THE THROWBACK MACHINE: You won't know what you just watched

You hardened souls who think you’ve seen it all, haven’t, unless you’ve seen an Italian-American coproduction featuring an evil child, astrological representations of God and Satan fighting a galactic battle for supremacy, killer birds, Atlanta Hawks basketball, evil conspiracies lurking behind boardroom doors, shag carpeted rumpus rooms, bald children cultists, lots of hanging ferns, an awesome 7up chandelier lamp I’m trying to find on eBay, cubic art instillations and Pink Floyd Laserium shows set up on skyscraper rooftops, and Pong.

Lest you think I’ve told you everything in one paragraph, rest assured we’re just getting started when we talk about this week’s Spooky Movie Spectacular feature, the 1979 flick “The Visitor,” a movie that, as you can tell, delivers quite a bit more than its pug-ugly movie poster suggested to those sad, misguided souls who dragged their poor, long-suffering dates to the Time Theater.

After the portentous opening credits, presented in Kubrick-ian white font over a silent black background, a bearded figure stares daggers across the astral plain at a malevolent figure in black until the sky suddenly fills with roiling liquid clouds in a fish tank effect right out of a Uriah Heep promotional video until a snowstorm of thick Ivory Soap flakes blows in, revealing the evil figure is actually a little blonde girl. Gasp!

In case you weren’t already disoriented enough, we cut to a cult of bald children eagerly listening to what we assume is the movie’s mission statement involving an evil entity known as “Sateen” escaping a starship piloted by heroic “Commander Yahweh” and making his way to Earth where he assumed human form and was defeated by a flock of mystic birds, but not before he had to chance to mate with several earth women, thus requiring a cult of bald mystic space police needed to track down and stop the (ahem) “Genes of Sateen.”

From there you can guess where this is going; for this is one of those “evil kid” horror movies like “The Omen,” where devilish cosmic forces coalesce around a child. But unlike “The Omen,” little “Katy Collins” isn’t some taciturn little tot causing havoc just by staring out from behind severe bangs. No, little Katie is fully aware she’s evil and loving every minute of it. Seriously, genes of Sateen or not, you’ll stand up and cheer when guest star Shelly Winters backhands that pig-tailed brat so hard even you’ll see stars.

And because such movies are defined by the evil deeds these kids can pull off, here’s a rundown. She uses her telekinetic powers to make a basketball player explode in mid-dunk, puts real strange bugs in her mom’s ear about why she should marry the creepy basketball team owner, shatters lots of glass with her mind, generally back-sasses every grown up in her life in that “Bad News Bears” kind of way, and even cheats at Pong

Also like “The Omen,” the “big” deaths are carried out in stylish, over the top set pieces like when Katie turns her powers loose in an ice skating rink when she’s...well…not necessarily “attacked” by, but more like “mildly teased” by a bunch of older boys, a sequence where she keeps sending them violently tumbling across the rink like rag dolls over and over again with her consistently oblivious mother standing nearby.

Speaking of her poor mother, wow, she really gets the business in this movie, several times over, like when she, despite her daughter giving her the “scary-creeps,” decides to buy her a gun for her birthday and promptly gets shot during the party after Katy produces it, fully loaded, from the gift wrapping, a scene that made me clap my hands over my mouth in shock.

What a saint, that mom, because she gets over the resulting paralyzed-from-the-waist-down thing real quick, which doesn’t pay out in her favor since later in the movie her daughter rams her wheelchair at high speed through a floor- to-ceiling fish tank. And even after apologizes for all that were tendered, gets treated to a hanging via piano wire and the most unsafe chair lift you’re ever going to see.

“The Visitor” is clearly one of those “what in the world am I watching” kind of deals, no doubt written in badly translated English under the influence of a whole lot of vino on an Italian terrace by the guy who produced such classics as “Beyond the Door” (a movie that came this close to making this year’s Spooky Spectacular), “Forever Emmanuelle” and “Tentacles,” and would go on to produce “Piranha II: The Spawning,” “The Curse” (another coulda-been), “Lambada” (the one that tried to combine the forbidden dance with “Stand and Deliver”), the later “American Ninja” sequels and…um...Academy Award nominee “Scent of a Woman,” and then shipped off to the States so a lot of American actors could stand around onset pretending that they understood any of it.

As I’m sure you did, if you had been there, on that cold night in 1979, when, according to the Journal’s TV listings, you could have just stayed home and watched “Beyond the Door” on Channel 10.

As for Paige Conner, who played “Katy” and who hasn’t been in a movie since a 1989 wacky comedy called “Fast Food,” with a poster that’s ensured it’s in the running for the eventual third annual “Summer Movie Showcase,” and who, if the Internet Movie Database is to be believed, is now doing pretty good for herself as the owner of a successful eyelash-focused beauty salon in Atlanta. Take a bow.

Although you should really change your IMDb photo to something other than you staring out of a mask of caked-on fake snow. It’s real creepy…or should I say, “scary-creepy”.