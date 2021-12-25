THE THROWBACK MACHINE: You better watch out!

Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You knew I was going to pull something like this, right? For the Throwback Machine’s Holiday Spectacular celebrates the big day with none other than the notorious 1984 horror movie “Silent Night, Deadly Night,” a flick which programmers in Coles County decided to take a pass on in favor of the Jon Cryer, Demi Moore romantic comedy “No Small Affair.”

The idea of a Kris Kringle with killer intentions wasn’t exactly a new one. You might remember Joan Collins fighting for her life in a segment of 1972’s “Tales from the Crypt”; and maybe it would have helped if the, admittedly grisly, TV ad campaign for this had put in a disclaimer that the killer wasn’t actually The Man With The Bag.

One day, in a sleepy small town’s awesome toy store, where I spotted three boards games in the background I had as a kid including “Smurf’s Ahoy,” “Krull,” and “Stuff Yer Face,” (the latter featuring skid-row clowns way scarier than anything in this movie) in walks “Billy,” a strapping young lad from the local orphanage who quickly proves himself to be the employee of the century.

He can lift entire pallets of toys by himself. He hoists up kids to reach the toys on the top shelf. He straightens the coloring books. He watches his language. Heck, he even drinks milk during his lunch hour. But why, when he sees Santa’s face on the unfurled sales banner, does he looks like he’s about to puke?

Well, what they all don’t know, but the foxy nun from the orphanage knows, and what we all know due to an overly-long double-flashback first act is that poor Billy, due to some incidents I won’t describe here, grew up with the belief that while Santa does indeed reward good little girls and boys, he’s got entirely different plans for all who end up on his naughty list.

But trying to make it through the holidays hiding from Santa in the stock room isn’t an option when, in a darkly funny scene, he’s called upon to act at the store’s designated Santa. After scaring virtually every child in line into being good for the rest of their lives, he tries to wind down at a real sad after-hours store party. He witnesses a little eggnog fueled social impropriety going on in the stock room and, still in his Father Christmas duds and armed with a handy axe from the fire safety cabinet, Billy decides to take it upon himself to separate the bad from the good, for goodness’ sake.

Folks protested! They picketed! Phil Donahue spent an entire episode on it! Gene Siskel actually called out studio heads by name to be ashamed of themselves! Hollywood stars like Mickey Rooney called for its ruination! Even The Herald and Review’s designated Opinion Page square Dick Icen wrote a whole editorial bemoaning its financial success over “The Right Stuff” and “the majestic poetry of Shakespeare” as symptoms of a cultural malaise, although it’s clear he never actually saw the movie (the killer never uses a chainsaw).

Sure enough, according to my research, the furor behind this film reached such a level that Tri-Star Pictures did indeed pull it from theaters after only 15 days. Although they did plan on lying low, re-editing the TV ads to focus on the “It’s the film that no one wanted you to see” controversy, and sneaking it back into theaters, a plan that apparently never came to fruition.

Still, after only a little over two weeks, the movie made its miniscule budget back about five times over, and the legend of its notoriety was already sealed; for those of us who grew up wandering the creepy, dusty recesses of every horror section in every video store in Mattoon always knew that creepy black VHS box with the lurid promise of “unseen footage.”

I have no idea how, even back then, I knew the movie was a forbidden no-no along with “Faces of Death” or “Last House on the Left,” but for whatever reason I did, somehow avoid watching it until this very week, on a streaming service nice enough to leave in the (really badly degraded) unseen footage.

Turns out “Silent Night” is mostly shocking for how thrown together it is. Most slasher films, at least the good ones, are set in a location worth spending 80 minutes watching, like a camp by the lake or, more often than not, a quiet town where nothing bad or interesting ever happens and with a dumpy local sheriff wholly unprepared to handle anything more than a refill of his coffee.

I’d say about a third of this film’s running time takes place entirely in that two-room toy store, and what doesn’t are disconnected scenes in orphanages and convenience stores and one house located somewhere in the world where a babysitter and her boyfriend are engaged in some activities that really should go on the naughty list. Cool pool table room though.

Still, as grisly as it all sounds, it felt nice to finally set eyes one this one. It’s not as slick as a “My Bloody Valentine" or a "Happy Birthday to Me,” but its sheer weirdness puts it on par with “Bloody New Year.”

Although it really missed out on a killer twist ending where, at the last possible second, the real Santa runs over the killer with all eight reindeer before looking down at the joyful kids he just saved and bellowing, “Now that’s why I check my list twice!”

So who knows, maybe next year you’ll get a little present from me in the form of one of the movie’s whopping four sequels, perhaps “Silent Night, Deadly Night 5: The Toymaker” starring, yes…Mickey Rooney.

But only if you’re nice.

"The Throwback Machine" is a weekly feature taking a look back at items of interest found in the JG-TC online archives. For questions, comments, suggestions, or his "Song of the Day" recommendation, contact him at cwalker@jg-tc.com.

