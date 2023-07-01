Clint Walker Community Content Coordinator Follow Clint Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In the interest of full disclosure, I must admit that the Fourth of July is probably my least favorite holiday.

I hate being hot, and no I don’t want to sit in a lawn chair, getting chewed up by the bugs of summer, while waiting for one firework to go off every minute and balancing a paper plate on my lap just to eat an overcooked burger that hasn’t been seasoned and is served between those cheap, powdery buns with the consistency of a kitchen sponge.

Wouldn’t you rather stay in and watch a movie? A patriotic one? Here’s another admission. I had a movie all picked out. And then I forgot what it was. Then I remembered it, just in time to go with something a little more esoteric; a true relic of the “someone really should have been supervising this production” vanity project variety, the 1997 sci-fi epic “The Postman.”

What’s that? You don’t remember this movie? Understandable. Some movies bomb so hard they leave a cultural crater deep enough you make a landmark of it. And others, like those cheap smoke-snake fireworks, just leave a black mark on the sidewalk to be washed off later in the week when it comes time to water the begonias.

But to understand “The Postman,” you need to understand the man. Look, Kevin Costner was always going to be a movie star. He had that soft-spoken, aw-shucks, sensitive handsomeness that we just fall all over ourselves for. And after kicking around some character work, he hit the big time with the one-two punch of “Bull Durham” and “Field of Dreams,” and from there Costner-mania was in full effect; a string of movies where the man could truly do no wrong. Oh, and “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.”

But then, something went…wrong. A hotly-anticipated Clint Eastwood team up and all three dry, dusty hours of “Wyatt Earp” hit the ground with a thud. After that, throw in one honest-to-goodness disaster everyone does remember with “Waterworld” (a movie not nearly as bad as its reputation), and suddenly our rugged hero had some ground to regain.

But after earning back some audience goodwill with “Tin Cup,” a movie that plays like a Steve Winwood song sounds, he promptly squandered that when his agent plopped the thick, double-bonded script for “The Postman” on his reclaimed barnwood dining room table.

Because there’s no way a dude who took himself as seriously as Kevin Costner could turn down a role like this: an unnamed wanderer of a post-apocalyptic fallen America who manages to re-kindle hope in the small Oregon settlement of “Pineview” via a lie: that he’s a representative of a “Restored United States of America” tasked via “President Starkey” (ho ho), working out of the new White House of The Metrodome, to restart…the postal service.

His little ruse works. He’s fed, bathed, treated like a hero, and even has some local women thrown at him since the men in town are infertile. Not too shabby. But what’s he to do when they start giving him letters to carry to the next town?

Of course, any movie like this is only as good as its villain, and goodness does this movie ever deliver with “General Bethlehem.” He’s played by Will Patton, a guy who’s been in movies your dad likes, as the leader of the “Holnists,” a de facto militia patrolling the region named after, in an inspired bit of backstory, a “crazy farmer” who apparently rallied people to his side after things started falling apart. They continually roll up to the town gates, forcibly conscript men for service, and demand tribute both material and…um…personal, all for the honor of their “protection,” before riding away knowing you can can’t stop them. So you can imagine they don’t cotton much to seeing that newly-stitched “Restored America” flag flying above the brand new post office the town just built.

Patton is clearly having the time of his life playing a character who, in one of my favorite scenes, gives a classic monologue of villainous philosophy to our captured hero where he reveals that before the great societal collapse, he was actually a copy machine repairman; a chilling reminder of just how much damage one guy could do if he convinces enough disaffected dum-dums that he’s smart just because he can quote Sun Tzu, loudly.

As mentioned, no one really talks about “The Postman” anymore. It’s just too long and repetitive to avoid falling into that forgotten netherzone of other sci-fi misfires like Robert Altman’s “Quintet,” which starred Paul Newman and was just like this movie except set in the snow, and shot with Vaseline smeared all over the lens. It did have its own board game though.

The movie just never really gets its traction back after an endless second act where a wounded Postman and drop-dead gorgeous love interest Olivia Williams hide from the Holnists at a cabin in the deep woods…for the whole winter. And heck, if the movie can’t even deliver a proper action sequence at the end, as the promised Braveheart-style field battle between the Postman-led New Americans and the Holnists never even happens. Instead, The Postman challenges Bethlehem to one on one combat by invoking “Law Seven,” a battle that, sorry, I don’t think Costner would have won. Although, who knows? Maybe a Shakespeare-quoting con man with good intentions becoming a new founding father by beating the snot out of a loudmouth is something to believe in after all.

So yeah, maybe I’ll join everyone outside for that burger after all. But please, to whoever is running the grill, please just pay the extra bucks for quality buns this year. And I beg of you, use the seasoned salt. Back of your spice cabinet. Red cap. It’s what it’s there for.