way.

And that “blue” album? Well, light a scented candle and imagine a festival where Woodstock '94 just kept on going into ‘99, with all the crunchy-granola and coffee shop tunes you can handle, along with Everclear’s deathless “Santa Monica” as a reminder that there were some bands of the time that plundered the fun parts from the wreck of grunge. And Bruce Hornsby closing things out? Now that’s definitely a dude that no one’s going to get upset about, unless you happen to be one of my friends tired of me dancing like a fool to “Valley Road.”

Meanwhile, folks younger than me keep trying to resurrect the reputations of bands like Limp Bizkit as their own nostalgia sets in. Can’t blame them, I guess. And hey, Woodstock '99 also-rans like Buckcherry, Sevendust, and yes, Godsmack are, as of this writing, still playing the fair and festival circuits of the Midwest. But shouldn’t your money mean more to you than that?

Speaking of fairs, if you happen to be at the Illinois State Fair this weekend to see Alanis, please behave yourself. She’s earned your respect. And bring a canteen, just in case.